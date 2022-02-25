Powerful images and condemning headlines splashed across newspaper front pages the morning after the first full day of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Russia pressed on with its attack on Ukraine Friday after sending in troops and tanks from three sides of the country while bombarding military bases and cities from the sky. The invasion began early Thursday.

The Russian military said it has seized a key airport just outside Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv while the Ukrainian military said Russian troops were staging just outside city limits.

Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting and Ukraine's president pleaded for international help to fend off an attack that could topple his democratically-elected government, cause massive casualties and ripple out damage to the global economy.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Friday 137 "heroes," including 10 military officers, had been killed, and one of his advisers said about 400 Russian forces had died. Moscow has given no casualty count.

Here's a look at some of the powerful newspaper front pages from Friday morning.