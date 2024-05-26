Fire at a baby care centre kills 7 infants in India's capital, a fire officer says

World

    Burnt registration cards lie on the floor of a baby care center in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi) Burnt registration cards lie on the floor of a baby care center in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)
    New Delhi, India -

    Warning: This article contains content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. 

    A fire broke out in a baby care centre in India's capital Saturday night, killing seven infants, a fire service officer said.

    Rescuers carried 12 newborns from the centre to a nearby hospital but five of them died due to smoke inhalation, fire officer Atul Garg said.

    The five others survived and are being treated for smoke inhalation, he added.

    The fire on the first floor of the center was extinguished in about an hour, said Suresh Kumar, another fire officer.

    The cause of the fire in Vivek Vihar district of east Delhi was being investigated.

    Earlier Saturday, at least 27 people were killed in a big fire at a crowded amusement park in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state in western India.

    Fires are common in India, where builders and residents often flout building laws and safety codes.

