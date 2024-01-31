Fighting kills more in north Gaza as South Africa alleges Israel ignores court ruling

400K seniors approved for dental care program as applications set to open for more Canadians
Applications for the federal government's new dental insurance program are about to open up to more Canadians.
Gaza's Health Ministry says people are still being killed in fighting in the northern part of the territory, the initial target of Israel's ground offensive into the Gaza Strip that has seen entire neighborhoods flattened.
The Health Ministry said more than 150 people were killed and an additional 313 wounded as Israeli forces continued to battle militants Wednesday. Israel's military said its forces killed more than 15 Hamas militants in northern Gaza in the past day and targeted militant infrastructure in a school.
South Africa's foreign minister alleged Israel is already ignoring the ruling by the UN's top court last week, which ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, by killing hundreds more civilians in a matter of days in Gaza.
The latest deaths bring the Palestinian death toll from Israel's offensive to 26,900, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry. It does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths but says most of those killed were women and children.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his call for a ceasefire in Gaza, while the United States and more than a dozen other countries have said they are planning to suspend contributions to UNRWA -- the UN agency for Palestinian refugees -- after Israel alleged that 12 workers participated in the attacks that sparked the war. The heads of the World Health Organization, World Food Program, UNICEF and other agencies and partners said the "horrifying" allegations must not prevent the entire agency from helping people in need.
Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and about 250 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.
Here's the latest:
WASHINGTON -- The United States has attributed the drone attack that killed three U.S. service members in Jordan to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias that includes the militant group Kataib Hezbollah.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday the U.S. believes the attack was planned, resourced and facilitated by the group.
The Sunday drone attack on a military base in Jordan killed the three troops and injured at least 40 others. Kirby says President Joe Biden will continue to weigh response options to the attack but "the first thing you see won't be the last thing."
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told a group of ambassadors to the United Nations from primarily European countries that Hamas has “infiltrated” the main aid provider to Palestinians in Gaza and that it must be shut down.
Netanyahu’s remarks on Wednesday follow Israel's allegations that 12 employees with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, participated in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks in Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.
Those allegations prompted several countries to freeze funding to the agency, which fired nine of the workers. UNRWA said the agency, which employs 13,000 workers in Gaza, should not be punished for the alleged actions of a dozen employees.
Netanyahu told the group of eight visiting ambassadors that an alternative and impartial aid provider should be found.
Israel has long railed against UNRWA, accusing it of tolerating or even collaborating with Hamas and of perpetuating the 76-year-old Palestinian refugee crisis. The Israeli government has accused Hamas and other militant groups of siphoning off aid and using UN facilities for military purposes.
JERUSALEM — Iran threatened Wednesday to “decisively respond” to any U.S. attack on the Islamic Republic following U.S. President Joe Biden’s linking of Tehran to the killing of three U.S. soldiers at a military base in Jordan.
The U.S. has signalled it is preparing for retaliatory strikes in the Mideast in the wake of the Sunday drone attack that also injured at least 40 troops at Tower 22, a secretive base in northeastern Jordan that’s been crucial to the American presence in neighbouring Syria.
However, concerns remain that any additional American strikes could further inflame a region already roiled by Israel’s ongoing war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the ongoing attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea.
A U.S. Navy destroyer in the waterway shot down an anti-ship cruise missile launched by the Houthis late Tuesday, the latest attack targeting American forces patrolling the key maritime trade route, officials said.
GENEVA — An array of UN organizations that focus on refugees, humanitarian aid, migration, health, children, food, women, human rights and other issues have united in an appeal to some key donor countries to reconsider their plans to halt funding for UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
The United States and more than a dozen other countries have announced plans to suspend contributions to UNRWA after Israel alleged that 12 of its workers participated in the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel. UN officials fired most of the workers and vowed an investigation.
