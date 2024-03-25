Girl dies from gunshot wound after grabbing Los Angeles deputy's gun, authorities say

'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
A girl died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after she entered a Los Angeles County sheriff’s station and grabbed a deputy’s gun, the department said.
The incident was the first time in at least five years where someone shot themselves with an on-duty deputy's gun, officials said.
Sunday's shooting came after the girl’s foster parent called authorities to their home around 7:25 p.m., saying the girl was suffering from a mental health crisis. By the time deputies arrived, the girl was gone. About 15 minutes later, she showed up at the Industry sheriff’s station about 1 mile (1.6 kilometres) away from the home, knocked on the lobby door, entered and "lunged" to grab a deputy’s firearm out of the holster, the department said.
The department has provided no video of the incident nor specific information about whether the girl fired the gun intentionally or accidentally. A press release said that a struggle ensued and “during the struggle, the juvenile suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name and age were not released. Detectives are investigating the shooting.
No deputies were injured during the altercation. The city of Industry is about 20 miles (32 kilometres) east of downtown Los Angeles.
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
Rebel Wilson is claiming Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to stop the release of her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'
In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had 'executed law enforcement actions.'
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
Canada airlifted 18 vulnerable Canadians out of Haiti by helicopter to the Dominican Republic on Monday, and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says more will be offered the chance to evacuate in the coming days.
A young child died in B.C.'s Cariboo region over the weekend when a utility task vehicle fell through the ice on Tyee Lake, according to authorities.
It's been more than a month since an Orleans man was chased, shocked with a stun gun and beaten by Ottawa police officers in a case of mistaken identity. Ahead of Monday's Ottawa Police Board Services Board meeting, Chief Eric Stubbs addressed the incident, citing 'deep regret'.
Criminal charges laid against the three Ontario provincial police officers involved in the death of a one-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes, Ont. three years ago were withdrawn during a Monday court appearance.
It is day five of the search for a missing pregnant cat who went missing at the Ottawa Airport, but rescuers are not giving up hope that Athena will be found.
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the gunmen who killed 137 people in a concert hall outside Moscow were part of an Islamic State branch that was behind foiled attempts to attack France over the past few months.
Farmers drove dozens of tractors in a slow-motion convoy towards Britain's Parliament on Monday to protest post- Brexit rules and trade deals that they say are endangering livelihoods and food security.
Japan’s cabinet on Tuesday approved a plan to sell future next-generation fighter jets that it's developing with Britain and Italy to other countries, in the latest move away from the country's postwar pacifist principles.
The United Nations Security Council has demanded a ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, its first demand to halt fighting.
The commission probing Maine’s deadliest mass shooting concluded law enforcement had ample grounds to pursue assault charges against Robert Card for punching a fellow U.S. army reservist in the face six weeks before he killed 18 people in Lewiston.
Canada welcomes the United Nations Security Council's call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas during Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
Dozens of Liberal members of Parliament are calling on the finance minister to set aside money for the Canada Disability Benefit in next month's federal budget.
Greece would 'of course' be interested in purchasing Canada's liquefied natural gas if the resource could be made available to the Mediterranean country, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says.
Two young people who were diagnosed with cannabis-induced psychosis are supporting an expert panel's recommendation that Health Canada establish a standard dose for cannabis, saying it would help nudge people toward safer consumption.
Amid a family doctor shortage in Canada, many naturopathic doctors position themselves as a solution, arguing that they have the training to be a patient's primary care provider. That's raising alarm among medical doctors and health experts.
Talking to children about the cancer diagnosis of their parent or loved one is important, and while families may have an instinct to protect their child from the scary feelings that come with it – clear communication is helpful for kids, said Dr. Claudia Gold, a pediatrician and early relational health specialist in Massachusetts.
New York City's celebrity owl Flaco was suffering from a severe pigeon-borne illness and high levels of rat poison when he crashed into a building and died last month, officials at the Bronx Zoo said Monday.
If content creators and corporate executives made TikTok videos about the platform’s possible U.S. demise, disco diva Gloria Gaynor’s "I Will Survive" could supply the soundtrack.
Instagram has started an automatic clamp down on the amount of political content appearing in its users' feeds, but there is a relatively quick and easy way to turn off the controls if you don't want to keep the limitations place.
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
A major Canadian food retailer was fined thousands of dollars after one of its B.C. grocery stores sold wine to a 16-year-old.
A Nova Scotia judge has approved a process aimed at finding buyers or investors willing to bid on SaltWire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Ltd., the two companies that operate Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper enterprise.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and when you throw in nature and mix it with art, the results can be stunning. That's the case with Saskatchewan artist Rich Loffler, who has a way of bringing life to everything he works on.
The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona will finally be finished in 2026, more than 140 years after construction started, officials have confirmed.
PowerPoint nights involve little more than an HDMI-compatible TV, a slideshow and a willingness to razz your friends or reveal your hidden passions.
The Toronto Raptors have offered no comment on media reports that backup centre Jontay Porter is part of an investigation for gambling.
Shohei Ohtani said Monday he never bet on sports or knowingly paid any gambling debts accumulated by his longtime interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer has announced a major donation to two children's hospices in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.
Recent unconventional guidance from a Toronto police officer has sparked a wider discussion about car theft across the province.
A retreat in new car purchases helped push the country's retail sales down 0.3 per cent to $67 billion in January, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Gas prices are set to rise in Alberta next month, with the provincial government fully reinstating its fuel tax following a drop in oil prices.
With the solar eclipse just a week away, it’s time to think about how to safely view the celestial show.
