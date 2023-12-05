Dutch government pledges nearly US$2.7 billion for Ukraine in 2024 as war drags into another winter
The Netherlands announced Tuesday it would support Ukraine in 2024 with a 2.5 billion euros (nearly US$2.7 billion) allocation, as the 21-month war drags into another winter and concerns grow that Kyiv's war effort may falter without continued Western support.
Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot announced the allocation during a visit to Ukraine. "Be assured of our support, "she said at a press conference after a meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. "Your security is our security."
Bruins Slot said her country opened a training center for F-16s in Romania on Nov. 13 and is working with the U.S., Denmark and other countries to see that Ukraine can deploy the fighter jets as soon as possible.
She added that the meeting also touched on Ukraine's aspiration to become a member of the European Union: "Your future is with us," she said.
Kuleba said that while media attention has focused on conflict in the Middle East, "political attention" has not diverted from Ukraine. He said the NATO ministerial meeting last week was positive and "the overall mood in the room was that the support will continue and will even be increased."
"I also do not see any decrease in support coming from partners when it comes to deliveries of weapons and ammunition. Things are happening according to the schedule," Kuleba said.
The Biden administration wants Congress to approve the White House's nearly US$106 billion funding request for the wars in Ukraine and Israel and other security needs. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was scheduled to address U.S. senators by video Tuesday, but had to cancel his appearance, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
On the ground, meanwhile, Russian artillery struck the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Tuesday morning, local officials said, killing at least two people in the street.
Regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin posted a video of the aftermath showing two bodies near holes in the road caused by the shelling.
The head of the Kherson city administration, Roman Mrochko, said a medical facility was also struck, slightly wounding four medics.
Russian attacks on the Dnieper River port city have become routine since the Ukrainian army liberated it last year, with civilian deaths reported almost daily.
Russian authorities said they repelled another heavy Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea, while Ukraine officials said air defenses responded to drones and missiles launched by the Kremlin's forces.
The Russian Defense Ministry said air defenses destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones and intercepted 13 more over Crimea and the Sea of Azov early Tuesday. It later added that another four drones were destroyed and two were intercepted.
Russian officials commonly say drones were destroyed when they were shot down and that they were intercepted when electronic jamming is used.
Military and logistics sites in Russian-occupied Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, have been a frequent target for Ukraine since the full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Last month, Ukraine launched one of its biggest drone attacks on Crimea, according to Russian officials, though they did not mention any casualties or damage.
Ukraine's air force, meanwhile, said it downed 10 out of 17 Shahed drones that Russia launched Monday night. Moscow's forces also unleashed six S-300 missiles, the air force said without providing further details.
It was not possible to independently verify either side's claims.
The U.K. defense ministry said last month that Russia could target Ukraine's power grid again, just like last winter when Moscow aimed to break local resistance by denying civilians home heating and running water.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is 'doing well' but will reduce the pace of her activities over the next few days after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Poilievre keeps scoring into the Liberals' empty net
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Pierre Poilievre's new 'Housing Hell' video dealt a 'devastating' blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals, whose cupboard seems empty of big ideas.
Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
Israel moves into Gaza's second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
Israel said Tuesday that its troops had entered Gaza's second-largest city as intensified bombardment sent streams of ambulances and cars racing to hospitals with wounded and dead Palestinians, including children, in a bloody new phase of the war.
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
U.S. made offer to bring home jailed Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich. Russia rejected it
The Biden administration has made a new and significant offer aimed at securing the release of American detainees Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, but Russia has rejected the offer, the State Department said Tuesday.
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
Question of Speaker Fergus' conduct a matter for House to decide, deputy defers to MPs
MPs should decide whether House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus has impugned his impartiality by making a video in his traditional Speaker's garb that played at a partisan event, Deputy Speaker Chris d'Entremont ruled Tuesday.
Canada
-
Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
-
B.C. wrings out after being drenched by atmospheric river
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is 'doing well' but will reduce the pace of her activities over the next few days after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
'All I want is my family to live': Canadian man desperate to help family flee Gaza
An Ontario man says he is desperate to get his two children and wife out of the Gaza Strip as Israel intensifies its offensive into southern areas of the besieged territory.
-
New body camera video shows kangaroo capture in Ontario
New body camera footage released Tuesday shows police capturing an escaped kangaroo in Oshawa, Ont., after it went missing for more than three days.
-
No return date for 700 Quebecers evacuated because of fears dike could burst
It's unclear when about 700 people can return to their properties in Quebec's Laurentians region after they were forced out earlier this week because of fears a dike on a nearby river could fail, Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel said Tuesday.
World
-
Israel moves into Gaza's second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
Israel said Tuesday that its troops had entered Gaza's second-largest city as intensified bombardment sent streams of ambulances and cars racing to hospitals with wounded and dead Palestinians, including children, in a bloody new phase of the war.