The heads of the World Health Organization, UNICEF, International Organization for Migration, World Food Program and other UN agencies and partners said allegations that “several” UNRWA staffers were involved “in the heinous attacks on Israel” were “horrifying.”
“However, we must not prevent an entire organization from delivering on its mandate to serve people in desperate need,” the joint statement said.
“Decisions by various member states to pause funds from UNRWA will have catastrophic consequences for the people of Gaza,” it said. “No other entity has the capacity to deliver the scale and breadth of assistance that 2.2 million people in Gaza urgently need.”
“We appeal for these decisions to be reconsidered,” the statement said.
On Tuesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met behind closed doors with 35 donor nations and appealed for a restoration of funding as well as new support. The U.S. State Department said it expects to resume funding for UNRWA if the organization carries out a credible investigation into possible links between some staffers and the Hamas militant group.
ISTANBUL -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has urged the international community to act strongly to end the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.
"The blocking of humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Gaza by Israel should never be accepted by the international community," he said at a news conference on Wednesday in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.
Speaking alongside Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu, he added, "We cannot and must not remain silent while 2 million people are openly left to die of starvation and epidemic diseases under bombardment. World public opinion must once again be strong to prevent this massacre."
Fidan also called on Israel to implement last week's interim decision by the International Court of Justice to protect civilians and declare an immediate ceasefire.
BRUSSELS — The European Union plans to launch a naval mission in the Red Sea within three weeks to help defend cargo ships against attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen that are hampering trade and driving up prices, the bloc’s top diplomat said Wednesday.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he wants the mission to be up and running by Feb. 17. Officials say that seven EU countries are ready to provide ships or planes. Belgium has already committed to send a frigate. Germany is expected to do the same.
Last week, U.S. and British forces bombed multiple targets in eight locations used by the Iranian-backed Houthis. It was the second time the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on the rebels’ missile-launching capabilities.
The Houthis have waged a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October, but Borrell insisted that the EU mission will not take part in any military strikes.
A U.S. Navy destroyer in the Red Sea shot down an anti-ship cruise missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the latest attack targeting American forces patrolling the key maritime route, officials said Wednesday.
The attack late Tuesday night targeted the USS Gravely, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, the U.S. military’s Central Command said in a statement.
“There were no injuries or damage reported,” the statement said.
A Houthi military spokesman, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, claimed the attack in a statement Wednesday morning, calling it “a victory for the oppression of the Palestinian people and a response to the American-British aggression against our country.”
Saree claimed the Houthis fired “several” missiles, something not acknowledged by the U.S. Navy. Houthi claims have been exaggerated in the past, and their missiles sometimes crash on land and fail to reach their targets.
Applications for the federal government's new dental insurance program are about to open up to more Canadians.
The five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault charges also have the potential to encounter further sanctions regardless of the outcome of their case.
A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don’t have to deal with a loss like hers did.
The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives is investigating reports that a self-described "childbirth activist" from Vancouver Island has been offering unauthorized midwifery services, in violation of a decades-old court order.
Premier Danielle Smith has announced a raft of changes affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
Security cameras captured what police say was an attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old while she walked to school in Arizona.
The Calgary Flames traded all-star Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.
The jury from the inquest into one of Canada’s most brutal mass killings suggested changes to release conditions, prison programming and police practices it says could help prevent future violence.
Gaza's Health Ministry says people are still being killed in fighting in the northern part of the territory, the initial target of Israel's ground offensive into the Gaza Strip that has seen entire neighborhoods flattened.
The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives is investigating reports that a self-described "childbirth activist" from Vancouver Island has been offering unauthorized midwifery services, in violation of a decades-old court order.
Premier Danielle Smith has announced a raft of changes affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
The jury from the inquest into one of Canada’s most brutal mass killings suggested changes to release conditions, prison programming and police practices it says could help prevent future violence.
Ontario Provincial Police say five people are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 17-year-old in Trenton in early January.
Rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the country leaving renters in some Canadians cities priced out. Here's the least affordable places to rent.
