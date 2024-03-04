Ex-Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty to perjury charges

The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to perjury charges on Monday related to testimony he gave in a civil investigation into the real estate company’s finances, a person familiar with the investigation said.

Allen Weisselberg, the former long-time confidant of Donald Trump, arrived at the Manhattan district attorney’s office early Monday morning. He is expected to enter his plea later in the day.

Weisselberg declined to comment. Seth Rosenberg, an attorney for Weisselberg, also declined to comment.

Weisselberg has been in plea talks with Manhattan prosecutors for several weeks relating to his testimony taken during the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into the former president in 2020 and when he testified last year, several people familiar with the investigation said.

The exact charges he will plead guilty to are not clear.

As part of the plea talks, Weisselberg is not expected to turn on Trump and will not testify against him at the criminal trial scheduled to start later this year, the people said.

Trump is indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment and reimbursement before the 2016 presidential election. Weisselberg was central to the financial dealings but neither prosecutors nor Trump’s attorneys said they plan to call him as a witness. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It will be the second guilty plea by Weisselberg, who in 2022 pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud and testified in the trial of two Trump Org. entities. Weisselberg was credited with giving truthful testimony and the entities were convicted and fined. The judge sentenced Weisselberg to five months in jail and supervised release. He served about 100 days in Rikers Island jail.

The latest charges are a blow personally for Weisselberg, who is in his late 70s with medical issues. Last month, the New York state judge overseeing the attorney general’s civil case found Weisselberg liable for fraud and ordered him to pay $1 million plus interest, roughly half of the $2 million severance he received from the Trump Org.

This story is breaking and will be updated