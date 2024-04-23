World

    • Douglas DC-4 plane with 2 people on board crashes into river outside Fairbanks, Alaska

    FAIRBANKS, Alaska -

    A Douglas C-54 Skymaster airplane crashed into the Tanana River near Fairbanks on Tuesday, Alaska State Troopers said.

    There were two people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email to The Associated Press. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

    The C-54 is a military version of the Douglas DC-4, which was a World War II-era airplane. The website www.airlines.net said standard passenger seating for a DC-4 was 44 during its heyday, but most have been converted to freighters.

    Troopers, who initially identified the crashed plane as a DC-4, said in a statement that people should avoid the area of the crash.

    John Dougherty, a troopers spokesperson, did not answer questions and instead referred a reporter to the brief statement.

    There was no immediate response to messages left with the National Transportation Safety Board. Both it and the FAA will investigate the crash, with the NTSB taking lead.

