Anger and anxiety loom over the Republican convention after the assassination attempt against Trump

Trump rally shooting casts shadow over Canadian political scene
The shadow of violence in the United States will be hanging over Canada's political scene this week in the wake of an attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump.
Donald Trump's campaign chiefs designed the convention opening this week to feature a softer and more optimistic message, focusing on themes that would help a divisive leader expand his appeal among moderate voters and people of colour.
Then came a shooting that rattled the foundation of American politics.
Suddenly, the Democrats' turmoil after the debate, the GOP's potential governing agenda and even Trump's criminal convictions became secondary to fears about political violence and the country's stability. The presumptive Republican nominee and his allies will face the nation during their four-day convention in Milwaukee unquestionably united and ready to "fight," as the bloodied Trump cried out Saturday while Secret Service agents at his Pennsylvania rally rushed him to safety.
Anger and anxiety are coursing through the party, even as many top Republicans call for calm and a lowering of tensions.
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, known for his sunny and optimistic vision of Republican politics, suggested online the attempted assassination had been "aided and abetted by the radical Left and corporate media incessantly calling Trump a threat to democracy, fascists, or worse."
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, another likely convention speaker, offered a more somber tone during a Sunday appearance on NBC.
"We've got to turn the temperature down in this country," Johnson said. "We need leaders of all parties, on both sides, to call that out and make sure that happens so that we can go forward and maintain our free society that we all are blessed to have."
In an interview Sunday, Republican Party chairman Michael Whatley said the convention's programming wouldn't be changed after the shooting. The agenda, he said, will feature more than 100 speakers overwhelmingly focused on kitchen table issues and Trump's plans to lift everyday working Americans.
"We have to be able to lay out a vision for where we want to take this country," he said.
Whatley said the central message would have little to do with President Joe Biden's political struggles, Trump's grievances about the 2020 election or the ex-president's promises to exact retribution against political enemies.
"We are going to have the convention that we have been planning for the last 18 months," he said. "We are a combination of relieved and grateful that the president is going to be here and is going to accept the nomination."
Beyond voting to formally give Trump the nomination, elected delegates from across the nation will update the GOP's policy platform for the first time since 2016. The scaled-down platform proposal -- just 16 pages with limited specifics on key issues, including abortion -- reflects a desire by the Trump campaign to avoid giving Democrats more material on a key campaign issue.
The platform approved by a committee last week doesn't include an explicit call for a national abortion ban, two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended a federally guaranteed right to abortion.
Many anti-abortion advocates strongly opposed the Trump campaign's rewriting of the platform. But after the shooting, at least one major religious conservative said he wouldn't press to reverse the committee's decision.
"More divisiveness would not be healthy," said Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council.
Perhaps most importantly, Trump will use the convention to unveil his choice for vice president, which could come as soon as Monday. Some Republicans believe the pick will take on more importance than it would have otherwise given the new threats to Trump's life.
His top three contenders are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, all expected to speak this week.
Despite a contentious primary season, any lingering tensions appear to have been set aside.
Former rivals Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador, are expected to speak at the convention on Trump's behalf.
Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz said the shooting ensured the GOP is united and motivated behind Trump, a dynamic he said will be on display all week in Wisconsin.
"Every single Trump supporter will now be a Trump voter," Luntz said. "The average Trump voter is so angry at what just happened. They were angry before this, and now they're furious."
There will be reminders of Trump's record in a speaking program that includes a handful of Republicans charged with crimes related to other political violence -- the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who's in jail on contempt of Congress charges, is expected to speak at the convention just hours after his release. He was found guilty in September after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Capitol attack.
Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald, who was indicted of criminal charges related to his involvement in the scheme to present fake electors who would overturn Biden's victory over Trump, plans to present the former president with the party nomination at the convention. A judge dismissed the case against McDonald last month over a venue dispute.
Trump has repeatedly cast the people involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including his many supporters who stormed the Capitol, as political prisoners.
For now, Democrats have scaled back their plans to offer a competing message during the Republican convention.
The Biden campaign over the weekend pulled down its campaign ads. Vice President Kamala Harris postponed a Tuesday appearance in Florida set to focus on Trump's opposition to abortion rights. And the pro-Democratic group American Bridge is delaying the scheduled Monday release of faux trading cards designed to highlight controversial policy positions of Trump and other leading Republicans.
