How O.J. Simpson's 'trial of the century' reshaped the national media and opened the door to Donald Trump's presidency

Where are they now? Key players in the murder trial of O.J. Simpson
The announcement Thursday that Simpson is dead has brought renewed attention to the closely watched trial and the fascinating cast of characters who played a role in the case.
O.J. Simpson gripped the nation’s attention for a final time Thursday.
As breaking news banners and push alerts crashed onto screens from coast to coast, stunning millions with news of the former National Football League star’s death, the moment produced one last Simpson-centric collective event for the national consciousness.
But the impact the former Heisman Trophy-winning running back, who spellbound the nation as he was tried and ultimately acquitted for the gruesome murder of his ex-wife, left imprinted on America’s media environment will endure long beyond his death.
In fact, it is not out of the question to wonder: Would Donald Trump have ever risen to political power and become president without Simpson?
On its surface, that might seem far-fetched. But the impression that Simpson’s all-consuming trial had on shaping the modern media environment cannot be overstated. From the moment Simpson led police on a low-speed chase down a Los Angeles freeway after being charged with the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, the media landscape was never the same.
Simpson’s ensuing trial in 1995 drew astonishing audience interest, with an unprecedented 150 million people tuning in on October 3 to watch the stunning verdict delivered live on television. The extraordinary attention the case generated helped launch the careers of a generation of household media stars, including Jeffrey Toobin, Nancy Grace, Greta Van Susteren, Dan Abrams, Harvey Levin, Gregg Jarrett and scores of others.
The trial was also a milestone for the use of live TV cameras in the courtroom, transforming a typically closed-to-the-public process of justice into a cultural and entertainment spectacle that is still widely known as the Trial of the Century. Judge Lance Ito’s decision still resonates to this day, with judges often criticizing the “circus” atmosphere created by the trial as they weigh whether to allow the public to view such proceedings.
But the most consequential effects the trial had on American life were far broader. Simpson’s trial gave way to a media landscape dominated by salacious reality television and talking head-driven cable news.
Not only did Simpson’s trial catapult Robert Kardashian (and thus the entire Kardashian family) to fame, it also served as the first major reality television show to hypnotize the nation, giving way in later years to a number of programs aimed at capitalizing off unscripted high-drama.
Meanwhile, the wall-to-wall coverage of Simpson’s legal showdown, having entranced the nation, delivered a hefty viewership boost to outlets such as CNN and Court TV, helping to cement cable’s role as a destination for live news. Prior to the legal drama, Americans generally relied on the nightly newscasts for their daily dose of headlines. But the Simpson trial produced endless hours of courtroom theater, prompting viewers to tune in before the likes of Peter Jennings and Tom Brokaw made their way to air.
In fact, according to a 1995 report in The New York Times, the surge in cable television viewership was so significant that it actually reduced the audience for the three broadcast nightly news programs. Andy Lack, then president of NBC News, said the impact was so pronounced that he worried about the Peacock network taking a “significant economic hit.”
The Simpson trial’s footprint on cable news did not stop there. According to media historian and University of Maine Communications and Journalism professor Michael Socolow, the trial helped persuade Rupert Murdoch into launching Fox News. Socolow said the Australian media mogul “grew enraged” watching CNN founder Ted Turner “rake in” an estimated US$200 million from the live coverage of Simpson’s trial. And, to that end, Socolow said Murdoch was energized to launch his right-wing alternative in 1996 to grab his own slice of the lucrative pie.
It’s difficult to imagine Trump being elected to the White House without the three-legged stool that Simpson’s trial played a crucial role in building. Is there a Trump presidency without reality television? Or cable news? Or, especially, Fox News?
Trump exploited each of those branches of the post-Simpson media environment to gain fame. And then he ultimately used them to seek — and hold onto — political power.
“Simpson proved enormous profits could be generated from high ratings from programming that did not require actors and writers and sets. Reality TV had started earlier, but after Simpson there was a massive profusion of ‘Reality TV,’” Socolow said in an email. “That’s how ‘The Apprentice’ gave Donald Trump a comeback in American culture, and he rode his reality TV stardom to the White House.”
The announcement Thursday that Simpson is dead has brought renewed attention to the closely watched trial and the fascinating cast of characters who played a role in the case.
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a 'fraudulent conveyance.'
Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson says there are 'reasons for optimism' with a potential second Donald Trump presidency, despite concerns his return to the White House could threaten U.S. aid for Ukraine.
In his column for CTVNews.ca, financial advice expert Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.
An RCMP sergeant and a former Vancouver detective have filed a lawsuit that accuses Canada's spy agency of wrongly linking them to an ex-Mountie who is charged with being an agent for China.
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
A Vietnamese real estate tycoon was sentenced to death Thursday in the country's biggest-ever financial fraud case, a shocking development in an intensifying anti-corruption drive in the southeast Asian nation.
In 1969, Stefano Ripamonti was feeling good about life. He was in his late twenties, working a glamorous job at an Italian high fashion shoe firm. He’d recently married his childhood sweetheart and the newlyweds were settling into an apartment near the Vatican city walls in Rome, Italy.
