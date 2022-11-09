Greg Abbott beats Beto O'Rourke to win 3rd term as Texas governor
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decisively won a third term Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America’s supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban.
The victory underlined Abbott’s durability. Despite record spending in the race that topped more than US$200 million combined, O'Rourke was in danger of losing by double-digits just four years after his narrow U.S. Senate loss that was the closest by a Texas Democrat in decades.
“Tonight, Texans sent a very resounding message," Abbott said during a victory speech in the southern border city of McAllen.
In rapidly changing Texas — a booming juggernaut of 29 million people that is becoming younger, less white and a magnet for major companies — Abbott remained a bulwark for the GOP in the face of a high-profile and hard-charging challenger. Abbott capitalized on anxieties about crime and inflation against a charismatic rival who took up the fight for voters soured by mass shootings, an abortion ban and the deadly failure of the state’s power grid in 2021.
The outcome now puts two of Texas’ biggest political figures — one who has already run for the White House, the other potentially eyeing a bid of his own — on opposite trajectories.
Abbott, 64, strengthened his position as a potential 2024 presidential contender and secured his place as the state’s second-longest serving governor. He has maximized executive power, stewarding a dramatic $4 billion operation on the U.S.-Mexico border in the name of curbing immigration, all while crushing challengers from his right and spending lavishly to sideline legislative critics.
He will remain buffeted by a solid GOP majority in the Legislature following a victory that aggressively courted Hispanic voters in South Texas and seized on economic anxieties and recession fears. More than 4 in 10 Texas voters rank the economy as the most important issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of almost 3,400 voters.
Texas voters are divided over the way Abbott is handling his job as governor, with nearly equal shares approving and disapproving.
O’Rourke now confronts whether it’s time to move on.
It was his third failed campaign for office in four years, further dimming the once-bright future of the former congressman who catapulted to Democratic superstardom after nearly wining a U.S. Senate race in 2018. Speaking to supporters in his hometown of El Paso after losing, O'Rourke did not outright say whether he would run again.
“I don’t know what my role or yours will be going forward, but I’m in this fight for life," he said.
The race revealed the damage done by his flame-out in the Democratic presidential primary in 2019 as he had to answer for liberal positions he took on the national stage that put off Texans he needed to win back home. He also faced the headwinds of President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, which Abbott exploited, running ads that morphed the faces of O’Rourke and Biden together and portrayed their policies as one in the same.
O’Rourke tried to animate Democratic voters over the Uvalde shooting and Abbott signing an abortion ban that made no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
Voters are sharply divided over abortion. Roughly equal proportions either favour a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide or oppose it. But among the 8 in 10 voters who say legal abortion should be allowed if a pregnancy is a result of rape or incest, they are roughly split in their support between Abbott andO’Rourke.
The stakes of the race, O’Rourke said, were crystallized over the summer after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in May and killed 19 children and two teachers. The shooting was one of the deadliest classroom attacks in U.S. history and continued a grim series of mass shootings in Texas, where Abbott and Republicans have loosened firearm laws and eliminated background checks for concealed handguns.
Parents of some of the Uvalde victims rallied behind O’Rourke and lashed out at Abbott in campaign events and television ads. But even in Uvalde, Abbott was comfortably carrying the surrounding county with more than 60% of the vote.
If Abbott finishes another full term by 2026 he will have served 12 years as governor, second only to Rick Perry, who was in office for 14.
They have overseen an era of explosive growth in Texas, which since 2010 has added nearly 4 million people, more than any other state. Hispanics have accounted for half that growth, accelerating demographic shifts that Democrats have long believed will, eventually, turn Texas their way.
But Abbott, whose wife, Cecilia, is Texas’ first Hispanic first lady, sees no such political reckoning on the horizon.
In Dallas, Danette Galvis, 48, voted for Abbott, saying she likes the job he’s done. In her view, Abbott bussing migrants to other Democratic-led cities was “more of a message he was trying to send, not so much harming anything or anyone.”
“We’re kind of under attack just because we’re on the border,” Galvis said.
____
Associated Press writer Jake Bleiberg in Plano, Texas, and Terry Tang in Phoenix contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states; tougher tests await
Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states Tuesday, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden's presidency awaited in more competitive territory.
Emergency alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl by N.S. RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating 11-year-old Arionna Duran, who went missing Tuesday afternoon.
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
Mattea Roach holds on to her quiz show crown, beats fellow super-champions
Mattea Roach beat out fellow "Jeopardy" super-champions Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio Tuesday in a special exhibition game before the trio joins the tournament of champions.
Health talks end with no agreement as federal government walks away, blaming premiers
The federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique on health funding with provincial and territorial ministers, ending two days of widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement.
How do interest rate hikes combat inflation?
As Canadians weather inflation amidst economic uncertainty, many are asking a fundamental question about the Bank of Canada’s policy strategy: how do increased interest rates tame inflation?
More than 1.5M Canadians are living with or beyond cancer: new data
The number of people in Canada who are living with cancer or have survived cancer has climbed to 1.5 million -- something experts say is 'both a reason for optimism and concern.'
'All I can say is thank you': Students honour Indigenous veterans
Schools across Canada held special ceremonies Tuesday in honour of Indigenous Veterans Day.