Biden's campaign said that, after an interview he does with NBC airs Monday, it and the Democratic National Committee "will continue drawing the contrast" with Trump over the course of the GOP convention -- even though it remains unclear when ads would resume.
Publicly and privately, Democrats feared that they were losing a critical opportunity to undermine Trump's political ambitions at one of the biggest moments of the 2024 election.
"I'm very concerned that the net effect of the Republican convention will be neutralizing the core democracy critique of Trump -- a felon who fomented a violent insurrection, tried to block the peaceful transfer of power, and said the Constitution may need to be terminated," Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, said Sunday. "There is a race to define the democracy critique of Trump as legitimate, and we all need to make clear now that protecting democracy is the exact opposite of political violence."
The convention, coming less than four months before Election Day, will take place in heavily Democratic Milwaukee, the largest city in a pivotal swing state Trump lost by less than 1 percentage point four years ago.
Even before the assassination attempt, major protests were expected, although movement will be severely restricted as part of enhanced security precautions established by the Secret Service.
Still, the risk of violent confrontation exists.
Security officials previously announced that people just outside the Secret Service perimeter would be allowed to carry guns openly or concealed as permitted by state law. Wisconsin statutes outlaw only machine guns, short-barrelled shotguns and silencers.
------
Associated Press writer Thomas Beaumont in Pewaukee, Wis., contributed to this report.
The shadow of violence in the United States will be hanging over Canada's political scene this week in the wake of an attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump.
Donald Trump's campaign chiefs designed the convention opening this week to feature a softer and more optimistic message, focusing on themes that would help a divisive leader expand his appeal among moderate voters and people of colour.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday that set off panic. Here's what's known so far about the timeline of the shooting.
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
Some Canadians will receive another instalment of the 2024 Canada Carbon Rebate in their bank accounts or in the mail this Monday. But who exactly is eligible? And how much could you receive?
King Charles III is preparing to visit Australia and Samoa in October, an itinerary that will span 12 time zones and test the monarch’s stamina as he recovers from cancer treatment.
The LCBO has reversed its plan to open select stores on Friday as retail workers continue to strike across the province, according to a statement from the Crown corporation on Sunday.
A volunteer human chain was walking the water’s edge in Port Stanley, Ont. Sunday in search of a boy went missing in Lake Erie. Around 2:30 p.m. OPP and Central Elgin Fire were dispatched to the main beach after a 14 year old entered the water and did not resurface.
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' has died at age 53 following a years-long battle with cancer.
A horse was euthanized after suffering an injury during the chuckwagon races Saturday night at the Calgary Stampede.
The LCBO has reversed its plan to open select stores on Friday as retail workers continue to strike across the province, according to a statement from the Crown corporation on Sunday.
A volunteer human chain was walking the water’s edge in Port Stanley, Ont. Sunday in search of a boy went missing in Lake Erie. Around 2:30 p.m. OPP and Central Elgin Fire were dispatched to the main beach after a 14 year old entered the water and did not resurface.
The University of British Columbia is investigating a now-deleted social media post from one of its faculty members that appeared to be wishing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump had been successful.
Canada's security apparatus is 'exercising increased vigilance' in the wake of this weekend's deadly shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, the federal public safety minister said Sunday.
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.
Donald Trump's campaign chiefs designed the convention opening this week to feature a softer and more optimistic message, focusing on themes that would help a divisive leader expand his appeal among moderate voters and people of colour.
Four people died in a shooting at a Birmingham, Ala., nightclub late Saturday, while an earlier shooting outside a home in the city killed three people including a young child, authorities in Alabama said.
The company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic is undertaking its first expedition to the ship's wreckage in years, and those involved in the mission said they have both heavy hearts and lofty goals for a trip happening a year after a submersible disaster involving another firm killed five people.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday that set off panic. Here's what's known so far about the timeline of the shooting.
Within minutes of the gunfire, the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump spawned a vast sea of claims — some outlandish, others contradictory — reflecting the frightening uncertainties of the moment as well as America's fevered, polarized political climate.