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Ottawa today after tabling a bill that would allow her province to block future direct funding from the federal government to cities.
Thousands of birds in Toronto fly into windows and die at this time of year as they journey across the last stretch of their migration, deaths that the city says are completely preventable.
Housing prices in the GTA are expected to rise 10 per cent this year and will likely surpass those in Greater Vancouver by the end of 2024, according to an updated forecast by Royal LePage.
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a 'fraudulent conveyance.'
A 100-year-old mistake in the town of Almonte, Ont. will soon be corrected, thanks to a group of Grade 6 students.
Divers in northern Italy have recovered the last two bodies of workers killed by an explosion that collapsed and flooded several levels of an underground hydroelectric plant, bringing to seven the number of confirmed dead, officials said Friday.
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is negotiating with the White House as he prepares for the treacherous task of advancing wartime funding for Ukraine and Israel through the House, a top House Republican said Thursday.
Donald Trump is blaming migrants in the U.S. illegally for fuelling violent crime as part of his campaign to win back the White House, repeating rhetoric used during his previous run for the presidency. But studies show immigrants are not more likely to engage in criminality.
More than 16,000 children younger than 5 arriving in Chad from Sudan have had severe acute malnutrition, according to the UN — a stage where the effects of hunger are clearly visible.
O.J. Simpson gripped the nation’s attention for a final time Thursday. The impact the former Heisman Trophy-winning running back, who spellbound the nation as he was tried and ultimately acquitted for the gruesome murder of his ex-wife, left imprinted on America’s media environment will endure long beyond his death.
A U.S. carrier strike group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt has held a two-day joint exercise with its allies Japan and South Korea as U.S. President Joe Biden met for talks with leaders from Japan and the Philippines at the White House.
The head of Canada's spy agency is slated to face fresh questions today on exactly what the federal government was told about foreign meddling.
An RCMP sergeant and a former Vancouver detective have filed a lawsuit that accuses Canada's spy agency of wrongly linking them to an ex-Mountie who is charged with being an agent for China.
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
Here are various items recalled in Canada this week, including salmon, kid's speakers, and more unauthorized products related to sexual enhancement
B.C. health officials announced a plan Thursday to move thousands of people off a provincial health-care waitlist and connect them with a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones and her ministry are refusing to divulge the amount of money that seven patients in the province have been fined for not accepting transfers from a hospital to a long-term care home not of their choosing.
Headline-grabbing billionaire Elon Musk is clashing with a Supreme Court justice in Brazil over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation on X, the social media platform Musk bought when it was Twitter.
Prehistoric humans in Brazil carved drawings in the rock next to dinosaur footprints, suggesting that they may have found them meaningful or interesting, a new study has found.
In an ancient grave in what’s now northwestern Argentina, a person was buried with a canine companion — but this animal friend wasn’t a dog, according to new research. The burial held the skeleton of a type of canid that may have once competed with dogs for human affection: a fox.
'Civil War,' a new, near-future vision of dystopia from director Alex Garland, now playing in theatres, is an emotional and intellectual experience that plays like a stark prediction of what could happen if division and hate are allowed to run unchecked.
With the tagline of 'Life glitches, laugh it off' a band of independent Saskatchewan filmmakers promise to keep audiences entertained with 'Terms and Conditions.'
The story of an Ontario woman who was found to have hired hitmen to murder her parents is now the subject of a new Netflix documentary.
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of home sales in March rose 1.7 per cent compared with a year ago.
In a Calgary warehouse almost as big as eight football fields, an army of robots whir about, carrying massive quantities of merchandise bound for Walmart Canada customers.
A Vietnamese real estate tycoon was sentenced to death Thursday in the country's biggest-ever financial fraud case, a shocking development in an intensifying anti-corruption drive in the southeast Asian nation.
An Ontario couple planned to celebrate their anniversary at a resort in Jamaica in February. Despite meticulously planning the trip, their WestJet flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport had been abruptly cancelled.
In 1969, Stefano Ripamonti was feeling good about life. He was in his late twenties, working a glamorous job at an Italian high fashion shoe firm. He’d recently married his childhood sweetheart and the newlyweds were settling into an apartment near the Vatican city walls in Rome, Italy.
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Tiger Woods finished up his weather-delayed opening round at the Masters early Friday morning, dropping two more strokes behind leader Bryson DeChambeau and facing a more immediate goal of making the cut for a record 24th consecutive time.
The former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is being charged with federal bank fraud for crimes involving gambling debts and theft of more than US$16 million from the Japanese sensation, federal authorities said Thursday.
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
The U.S. government's auto safety agency has opened an investigation into a Ford recall for gasoline leaks from cracked fuel injectors that can cause engine fires, saying in documents that the remedy doesn't fix the leaks.
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a 'fraudulent conveyance.'
The man who stabbed 79-year-old Eric Kutzner to death inside a Vancouver Island coffee shop two years ago has been found not criminally responsible – after the court heard a mental disorder had left him convinced his innocent victim was a zombie.