Empire Co. tight-lipped as IT problems affect pharmacies at Sobeys and other stores
Empire Co. Ltd. remained tight-lipped Tuesday about computer system issues that are still impeding customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
Canada
-
Emergency alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl by N.S. RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating 11-year-old Arionna Duran, who went missing Tuesday afternoon.
-
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
-
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
-
'You shouldn't need more tools' to clear bridge protest in Windsor: Trudeau to Ford
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford last winter that police shouldn't need more legal tools to clear protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, according to evidence released through a public inquiry Tuesday.
-
How do interest rate hikes combat inflation?
As Canadians weather inflation amidst economic uncertainty, many are asking a fundamental question about the Bank of Canada’s policy strategy: how do increased interest rates tame inflation?
-
Man convicted of taking his daughter from Calgary to Iraq now faces 8-year sentence
An appeal judge has extended the sentence of a man convicted of abducting his daughter, taking her from Calgary to Iraq four years ago.
World
-
Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states; tougher tests await
Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states Tuesday, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden's presidency awaited in more competitive territory.
-
Stacey Abrams concedes to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in rematch
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp claimed victory Tuesday after Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams conceded to the incumbent in a rematch of their 2018 race.
-
Greg Abbott beats Beto O'Rourke to win 3rd term as Texas governor
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decisively won a third term Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Beto O'Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America's supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban.
-
Ex-Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders elected Arkansas governor
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office.
-
Earthquake rocks west Nepal, felt as far as New Delhi
An earthquake centered in the mountains of west Nepal rocked the Himalayan nation in the early hours of Wednesday.
-
Democrat Frost becomes 1st member of Gen Z to win U.S. House seat
Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress.
Politics
-
Democrat or Republican, Canada will work with Congress after midterms: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada and the United States will remain important economic partners regardless of what Congress looks like after the midterm elections.
-
Ford's urgency, an 'economic emergency': What the convoy commission heard about Ambassador Bridge blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act turned its attention to the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge. From the pressure Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was feeling from major companies to see the blockade end, to CSIS concerns about violence, here are key moments from the Windsor blockade hearings.
-
Health talks end with no agreement as federal government walks away, blaming premiers
The federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique on health funding with provincial and territorial ministers, ending two days of widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement.
Health
-
Kids' painkiller supplies increasing, but not fast enough: Duclos
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says supplies of children's painkillers are increasing rapidly, but not quickly enough to meet an expected winter surge in demand.
-
More than 1.5M Canadians are living with or beyond cancer: new data
The number of people in Canada who are living with cancer or have survived cancer has climbed to 1.5 million -- something experts say is 'both a reason for optimism and concern.'
-
Kids' average daily screen use increased by more than an hour and twenty minutes during pandemic: analysis
Average daily screen use by children during the COVID-19 pandemic increased by more than an hour and twenty minutes, according to an analysis published in JAMA Pediatrics on Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Movies created specially for dogs used to help researchers see how canines view the world
A new study using made-for-canine movies provides a glimpse at how dogs look at the world, and what captures their attention.
-
Twitter to add 'official' label to high-profile verified accounts
Twitter said Tuesday it will add a gray 'official' label to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform’s verification system.
-
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will 'rewrite history' about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire.
Entertainment
-
Mattea Roach holds on to her quiz show crown, beats fellow super-champions
Mattea Roach beat out fellow "Jeopardy" super-champions Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio Tuesday in a special exhibition game before the trio joins the tournament of champions.
-
Justin Trudeau to appear on 'Canada's Drag Race' spinoff series
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first world leader to visit the RuPaul-founded competition series when he appears on an upcoming spinoff of 'Canada's Drag Race.'
-
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama and steered them up the charts with such hits as 'Song of the South' and 'Dixieland Delight,' has died. He was 73.
Business
-
Empire Co. tight-lipped as IT problems affect pharmacies at Sobeys and other stores
Empire Co. Ltd. remained tight-lipped Tuesday about computer system issues that are still impeding customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
-
Twitter to add 'official' label to high-profile verified accounts
Twitter said Tuesday it will add a gray 'official' label to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform’s verification system.
-
Crypto industry spends millions on U.S. midterm elections
The cryptocurrency industry has spent millions of dollars on U.S. midterm election races during a year of heavy losses and upheaval in the sector, which hopes to gain sway among legislators as Congress debates tighter regulation of digital assets.
Lifestyle
-
18-carat pink diamond reaps US$28.8M at Geneva auction
A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond billed as a rarity sold at a Geneva auction for 28.4 million Swiss francs (US$28.8 million), including fees and taxes, on the lower end of the expected range.
-
Retraining the brain: Halifax exhibit raises awareness about implicit biases and racism
A new interactive exhibit at the Discovery Centre in Halifax is examining the impacts of racism in Canada from people who have experienced it firsthand.
-
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record US$2.04B win
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record US$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.
Sports
-
World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality
An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a 'damage in the mind' in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country's treatment of gays and lesbians.
-
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
After confirming his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators on The Tonight Show, Ryan Reynolds flew to Ottawa to take in a game at the Canadian Tire Centre.
-
Blue Jays' Manoah named finalist for AL Cy Young award
Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah has been named as one of three finalists for the American League Cy Young award, given out each year to the best pitcher in the league.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.