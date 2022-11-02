Heavy winds send 2 massive Christmas baubles rolling down street in central London

A central street in London looked less like a winter wonderland and more like a nightmare before Christmas when heavy winds tore through the area earlier this week.

The wind sent two massive Christmas baubles rolling down the street Tuesday morning, a sight captured and posted on social media by Andrea Ferrante.

The video shows an empty street near Tottenham Court Station, and the two massive plastic holiday ornaments rolling past.

Wind gusts as strong as 60 km/h were reported that day in the area.