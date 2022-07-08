Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gunman kills Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe during a speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference at the prime minister official residence in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social