A bombing outside a cafe Sunday in the Somali capital of Mogadishu killed at least five people, police said.
The shadow of violence in the United States will be hanging over Canada's political scene this week in the wake of an attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump.
The Prime Minister's office says Justin Trudeau spoke this afternoon with former president Donald Trump in the wake of a deadly shooting at one of his campaign rallies on Saturday.
Canada's security apparatus is 'exercising increased vigilance' in the wake of this weekend's deadly shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, the federal public safety minister said Sunday.
In the years following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, women are more likely than men to treat anxiety or depression, according to a new report.
With temperatures rising for the oncoming summer, many shutdowns due to the toxic blue-green algae has made for a tough time finding a safe spot to swim in the region – with one of the most recent shutdowns at Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax.
Sex and gender are often conflated or equated in everyday conversations, and most American adults believe a person’s gender is determined by sex assigned at birth. But a new study of nearly 5,000 nine and 10-year-olds found that sex and gender map onto largely distinct parts of the brain.
The Federal Court of Canada is being asked to declare that only humans — and not artificial intelligence — can be considered authors under Canada’s copyright law.
The Webb Space Telescope has captured a pair of intertwined galaxies glowing in the infrared.
A SpaceX rocket has failed for the first time in nearly a decade, leaving the company's internet satellites in an orbit so low that they're doomed to fall through the atmosphere and burn up.
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' has died at age 53 following a years-long battle with cancer.
A wedding reception on Sunday wrapped up the monthslong celebrations as the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, married his longtime girlfriend with a price tag running into the millions.
Alec Baldwin made his first public comments to thank his supporters Saturday after the stunning early end to his involuntary manslaughter trial.
The company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic is undertaking its first expedition to the ship's wreckage in years, and those involved in the mission said they have both heavy hearts and lofty goals for a trip happening a year after a submersible disaster involving another firm killed five people.
The provincial regulator responsible for policing B.C.'s real estate industry has ordered a former Realtor to pay $130,000 and cancelled her licence after determining that she committed a variety of professional misconduct.
A Black man has filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against a hotel in Detroit, Mich., alleging the hotel only offered him a job interview after he changed the name on his resume, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
One writer used to make do with deli sandwiches and brought-from-home snacks, but now they have a secret weapon for quick but satisfying road trip lunches.
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
As North America navigates what U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy described last year as a loneliness epidemic, employers and employees are trying to address what for many people is a lack of real friendships at work.
Argentina won its second straight Copa America championship, overcoming Lionel Messi’s second-half leg injury to beat Colombia 1-0.
Spain is the king of European soccer for a record fourth time. For England, it's another agonizing near-miss in the team's decades-long tale of underachievement.
Gareth Southgate is leaving his future as England manager open for now after his team's 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
The University of British Columbia is investigating a now-deleted social media post from one of its faculty members that appeared to be wishing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump had been successful.
Volunteers with North Shore Rescue were kept busy Saturday, responding to four calls for help and working into the early hours of Sunday morning.
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
Sweltering conditions have returned to the city, which remains under a heat alert Monday. Environment Canada says the temperature is expected to climb to 29 C, feeling closer to 37 with the humidity.
Argentina won its second straight Copa America championship, overcoming Lionel Messi’s second-half leg injury to beat Colombia 1-0 Sunday night on Lautaro Martínez’s 112th-minute goal.
The LCBO has reversed its plan to open select stores on Friday as retail workers continue to strike across the province, according to a statement from the Crown corporation on Sunday.
A man is dead after he was found injured in a southeast Calgary alley on Sunday.
Water consumption dropped again Saturday in Calgary as city officials consider turning up the flow in coming days.
A horse was euthanized after suffering an injury during the chuckwagon races Saturday night at the Calgary Stampede.
OC Transpo says the Confederation Line will not operate between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau stations between Monday, July 15 and Sunday, July 28. The O-Train will continue to operate normally between Blair and uOttawa stations.
A heat event from the weekend will continue to bring sweltering temperatures to Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Monday.
For the 10th day in a row, all Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) retail stores in the province were closed as negotiations between the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) and the provincial government reached a standstill earlier this month.
