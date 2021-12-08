PARIS -- French police have arrested two people suspected of planning a stabbing spree over the Christmas holiday period, French media reported on Wednesday.

In a tweet confirming the report, France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said the "terroristic threat remains on a high level."

La menace terroriste demeure à un niveau élevé en France, nous ne baissons pas la garde.



Merci aux services de la Direction générale de la sécurité intérieure qui ont permis l’interpellation de ces deux individus.https://t.co/6WiSXZASNn — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) December 8, 2021

Islamist literature and Islamic State propaganda was found during the arrests, which were made close to Paris, news channel BFM TV and newspaper Le Parisien reported.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Richard Lough and Bernadette Baum)