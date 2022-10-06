Ex-cop kills 22 children, 12 others in Thailand daycare mass shooting

In this image taken from video, officials enter the site of an attack at a daycare centre, Oct. 6, 2022, in the town of Nongbua Lamphu, northeastern Thailand. (TPBS via AP) In this image taken from video, officials enter the site of an attack at a daycare centre, Oct. 6, 2022, in the town of Nongbua Lamphu, northeastern Thailand. (TPBS via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Videos of protests in Iran leak despite internet bans

Videos of revolts and unrest started to flood the internet when Iranian protestors flocked to the streets in response to the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman allegedly detained for wearing her hijab improperly.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social