The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) seized 406 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine at a southern Manitoba border crossing earlier this month.
British police said Wednesday they are hunting for a suspect after several people were injured with a corrosive substance in London.
A man accused of beheading his father in suburban Philadelphia posted a gruesome video on social media that shows him holding up the severed head and railing against the government, authorities said Wednesday.
A hanger under construction on the grounds of the airport in Boise, Idaho, collapsed Wednesday, injuring about a dozen people, officials said.
President Vladimir Putin vowed Wednesday to push back Ukrainian forces to reduce the threat of attacks on Russian territory as he met with activists running his campaign ahead of the March presidential election that he's all but certain to win.
A graphic video from a Pennsylvania man accused of beheading his father that circulated for hours on YouTube has put a spotlight yet again on gaps in social media companies' ability to prevent horrific postings from spreading across the web.
A Hong Kong court on Thursday convicted four people for rioting over the storming of the city's legislative council building at the height of the anti-government protests more than four years ago.
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives are touting a record-setting fundraising year — his first full calendar year at the helm of the party — while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals raised less than half of that in donations from Canadians.
The federal government is pledging a $362.4-million top-up to its interim housing assistance program for asylum seekers. Immigration Minister Marc Miller made the announcement Wednesday, citing what he called the need to provide support that reflects the impact of asylum claims across the country.
With just months to go before patients can start making appointments, dentists, hygienists and other dental-care providers are still waiting for crucial details about how the federal government's new dental-care plan will work -- and how much they will be compensated.
China on Wednesday reported the death of a woman due to an infection of combined H3N2 and H10N5 strains of bird flu after a cross-species transmission, but said the risk of human-to-human transmission is low.
When Elmo posted a kind-hearted check-in this week on X, formally known as Twitter, he may have assumed he’d be shielded by these social mores. But he comes from 'Sesame Street,' which is no place for lies.
Canada’s new 988 suicide prevention helpline has received approximately 1,000 calls and nearly 450 texts per day since its launch in November, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), which operators say is consistent with what they expected.
A grainy sonar image recorded by a private pilot has reinvigorated interest in one of the past century’s most alluring mysteries: What happened to Amelia Earhart when her plane vanished during her flight around the world in 1937?
A region of the moon that's at the centre of a new international space race because it may contain water ice could be less hospitable than once thought, new research has found.
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Margot Robbie is finally sharing her thoughts on how this year’s Oscar nominations panned out, which resulted in widespread disappointment after the “Barbie” star did not earn a nod in the lead actress category.
The budding love story featuring music superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took an unexpected turn into the world of political conspiracy theories this week after the team advanced to the Super Bowl.
Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal on a Western movie set in New Mexico.
Even when compared with other CEOs, who routinely get paid roughly 200 times more than their typical employees, Elon Musk's pay package was eye-opening.
Low pandemic-era interest rates sparked a real estate boom across Canada, but in the pre-construction market there's trouble on the horizon. An insolvency trustee explains the "double whammy" that's coming.
Canadian Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne played down Britain's suspension of trade talks with the country last week as he signed agreements with the UK to enhance cooperation on innovation, science and artificial intelligence.
The spotlight will be on Gobbler's Knob in western Pennsylvania early Friday morning, when handlers of a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil will announce whether he saw his own shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
The Calgary Flames traded all-star Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.
The five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault charges also have the potential to encounter further sanctions regardless of the outcome of their case.
The PGA Tour is getting a US$3 billion investment from Strategic Sports Group in a deal announced Wednesday that would give players access to more than US$1.5 billion as equity owners in the new PGA Tour Enterprises.
Tesla issued a recall for more than 1,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display properly.
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Electric vehicles that typically weigh more than gasoline-powered cars can easily crash through steel highway guardrails that are not designed to withstand the extra force, raising concerns about the nation’s roadside safety system, according to crash test data released Wednesday by the University of Nebraska.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.