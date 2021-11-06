TORONTO -- Firefighters in Syracuse, N.Y. rescued a naked man on Friday morning after he was found trapped inside of a wall at a local theatre.

Emergency crews were called to the Landmark Theatre just after 7:30 a.m. after theatre employees heard banging sounds and calls from help within the wall.

The Syracuse Fire Department says firefighters drilled a hole in a wall and used a fibre-optic snake camera to pinpoint the man's exact location within the wall. After using a sledgehammer to break through several layers of drywall and structural clay tile, the man was freed.

Deputy fire chief John Kane told local news website Syracuse.com that the man been hiding in the theatre for around two days. He had been hiding in the attic crawl space in the theatre before falling into a space within the wall of the men's bathroom, Kane said.

The man was taken to a local hospital. He had no visible injuries but was likely suffering from dehydration, Kane said.

It remains unclear what the man was doing and why he was naked.