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Housing prices in the GTA are expected to rise 10 per cent this year and will likely surpass those in Greater Vancouver by the end of 2024, according to an updated forecast by Royal LePage.
A flight leaving Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its takeoff after another plane diverted its landing to a nearby runway.
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
In the early hours of April 15, 2014, five friends were stabbed to death during a party at a Brentwood home – an act that shook Calgary to its core.
The provincial government has added some value to its Kananaskis Conservation Pass.
An Alberta environmental group opposes a solar power project over concerns it would damage antelope habitat and block their migration.
The Ontario government is investing $5 million to build a new highway interchange on Highway 416 in Barrhaven. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria is in Ottawa on Friday to announce the new interchange at Highway 416 and Barnsdale Road.
No students were onboard a school bus involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in the Napanee area, the Ontario Provincial Police said on X.
Home prices in Ottawa are expected to increase more than four per cent at the end of the year due to the anticipated drop in interest rates and buyers and sellers returning to the market, according to a new report.
Social media is awash with criticism after a video showing a worker blowing garbage into the street was shared on Facebook.
The father who confronted his son's alleged bullies outside a high school pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and uttering threats.
Montreal police have arrested eight men and two women in connection with a jewellery store robbery that occurred at the Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping centre.
In the past six months, hundreds of dollars worth of pizza have been ordered in Justin Rybicki's name – and he's not sure why.
An Alberta environmental group opposes a solar power project over concerns it would damage antelope habitat and block their migration.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Ottawa today after tabling a bill that would allow her province to block future direct funding from the federal government to cities.
Nearly four years after two RCMP officers fired at a civilian outside a Nova Scotia firehall during the 2020 mass shootings, an Ontario unit has determined no criminal charges are warranted.
Police in Saint John, N.B., say the two people who were found dead following a tent fire in the city last month have been identified.
Police in Fredericton say they have concluded their investigation into a case of vandalism at a local synagogue and no charges have be laid.
New safety officers will be on patrol at Health Sciences Centre (HSC), and they're going to have the power to arrest and detain people who present a threat to staff, patients and visitors.
Food trucks are back on Winnipeg streets, but people might see fewer options this summer.
Winnipeggers will soon have a new venue to enjoy live music and entertainment, as plans are underway to open up a new facility along Osborne.
It's becoming more difficult to find a pharmacy that is open late in Regina and a shortage of pharmacists and expanded duties has resulted in some drug stores cutting hours even more.
With the tagline of 'Life glitches, laugh it off' a band of independent Saskatchewan filmmakers promise to keep audiences entertained with 'Terms and Conditions.'
A new art exhibit celebrating famous stars, as well as literary characters and their stories, is now on display at the Regina Public Library (RPL).
One person has died after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East area.
A controversial goal helped the hometown Knights get the game one win of their playoff series with the Rangers.
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
A Saskatoon family is concerned about the health of their son nearly a year after Saskatchewan’s only pediatric gastroenterologist (GI) left the province.
It's becoming more difficult to find a pharmacy that is open late in Regina and a shortage of pharmacists and expanded duties has resulted in some drug stores cutting hours even more.
As the clock ticks down to Friday, the excitement builds for the Saskatoon Blades.
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
In his column for CTVNews.ca, financial advice expert Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.
London police are looking for a man and have one in custody following a drug bust in the city's southeast end.
Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Bruce County. OPP responded to Bruce Road 7 and Concession 12 in Ripley on Thursday.
A deadline has been given for the ownership of a prominent eyesore in south London, Ont. to address a property standards order— or city hall will.
A man known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Collingwood has been arrested by police.
South Simcoe Police arrested a woman with connections to victims of human trafficking.
Environment Canada issues two warnings about wind, rain and fog.
Two people have been charged in relation to a break and enter investigation in Leamington. Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to a home on Mersea Road east.
Windsor police are letting the public know about some construction lane reductions.
The jury deliberating the fate of a former high school teacher charged with sex-related offences will resume deliberations Friday morning.
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
A team of about two dozen people is preparing the planned landing area for the complex rescue of an orphaned killer whale calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon off northwest Vancouver Island.
The man who stabbed 79-year-old Eric Kutzner to death inside a Vancouver Island coffee shop two years ago has been found not criminally responsible – after the court heard a mental disorder had left him convinced his innocent victim was a zombie.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
With graduation season fast approaching, the cost of the perfect suit or dress can be financially challenging for many families, which is why My City Care has launched its ‘Cinderella Project’.
With water levels in the Oldman River Reservoir sitting at just over 30 per cent and another drought-like summer predicted, the City of Lethbridge is looking to take steps before the situation worsens.
There are four candidates vying for a vacant councillor seat in the town of Fort Macleod, Alta.
It was a busy night at Memorial Gardens in North Bay as more than 4,000 junior hockey fans came to see the battle of the north between the Battalion and Sudbury Wolves.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is deploying a new type of canine unit to help comfort children who might be dealing with a stressful situation.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.