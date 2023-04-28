Heavy clashes rock Sudan's capital despite truce extension
Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman early Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
After two weeks of fighting that has turned the capital into a war zone and thrown Sudan into turmoil, a wide-ranging group of international mediators -- including African and Arab nations, the UN and the United States -- were intensifying their pressure on the rival generals to enter talks on resolving the crisis.
So far, however, they have managed to achieve only a series of fragile temporary ceasefires that failed to stop clashes but created enough of a lull for tens of thousands of Sudanese to flee to safer areas and for foreign nations to evacuate thousands of their citizens by land, air and sea.
In a sign of the persistent chaos, Turkey said one of its evacuation planes was hit by gunfire outside Khartoum with no casualties on Friday, hours after both sides accepted a 72-hour truce extension, apparently to allow foreign governments complete the evacuation of their citizens.
Fierce clashes with frequent explosions and gunfire continued Friday in Khartoum's upscale neighbourhood of Kafouri, where the military earlier used warplanes to bomb its rivals, the Rapid Support Forces, residents said. Clashes were also reported around the military's headquarters, the Republican Palace and the area close to the Khartoum international airport. All these areas have been flashpoints since the war between the military and the RSF erupted on April 15.
There were also signs that the paramilitary was struggling to treat injuries sustained by its forces. Doctors in the capital said the RSF is abducting medical personnel in desperation.
One doctor forwarded a voice note shared on a chat group for Sudanese healthcare workers warning them not to wear medical uniforms or hand over identification listing a profession, should they be stopped.
Dr. Nada Fadul, a Sudanese-American infectious disease physician at the University of Nebraska, who is working with community health leaders in Sudan, said she knew about five instances of doctors being kidnapped by the RSF from Khartoum streets since the start of the fighting.
One of them said he was forcibly taken to an unknown location in Khartoum earlier this week where there were dozens of injured fighters. He saw a stockpile of medical supplies and two other kidnapped doctors working there.
The doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity for his safety, spent three days treating fighters with gunshot wounds, burns and other injuries. He said he and others were released on late Wednesday.
In Omdurman, across the Nile from Khartoum, a protest group reported "constant explosions" in the district of Karari early Friday.
The Turkish Defence Ministry said "light weapons were fired" at a C-130 aircraft heading to Wadi Sayidna airbase on Khartoum's northern outskirts to evacuate Turkish civilians. The plane landed safely, the ministry said in a tweet, and no personnel were injured.
The Sudanese military blamed the RSF and posted images on its Facebook page, purportedly showing a Turkish aircraft at an airfield, with marks of gunshots on its body and wing. The RSF denied firing on the plane, saying the military controls the area where the airbase is located.
Over the past 14 days of pummeling each other, the military led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the RSF led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, have each failed to deal a decisive blow to the other in their struggle for control of Africa's third largest nation.
Still, world powers have struggled to get them to silence the weapons even for nominal truces. A bloc of East Africa nations has put forward a initiative for the two sides to hold talks, and a gamut of mediators are promoting the plan, including the African Union, the U.S., the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the UN.
The military on Thursday expressed its openness to the talks but there has been no word from the RSF. A special envoy from Burhan is to meet in Cairo on Saturday with the foreign minister of Egypt, which has close ties with the Sudanese military, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.
Meanwhile, the rivals' battles in the streets with artillery barrages, airstrikes and gunbattles have wreaked misery on millions of Sudanese caught between them. Many fled Khartoum to the northern borders with Egypt, or to the city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea.
On Friday, the UN's refugee agency said that around 40,000 non-Sudanese people have fled Khartoum since the war erupted, many sheltering in refugee camps in White Nile, al-Qadarif and Kassala provinces. They include include 33,000 South Sudanese refugees, 2,000 Ethiopian refugees and 5,000 Eritreans, said Fathi Kasina, a spokesman for UNHCR.
Sudan hosts over 1.3 million refugees including over 800,000 from South Sudan, according to UN figures.
Those who remain in the capital have been living in rapidly deteriorating conditions, mostly trapped inside their homes for days. Food, water and other services have become scarce, and electricity is cut off across much of Khartoum and other cities. Fighters roam the streets in the capital and other cities, looting and destroying homes, shops, businesses and open-air markets.
Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, accused the RSF of removing people from their homes amid fighting in densely populated areas in the capital. He said residents continue to face "looting, extortion, acute shortages of food, water, electricity, fuel, and limited access to healthcare and cash," according to a statement by Turk's spokesperson, Ravina Shamdasani.
At least 512 people, including civilians and combatants, have been killed since April 15, with another 4,200 wounded, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry. The Doctors' Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties, has recorded at least 387 civilians killed and 1,928 wounded.
The health care system is near collapse with dozens of hospitals out of service. Multiple aid agencies have had to suspend operations and evacuate employees.
The French military evacuated dozens of employees with the UN and other international aid agencies Thursday night from al-Fasher, a city in Sudan's western Darfur region, to Chad's capital, N'Djamena, according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. The evacuation came a day after armed fighters rampaged through the city, battling each other, killing dozens and looting shops and homes. UN envoy Volker Perthes remained in Sudan along with a small team.
------------
Associated Press writer Andrew Wilks contributed from Ankara, Turkey
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.5 per cent in Q1, StatCan estimate suggests
The Canadian economy grew by 0.1 per cent in February, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Federal workers strike for 10th day as negotiations on pay, remote work continue
Workers in Canada's largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations continue.
King to formally accept role as Commissioner-in-Chief of the RCMP
King Charles will formally accept the honorary role of Commissioner-in Chief of the RCMP in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
opinion | Will the Royal Family embrace reconciliation and offer an apology?
