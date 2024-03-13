Former Boeing whistleblower found dead from apparent 'self-inflicted' gunshot wound

‘We will never, ever sell the LCBO,’ Doug Ford says amid Ontario protests
Ontario Premier Doug Ford accused the union leader representing LCBO workers of lying about its privatization as members protested outside of MPP’s offices this week.
A former longtime Boeing employee who had raised serious concerns about the company’s production standards was found dead in Charleston, South Carolina, over the weekend, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.
A news release from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said John Barnett, 62, died on March 9, from “what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.” The city’s police department says detectives are investigating the case and “awaiting the formal cause of death, along with any additional findings that might shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Barnett.”
A statement provided to CNN by his lawyers says, “John was in the midst of a deposition in his whistleblower retaliation case, which finally was nearing the end. He was in very good spirits and really looking forward to putting this phase of his life behind him and moving on. We didn’t see any indication he would take his own life. No one can believe it. We are all devasted [sic]. We need more information about what happened to John. The Charleston police need to investigate this fully and accurately and tell the public what they find out. No detail can be left unturned.”
His family told NPR the case was heading to trial in June, adding that Barnett was, “looking forward to having his day in court and hoped that it would force Boeing to change its culture.”
The statement from his attorneys Robert Turkewitz and Brian Knowles described Barnett as “a brave, honest man of the highest integrity. He cared dearly about his family, his friends, the Boeing company, his Boeing co-workers, and the pilots and people who flew on Boeing aircraft. We have rarely met someone with a more sincere and forthright character.”
A police incident report says officers were dispatched to conduct a welfare check at a Holiday Inn in Charleston shortly before 10:20 am on Saturday. When they arrived, responding officers found Barnett in the driver’s seat of a truck in the parking lot, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was holding a handgun. Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The police report also said there was a piece of paper found next to him that looked like a note.
The incident report noted that the hotel had received a phone call from a “Rob,” who requested the welfare check on “his coworker John Barnett,” which led hotel employees to the truck in the parking lot.
The BBC reported that Barnett was in Charleston for legal interviews and was scheduled for additional questioning on Saturday. He was found dead after failing to appear.
When reached for comment regarding Barnett’s death, Boeing issued a statement saying, “We are saddened by Mr. Barnett’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”
A statement from Charleston police indicated the department was aware the case has generated international attention, saying, “it is our priority to ensure that the investigation is not influenced by speculation but is led by facts and evidence. Given the sensitive nature of the investigation, we are unable to participate in media interviews at this time. This stance is not unique to this case but is a standard procedure we adhere to in order to preserve the integrity of active investigations.”
Barnett, a former quality manager who had worked at Boeing for decades, had “discovered clusters of metal slivers hanging over the wiring that commands the flight controls,” according to a 2019 New York Times report cited by CNN.
Barnett told the Times that if those “sharp” slivers “penetrated” the wiring, the result could be “catastrophic.”
“As a quality manager at Boeing, you’re the last line of defence before a defect makes it out to the flying public,” Barnett told the Times. “And I haven’t seen a plane out of Charleston yet that I’d put my name on saying it’s safe and airworthy.”
In a statement sent to the plant’s employees and provided to CNN at the time, Brad Zaback, a site leader at the plant and general manager of the 787 program, said the Times’ report “paints a skewed and inaccurate picture of the program and of our team (at the plant).”
Zaback, who said the Times declined an invitation to visit the plant, said “quality is the bedrock of who we are,” adding that the plant delivers “the highest quality airplanes.”
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is putting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' when the House of Commons returns, resuming its pressure campaign to see the Liberals scrap the planned April 1 carbon tax increase.
Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.
A Brampton man has been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 13 years after he was found to have stabbed his wife more than 30 times during an argument on a public trail in 2021.
As she prepared for a risky spine operation around 18 months after sustaining injuries in a horrific 2011 car accident that left her in constant pain, Pamela Holt made a promise to herself to visit 80 countries before she turns 50.
Neil Young is coming back to Spotify.
A paralyzed Texas man who lived 70 years inside an iron lung after he survived polio as a child has died, his family said.
The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the company's current ownership structure is a national security threat.
With warmer, sunnier weather coming to B.C.'s South Coast in the days ahead, those planning to head into the backcountry are being urged to use extreme caution and check for warnings.
The company that held the initial contract for the ArriveCan app says it was paid millions less than what Canada's auditor general said last month.
When Patrick Hare of Red Deer, Alta., visited a mall or a store he was the man who always held the door open for everybody, said his son Ron Hare.
A 23-year-old Toronto man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting members of his family on Tuesday in the city’s Regent Park community.
The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against former U.S. president Donald Trump, but many other counts in the indictment remain.
Rats have gotten into confiscated pot at New Orleans' aging police headquarters, munching the evidence as the building is taken over by mold and cockroaches, said the city's police chief.
Voter apathy, languishing approval ratings for both candidates, and negative media narratives make for a U.S. presidential showdown that nobody seems to want, writes Washington political commentator Eric Ham in his column for CTVNews.ca. But Ham argues what's at stake in this November's election is nothing short of U.S. democracy itself.
Alexey Navalny’s chief of staff was attacked in Lithuania Tuesday, the Kremlin critic’s team said, as Lithuania’s intelligence agency pinned the blame on Russia as the 'likely' force behind the assault.
Four million people face 'acute food insecurity' and one million of them are one step away from famine, the UN food agency's director in the conflict-wracked Caribbean nation said Tuesday.
For the first time in months, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met face-to-face with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Calgary.
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Quebec's Health Ministry sent messages to school boards and service centres across the province this week after the number of confirmed measles cases hit 18 as of Tuesday afternoon.
We often think about how planes work – how they get into the air, and stay there safely. What we think about less are the everyday functions taking place onboard.
A commercial rocket trying to put a satellite into orbit was intentionally exploded shortly after liftoff Wednesday morning in central Japan following a problem that's still under investigation.
The disastrous Willy Wonka-inspired experience held in Glasgow, Scotland, last month has already been immortalized in an endless stream of meme-orabilia that will forever live on a corner of the internet.
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney and Cody Johnson are the leading nominees for the 2024 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos.
Statistics Canada says households owed $1.79 in credit market debt on average for every dollar of disposable income in the fourth quarter.
For more than a decade, Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has been the driving force behind plans to build Titanic II – a replica of the ill-fated ship that sank in 1912 with more than 2,200 people on board.
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
Before David Beck discovered the positive potential of filling a balloon full of water, he was striving to be a full-time travel photographer.
Mikko Rantanen had two goals and two assists, extending his point streak to a career-best 10 games and leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.
His Brier three-peat has cemented Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue into the curling record books.
Some who placed bets on the Super Bowl this year are still waiting to withdraw their winnings, as the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is smacked with a backlog of verifying a “higher than usual” number of players’ banking information.
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.
