Former executive given death sentence in poisoning of billionaire gaming tycoon

Snowfall up to 50 cm: Here is the weekend forecast in Canada
Winter storm warnings and advisories of up to 50 centimetres of snowfall have been issued for some Canadian provinces, according to local forecasts.
A former executive at Yoozoo Games was sentenced to death on Friday in the 2020 poisoning of the founder of the high-profile Chinese gaming company, which has links to Game of Thrones and the new Netflix series, “The Three-Body Problem.”
Xu Yao poisoned the food of company founder Lin Qi in December 2020 because of a dispute over the running of the business, the Shanghai First Intermediate People’s Court said.
Lin, who was 39, died about 10 days later. Police detained Xu a few days after Lin's death.
Four other people were sickened but did not die after Xu poisoned beverages in the office between September and December 2020 because of disputes with two of them, the court said in a statement.
Yoozoo owns the film rights to “The Three-Body Problem,” a best-selling Chinese science fiction trilogy, and Xu headed up a subsidiary in charge of business related to it, according to Chinese media reports.
In September 2020, the company granted Netflix the right to produce an adaptation of the trilogy, Chinese state media reported at the time.
Yoozoo, also known as Youzu Interactive, developed “Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming,” a game based on the TV series.
Approximately 95 per cent of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.
The names of clinics and physicians found to have engaged in extra-billing for health services are being kept secret, with advocates arguing this lack of transparency could impact public trust in the health-care system.
Medicine Hat's mayor is essentially mayor in title only following a meeting of the southern Alberta city's council on Thursday.
Eye-care and astronomy experts are cautioning solar eclipse watchers to protect their eyes with specialized solar filters, handheld solar viewers or eclipse glasses.
An Ontario couple says they have been fighting with their bank for almost four months when $8,600 went missing when they tried to pay their credit card bill.
A technical problem may have kept thousands of veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members from being hired or having the opportunity to apply for public service jobs.
Boaters on the lookout for the carcass of a sperm whale came face-to-face with a hungry great white shark during mealtime on Sunday, off the coast of Sarasota, Fla.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area ahead of a snowstorm that could dump as much as 15 cm of snow in some areas later today.
An interim report from an international group hired to provide advice on identifying and locating the unmarked graves of children who attended residential schools says Canada should continue funding searches beyond 2025.
Clendon Patrick was driving down the world's longest seasonal winter road located in Ontario's Far North this week when he saw a polar bear mother and her two cubs running down the road.
France's Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to reject legislation to ratify a 2017 trade deal between the European Union and Canada that has been criticized by farmers as bringing unfair competition from abroad.
The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on a United States-sponsored resolution declaring that 'an immediate and sustained ceasefire' in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is 'imperative' to protect civilians and enable humanitarian aid to be delivered to more than 2 million hungry Palestinians.
Russia attacked electrical power facilities in much of Ukraine, including the country's largest hydroelectric plant, causing widespread outages and killing at least five people, officials said Friday.
During the nine hours that Texas was allowed to arrest and deport people who illegally enter the U.S., Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland never changed his tactics with migrants in his remote border county.
An Oklahoma district attorney said Thursday he doesn't plan to file any charges in the case of Nex Benedict, the nonbinary 16-year-old Owasso teenager whose death following a fight in a high school bathroom was ruled a suicide.
A federal judge on Thursday finished handing down prison terms of about 10 to 40 years to six white former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to breaking into a home without a warrant and torturing two Black men in an attack.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to pass a vote of non-confidence and bring down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority government over the carbon tax failed Thursday.
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
A framework for a national school food program has landed on the desk of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, and with the federal budget just weeks away advocates hope the proposal will get the green light.
For social media companies, the question of how to make sure people have access to good information has only grown in importance as the number of platforms multiplied and people began spending increasing amounts of time online.
A new study found that smoking can cause an increase in a type of body fat that's linked to serious disease.
The City of Toronto has given Rogers Communications Inc. the green light to set up cameras and sensors at five downtown intersections that will track the movement of vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists with the aim of alleviating gridlock.
The U.S. Justice Department and more than a dozen states filed a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, accusing the giant company of illegally monopolizing the smartphone market.
Paul Rudd has described himself in a new interview as somebody who lives his life “like someone’s grandfather,” but he does find ways to keep things young and fresh, including listening to the music of pop superstar Taylor Swift.
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' isn't exactly a bust, but there isn't as much life left in the franchise as die-hard fans may have hoped.
After being on the sidelines, Netflix has started dipping into live sports and while having another competitor for rights would certainly be welcomed, it is unlikely to happen soon.
Federal loans to Transat A.T. Inc. cost the tour operator's CEO nearly half a million dollars in compensation last year, thanks to conditions on the pandemic funding.
A group convened by the federal government to study the legislation that made cannabis legal is recommending the country review one of the industry's biggest gripes: excise taxes charged to pot producers.
Canada's main stock index rose Thursday to scrape out a new all-time closing high, while U.S. markets continued to set their own records.
Visitors to one of Alberta's most popular tourist destinations will be paying significantly more for parking this summer, should they decide to drive.
Every part of Barbara Peraza-Garcia and her family’s single-room apartment in Seattle has a double or even triple purpose.
A treasure hunter struggling with faulty equipment has unearthed a gold nugget believed to be the largest ever found in England.
Japanese interpreter Ippei Mizuhara has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers after allegations he stole money from baseball star Shohei Ohtani to service illegal gambling debts. He and his alleged bookmaker are also under investigation by the IRS.
The Town of Wawa is grieving the death of hometown NHLer Chris Simon, who died by suicide at age 52 this week.
The Winnipeg Jets’ tour through the NHL’s Metro Division continues in New Jersey on Thursday night.
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.