With the coronation of King Charles III coming up, one has to wonder if the Royal Family will embrace reconciliation and offer a meaningful apology?
'Our duty to stay': New documentary chronicles first days of Russia-Ukraine war
A new documentary about the first days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine is premiering in Canada at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto.
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
Trudeau, buoyed by Biden visit, visits Council on Foreign Relations to talk up Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take his Canadian sales pitch to an influential U.S. audience this morning.
Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Parliament
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 passed the Senate and has become law.
BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan
The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a loan more than two years ago for Boris Johnson, as scandals from the the former prime minister's turbulent term continue to rattle U.K. public life.
Canada
-
Federal workers strike for 10th day as negotiations on pay, remote work continue
Workers in Canada's largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations continue.
-
Economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.5 per cent in Q1, StatCan estimate suggests
The Canadian economy grew by 0.1 per cent in February, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
-
Canada urges UN to include women in looming talks that could give Taliban legitimacy
Canada says the United Nations' controversial move to enter dialogue with the Taliban must include women, as the organization mulls recognizing the terrorist group as the government of Afghanistan.
-
Boy, 16, arrested after Israeli flag burned outside Montreal-area school
Montreal police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with Israeli flags that were ripped down and set on fire outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb.
-
Alberta premier poses for photo with protesters charged in Ottawa convoy
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is under fire for once again appearing to associate with people facing serious criminal charges.
World
-
Heavy clashes rock Sudan's capital despite truce extension
Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman early Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
-
Death sentence upheld for ex-school principal who killed 3
Thailand's Supreme Court upheld a death sentence for an ex-elementary school principal convicted of killing three people, including a toddler, during an armed gold shop robbery in 2020.
-
Pope to visit Hungary amid diverging views on war, migrants
The spiritual priorities of Pope Francis will be on display during a trip this week to Hungary, where the populist government will seek to downplay its diverging views on matters like immigration and minority rights while focusing instead on points where it aligns with the pontiff.
-
Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills 19 people
Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine early Friday, killing at least 19 people, almost all of them when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in the centre of the country, officials said. Three children were among the dead.
-
China flies 38 warplanes near Taiwan, 6 navy vessels in area
China's military flew 38 fighter jets and other warplanes near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defence ministry said Friday, in the largest such flight display since the large military exercise in which it simulated sealing off the island earlier in the month.
-
Iran navy seizes Marshall Islands oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
Iran's navy seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider tensions over Tehran's nuclear program, the latest-such capture in a waterway crucial for global energy supplies.
Politics
-
Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Parliament
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 passed the Senate and has become law.
-
Canada-U. S. meeting to focus on fight against cross-border gun smuggling, opioids
Co-operation on targeting cross-border gun smuggling will top the agenda today when senior justice and public safety officials from Canada and the United States meet in Ottawa.
-
Trudeau, buoyed by Biden visit, visits Council on Foreign Relations to talk up Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take his Canadian sales pitch to an influential U.S. audience this morning.
Health
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
-
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
-
Relatives of people with serious mental illness often bear brunt of stigma: study
Those who experience serious mental health issues often face stigma from society, but a new study has found that their close family members also bear the brunt of that stigma.
Sci-Tech
-
Robots run the show as Swiss radio station tests AI voices for a day
Three months in the making, the French-language station Couleur 3 in Switzerland is touting a one-day experiment using cloned voices of five real, human presenters.
-
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.
-
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative Wednesday to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.
Entertainment
-
'Our duty to stay': New documentary chronicles first days of Russia-Ukraine war
A new documentary about the first days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine is premiering in Canada at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto.
-
Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' " The Late Late Show" to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
-
Queen's coronation recalled as U.K. prepares to crown her son
With Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, set to be crowned on May 6, people are recalling his mother's coronation 70 years ago, which was the last time the British public witnessed the ritual.
Business
-
Economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.5 per cent in Q1, StatCan estimate suggests
The Canadian economy grew by 0.1 per cent in February, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts at end of bumpy week
Wall Street is drifting at the end of a volatile week Friday as Big Tech stocks lose some steam.
-
Average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels this year: CMHC
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 because declines in prices will taper off soon and bottom out sometime this year.
Lifestyle
-
'Gold obviously': Toronto milliner heads to U.K. with his hats for coronation parties
Some Canadians heading to London for coronation festivities have enlisted a key expert to ensure they look their royal best: a master milliner.
-
Brazilian dictionary adds Pele as adjective, synonym of best
A Brazilian dictionary has added 'Pele' as an adjective to use when describing someone who is 'exceptional, incomparable, unique.'
-
Queen's coronation recalled as U.K. prepares to crown her son
With Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, set to be crowned on May 6, people are recalling his mother's coronation 70 years ago, which was the last time the British public witnessed the ritual.
Sports
-
Brittney Griner gets emotional discussing Russian detainment
Brittney Griner held her first news conference Thursday following a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges.
-
After 13 years in the minors, Pirates' Maggi makes MLB debut
After 13 years in the minor leagues, Drew Maggi was greeted with a standing ovation when he made his major league debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.
-
Jets season comes to disappointing end as Golden Knights clinch series
The Vegas Golden Knights made quick work of the Winnipeg Jets, eliminating Winnipeg in five games capping it off with a convincing 4-1 win on Thursday.
Autos
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.
-
Hamilton excited for new-look F1 sprint race in Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the first of six F1 events this season with a sprint race, with a new twist. There's a second qualifying session as part of rule changes to discourage teams and drivers from playing it safe, and practice time has been cut to a single session.
-
Lyft to lay off more than 1,000 employees in cost-cut push
Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said it will lay off about 1,072 employees, or 26 per cent of its workforce, in one of the first steps by the new Chief Executive David Risher, sending its shares up by about 1 per cent on Thursday.