-
Senior EU official warns of huge security risk in Europe over Christmas as Israel-Gaza war rages
Europe faces a 'huge risk of terrorist attacks' over the Christmas holiday period due to the fallout from the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the European Union's home affairs commissioner warned on Tuesday.
-
More bodies found after sudden eruption of Indonesia's Mount Marapi, raising confirmed toll to 22
Rescuers searching the hazardous slopes of Indonesia's Mount Marapi volcano found 11 more bodies of climbers who were caught by a surprise weekend eruption, raising the number of confirmed dead to 22, officials said Tuesday. One person remained missing.
-
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua.
-
Dutch government pledges nearly US$2.7 billion for Ukraine in 2024 as war drags into another winter
The Netherlands announced Tuesday it would support Ukraine in 2024 with a 2.5 billion euros (nearly US$2.7 billion) allocation, as the 21-month war drags into another winter and concerns grow that Kyiv's war effort may falter without continued Western support.
-
The U.S. House will vote next week on formalizing its Biden impeachment inquiry, Speaker Johnson says
The U.S. House will vote next week on formally authorizing its impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden, Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday, asserting Republicans have "no choice" but to push ahead as the White House has rebuffed their requests for information.
Politics
-
Question of Speaker Fergus' conduct a matter for House to decide, deputy defers to MPs
MPs should decide whether House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus has impugned his impartiality by making a video in his traditional Speaker's garb that played at a partisan event, Deputy Speaker Chris d'Entremont ruled Tuesday.
-
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
-
Senate censures Sen. Michael MacDonald for 'insensitive' comments on 'Freedom Convoy'
Senators have voted to condemn one of their own, following a colourful rant covertly recorded during the self-styled 'Freedom Convoy' protest last year.
Health
-
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
-
Alcohol taxes aren't high enough, says World Health Organization
The World Health Organization urged governments on Tuesday to increase taxes on alcoholic drinks and impose them on products that are currently exempt, such as wine in some European countries.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
Sci-Tech
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
Here's how many people will be at risk of homelessness by 2030, according to this AI
An artificial intelligence algorithm has estimated that Canada’s homeless population will almost double by 2030. Researchers fear a lack of action will make this prediction come true.
-
'That's the real thing': Edmonton man makes rare meteorite find
In October 2022, Doug Olsen was folding laundry in his southeast Edmonton home when he was startled by the loud bang of a meteorite landing on his roof.
Entertainment
-
GTA 6 leak: 'Grand Theft Auto' trailer reveals game’s release date
A trailer for 'Grand Theft Auto VI,' the next installment of the wildly popular and violent game franchise, has been released early online after it had leaked.
-
Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' tops weekly charts for 1st time in 63 years
The number-one song this week is one that was recorded in 1958. 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' by Brenda Lee tops the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time.
-
Jonathan Majors assault trial starts with competing versions of a backseat confrontation
Jonathan Majors listened silently, head-cocked and eyes down, as a Manhattan prosecutor and his defense attorney offered competing accounts of a violent confrontation in the backseat of a car that led to assault charges against the film star and put his rapid Hollywood ascent on pause.
Business
-
6.9 million customers impacted by 23andMe hack: company
Millions of profiles were accessed by a threat in the 23andMe data breach. Here's what that includes.
-
Weak economy looms over holiday shopping season as consumers seek value: retailers
Santa is hearing Christmas wishes from children at malls adorned in holiday regalia, stores are teeming with eggnog and gingerbread treats and a barrage of marketing campaigns are promising the perfect gift is just one credit card swipe away.
-
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
Lifestyle
-
Are you a Canadian who has chosen to live on a cruise ship? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who have decided to relocate to live on a cruise ship at sea.
-
70-year-old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after fertility treatment
A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has given birth to twins after receiving fertility treatment, making her one of the world's oldest new mothers.
-
Rare and valuable piece of superhero history on sale at Moncton comic book store
There’s a piece of superhero history inside a downtown Moncton comic book store that many may not be aware of.
Sports
-
Canada's GOAT, Christine Sinclair, is retiring. These are just some of her accomplishments
Ahead of Christine Sinclair's final international game, being played in Vancouver on Tuesday, here are just some of the athlete's accomplishments over the years.
-
Will Shohei Ohtani sign with the Toronto Blue Jays? Here's everything we know about his free agency
The Toronto Blue Jays could be in a three-way race to score one of the biggest free agents in baseball history, but how likely is it that they will actually sign Shohei Ohtani?
-
NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes
NCAA President Charlie Baker is asking members to make one of the most dramatic shifts in the history of college sports by allowing highly resourced schools to pay some of their athletes.
Autos
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.