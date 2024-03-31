World

    • France will deliver hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine, defense minister says

    French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Share
    PARIS -

    French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said France is to deliver "hundreds" of armored vehicles by the beginning of next year to Ukraine as part of a new package of military aid for the country that just entered its third year of war since the full-scale Russian invasion.

    In an interview with the French newspaper La Tribune's Sunday edition, Lecornu said that "to hold such an extensive front line, the Ukrainian army needs, for example, our armored personnel carriers. It's absolutely key for troop mobility."

    The French military is currently replacing its old VAB armored personnel carriers, that came into service in 1979, with a new generation of armored vehicles. "This old equipment, still operational, is going directly to Ukraine in large quantities. We're talking about hundreds (of vehicles) in 2024 and early 2025," Lecornu said.

    Lecornu also said France will provide Ukraine with more anti-aircraft missiles.

    The move comes as the French government is pushing its military industry to boost production to meet Kyiv's urgent need for ammunition.

    On Tuesday, Lecornu said France will soon be able to deliver 78 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine and will increase its supply of shells.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News