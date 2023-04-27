Dutch celebrate King's Day as confidence in monarchy diminishes
Millions of Dutch revellers took to the streets on Thursday to celebrate King's Day festivities, dressing in orange and enjoying open-air markets - even as trust in the man at the centre of the nationwide party sinks to a low ebb.
King Willem-Alexander, whose 56th birthday is the official reason for the holiday, isn't nearly as popular as he once was, an annual poll by research company Ipsos showed this week, after vacationing in Greece during the pandemic and flouting social-distancing rules.
Trust in the country's first king in more than 120 years, who succeeded his mother Queen Beatrix 10 years ago, has fallen to 46% this year, the poll showed, while support for the monarchy as a whole slipped to 55%.
These numbers had held firm at around 75% until the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
But Willem-Alexander still drew tens of thousands of fans, dressed in orange in honour of the ruling House of Orange, to Rotterdam on Thursday as he attended celebrations with his more popular wife Queen Maxima and two of their three daughters.
Elsewhere, people flocked to the traditional "free markets," where people build makeshift stalls or lay out carpets to sell all kinds of clothes, toys, furniture and other possessions they no longer want or need for a few cents or euros.
The historic centres of Amsterdam, Utrecht and The Hague have been filled with thousands of people since late on Wednesday as King's Eve parties kicked off the festivities.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday said the royal family's falling popularity did not worry him, as he praised their role in "unifying" the country.
"Support will always vary, but that is no reason for concern," he said. "And an approval of 55%? Come on! I believe I'm at 20%."
Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Hugh Lawson
BREAKING | Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
First Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan has departed: Anand
Defence Minister Anita Anand says the first Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan has taken off and additional evacuations are planned over the next few days.
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
Trudeau visits N.Y.C. to build momentum as Canada, U.S. partner on critical minerals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City to pitch America's movers and shakers on the virtues of Canada as a trade and investment partner.
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
opinion | The coronation of King Charles III reopens old wounds over slavery and colonialism
There is no doubt that moving into this new era of the monarchy has reopened the old wounds of slavery and colonialism. An apology from King Charles III could move the monarchy into a better era where it could have a more positive impact on the world, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill to reopen Friday
Wellington Street will reopen to vehicles in front of Parliament Hill on Friday, 455 days after it closed at the start of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
LCBO to scrap paper bags in all stores
The LCBO is phasing out the use of paper bags at all locations.
-
RCMP to release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings
Later this morning, Saskatchewan RCMP will release a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. last year.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
Tense face-off: Philippines confronts China over sea claims
A Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, causing a frightening near-collision in the latest act of Beijing's aggression in the strategic waterway.
-
102-year-old convicted Nazi camp guard dies awaiting appeal
A 102-year-old man who was convicted last year on more than 3,500 counts of accessory to murder for serving as a guard at a Nazi concentration camp during the Second World War has died, German news agency dpa reported Wednesday.
Fighters rampage in Darfur city despite Sudan truce
Armed fighters rampaged through a main city in Sudan's war-ravaged region of Darfur on Thursday, battling each other and looting shops and homes, residents said. The violence came despite a fragile three-day truce between Sudan's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
Asylum-seeking ex-member of Wagner Group sentenced in Norway
A court in Norway sentenced a former contractor of the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company known for brutal tactics, to 14 days in jail for disorderly conduct and for carrying an air gun in a public place.
3 teens arrested in death of a 20-year-old woman who was killed when a large rock was thrown at her car
Three teens were arrested in the death of a 20-year-old Colorado woman who was killed when a large rock thrown at her car went through the windshield, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.
Liberals propose changes to Canada's sex offender registry in response to Supreme Court decision
The federal government has tabled legislation that, if passed, would make changes to Canada's sex offender registry to specify which categories of sexual offenders have to be added to the national tracking system, while giving judges discretion to exempt those who do not pose a risk of reoffending.
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
-
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.
-
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative Wednesday to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
Spotify investigates issues after reports of outage
Spotify Technology said on Thursday it was investigating some issues with its web page, following reports the audio streaming platform was down for thousands of users.
Danny Masterson lawyer challenges new details in rape story
An attorney for Danny Masterson challenged his former longtime girlfriend during cross-examination Wednesday on why her trial testimony alleging the actor raped her in 2001 included several new details that were missing from the accounts she gave authorities at the beginning of the investigation.
Average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels this year: CMHC
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 because declines in prices will taper off soon and bottom out sometime this year.
TotalEnergies sells Canadian operations to Suncor in deal worth up to $6.1B
French company TotalEnergies says it has signed a deal to sell its Canadian operations to Suncor Energy Inc. in an agreement worth up to $6.1 billion.
Meta wins back Wall Street with AI promises
Meta Platforms Inc is a Wall Street darling again.
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
Inside the Italian village being repopulated by Americans
As foreigners flock to buy old, inexpensive houses in Italy, one group has gone a step further, helping to revive a depopulated town. Irsina, deep in the southern Basilicata region, is home to over 300 non-Italians from 12 different countries, alongside 4,000 local residents.
Second straight collapse caps Bucks' stunningly early exit
The Milwaukee Bucks entered the playoffs boasting the NBA's best record and believing they had a great shot at winning their second title in three seasons. They instead are finished before May after suffering one of the most stunning first-round playoff losses in league history.
Knicks advance to second round, down Cavs 106-95 in Game 5
Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett added 21 and the New York Knicks downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2013.
Hamilton excited for new-look F1 sprint race in Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the first of six F1 events this season with a sprint race, with a new twist. There's a second qualifying session as part of rule changes to discourage teams and drivers from playing it safe, and practice time has been cut to a single session.
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.
No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?
The theory fueling the ambition is that driverless cars will be safer than vehicles operated by frequently distracted, occasionally intoxicated humans -- and, in the case of robotaxis, be less expensive to ride in than automobiles that require a human behind the wheel.
EU agrees to boost green fuels for aviation, cut emissions
New rules requiring airlines to use more sustainable fuels across the European Union have been agreed by negotiators from member countries and the EU Parliament in a bid to help decarbonize the sector.