Alberta is spending millions of dollars on technology projects to help conserve, track and manage water usage as the province faces the risk of extreme drought conditions into the spring and summer.
Paired with a feeling of non-belonging, biracial children often have to carve out their own identities, starting with what society tells them they are or are not.
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says some daily snow records for a March 23 were likely broken in New Brunswick over the weekend.
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
A 17-year-old hockey goalie who lives in Windsor is fresh off a historic run representing his home country of Mexico at the IIHF U18 World Championship in Istanbul.
An over-height truck struck a pedestrian bridge in Stanley Park on Monday, prompting an investigation by Vancouver city staff.
A man was found dead in his Coquitlam home 15 days after officers were sent to the residence to check on his well-being, prompting an investigation by B.C.'s police watchdog.
The British Columbia government is warning people about a scam involving its PayBC website, where an "identical fake website" is collecting personal and credit card information.
Police are asking for the public’s help after a body was found in the backyard of a home along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga on Monday morning.
Testifying from the witness box in a downtown courtroom on Monday, a police officer who witnessed the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup in the parkade under Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square in 2021 described a chaotic scene that ensued following the officer's death.
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home in St. Catharines on Monday.
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man inside a hotel in Shawnessy on Monday afternoon, after shots were reportedly fired.
Alberta's police watchdog has released more details about a deadly 30-hour standoff with Calgary police, saying the suspect came outside with a loaded shotgun.
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer has announced a major donation to two children's hospices in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.
Proposed regulations on the language of commercial signage could lead to the 'disappearance of popular products' from Quebec stores, says an international business group.
More than half a million Quebecers are still waiting for a family doctor but it appears reinforcements are not on their way.
A woman in her 50s was arrested last week for criminal harassment of Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier, police announced Monday.
Two bridges on Anthony Henday Drive have been named in honour of a pair of Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty a year ago.
The province has taken steps to help clients of Contentment Social Services (CSS) who were being housed in a Leduc hotel.
Edmonton police are looking for dash camera footage of a serious crash that happened in Mill Woods around 9:45 Sunday night.
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth Monday morning.
Two people have died following a tent fire Monday afternoon in Saint John.
Harvest Manitoba is sounding the alarm over concerns baby formula the non-profit donated to those in need is being resold online.
The Parole Board of Canada has denied day release for a man who beat and sexually assaulted a girl and a woman in separate random attacks in Winnipeg a decade ago.
Mounties are investigating a two-vehicle collision on a Manitoba highway where a woman died and three people, including a two-year-old, were hurt.
RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating following the discovery of four bodies at a rural residence near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
With ongoing job action by Saskatchewan teachers and no end in sight to a contract dispute with the provincial government, some high school students in the province are worried graduation ceremonies could be cancelled.
The Government of Saskatchewan has given the "green light" to establish MRI services in Estevan. The decision comes after the province turned down a multi-million dollar private donation intended for the service late last year.
Documents show the landlord lost the home to lenders days after the lease started, but no one told the tenants.
A group of residents in Breslau have filed an appeal with the Ontario Land Tribunal, hoping to halt a proposed development on their street.
Six Conestoga College students are now staying in temporary accommodations after flames tore through their Cambridge townhome early Monday morning.
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Roman Iula and his peers were supposed to be putting the final touches on their routine for Saskatoon high school dance and cheer city finals.
Timmins police arrested eight people on various charges including kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder following a 15-hour standoff on the weekend.
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
The Ontario government will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cut until the end of the year.
A London, Ont. jury heard that days after the crash that killed a young girl in November of 2021, the Honda CRV involved in the collision was examined by police, Transport Canada and John Palumbo, a technician with Honda Canada.
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a train in west London, Ont. on Monday afternoon.
Two weeks before a rare total solar eclipse turns day into night across the region, towns in the direct path of totality are making preparations for the celestial spectacle.
Fire crews were called to the Nottawasaga Inn in Alliston Monday morning and arrived to find flames in a first floor conference room.
Orillia city councillors have finalized a bylaw that will now ban backyard fireworks in the city.
Residents of the Dyconia Hotel in Wasaga Beach are breathing a sigh of relief as their fears of an imminent electricity cutoff were dispelled after the issue concerning the property's hydro bill was rectified.
Rita Miceli is opening up about her life as a mother, raising a child with autism. The Windsor, Ont. mom first started journaling her experiences 25 years ago.
Essex County OPP are investigating trailer fires at an RV resort and campground in Ruthven.
Parks Canada has signed a memorandum of understanding with Caldwell First Nation to explore 'shared governance' of Windsor's proposed national urban park.
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.
An 87-year-old man who had been missing from Nanaimo, B.C., since March 17 has been found dead.
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
Around 35 centimetres of snow fell in Lethbridge over the past six days, and while experts say it will help avoid a potential drought, it all matters on how slow it melts.
Lethbridge police are looking for video of a hit-and-run on Sunday afternoon that saw a woman and her dog hit by a vehicle, killing the dog.
The City of Lethbridge is providing a lifesaving kit at the Exmax Centre as part of a public awareness campaign aimed at promoting first-aid during emergencies.
A trucking company based in Alberta has been fined $125,000 for environmental offences in northwestern Ontario that date back to 2021.
The province's Special Investigations Unit is probing an altercation in Thessalon, Ont. on Friday night where a man has survived a police shooting and is now in stable condition at a hospital.
Sault Ste. Marie hasn't quite "gone to the birds" but it is looking to become a "bird-friendly city."
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