A young Montreal woman says she had the shock of her life when she returned to her Chinatown-area home to find a naked man inside her apartment.
A dozen vehicles, as well as the storefront of a business, were damaged in a fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
There has been an outpouring of support for a Canada Post worker who says he was the victim of homophobic harassment in the workplace.
Two people are in hospital in critical condition after an apartment fire in northeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
With Alberta currently in the peak of tornado season, here is what you need to know if you're camping and caught in a severe storm.
Local NFL player Chuba Hubbard was in Sherwood Park on Sunday to hold a free football camp for kids.
One man was sent to hospital following a fire on a boat at the marina on the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf early Sunday afternoon.
Canada's premiers will be in Halifax Monday to begin three days of scheduled meetings in Nova Scotia's capital.
Heat warnings blanketing the Maritimes Monday are expected to continue through to Wednesday for most parts of the region.
The University of Manitoba has asked pro-Palestinian protesters to take down their encampment by Monday morning, or face legal action.
A severe thunderstorm is bringing hail, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba on Monday morning.
Some Winnipeg residents are being asked to stay inside and close their windows overnight as the city prepares to start fogging for mosquitoes.
‘Be brave’: Bella Thomson passed away at the age of 10
As Country Thunder Saskatchewan wrapped up on Sunday, officials believe over 25,000 people walked through the gates over the four-day-long festival.
A man is dead following a water-related incident at Waskesiu Lake, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Emergency services are searching for two people who may have been in distress on the Grand River in Kitchener.
The warm July weather drove boaters out for the annual Pottahawk weekend.
A volunteer human chain was walking the water’s edge in Port Stanley, Ont. Sunday in search of a boy went missing in Lake Erie. Around 2:30 p.m. OPP and Central Elgin Fire were dispatched to the main beach after a 14 year old entered the water and did not resurface.
A man is dead following a water-related incident at Waskesiu Lake, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Out in front of the Bessborough Hotel, Britannia rules the roads with the annual Brits by the Bess car show. Dozens of cars of British make and model are on public display, drawing enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike.
Saskatoon fire crews were on scene of fiery incident early Sunday morning.
Here are the most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ontario to live in according to a new real estate report that explores numerous factors.
A 27-year-old Powassan resident was killed late Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa., as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
A volunteer human chain was walking the water’s edge in Port Stanley, Ont. Sunday in search of a boy went missing in Lake Erie. Around 2:30 p.m. OPP and Central Elgin Fire were dispatched to the main beach after a 14 year old entered the water and did not resurface.
When completed, the roundabout will be at the intersection of Oxford Street West, and Gideon Drive – however, the work will require the closure of Gideon Drive and Kains Road at Oxford Street West to facilitate the construction.
The urgent care centre at St. Joseph hospital in London will reopen Monday morning following reported mechanical issues.
It's been three years since a tornado stormed through a Barrie neighbourhood on July 15, 2021, leaving destruction in its wake in what Environment Canada called a sneak attack.
A 75-year-old man is dead after an incident at a Barrie home on Saturday night.
A heat wave alert has been issued for Newmarket across to Caledon.
In a notice posted to social media, Unifor Local 444 said all employees on day shift must return to their regulary scheduled shift on Tuesday.
Information presented will include information about the required process in the sale of the properties, as well as advantages and disadvantages that the Town of Kingsville would see should it choose to purchase the properties.
“I’m sick and tired of having to leave my town to go find culture and art and large scale installations,” said artist Sarah Steele. “I think it's time for our little small town to have something neat to happen”.
A brush fire caused by youths setting off fireworks at a popular park in Nanaimo, B.C., the day the ban took effect has the city's mayor on edge about the province's vulnerability to wildfires as the season heats up.
At Okini Restaurant and Bar in Vancouver, co-owners Steph Wan and Kevin Lin craft gorgeous plates of AAA steak served with duck fat potatoes and broccolini, and golden eagle sablefish doused in a fuji apple broth and adorned with zucchini.
A recent attack on a Victoria paramedic and the subsequent threats against cops who were called in to help mark the latest incidents of violence against local first responders, the city's police chief said in announcing emergency personnel would no longer respond to calls from a specific neighbourhood without police backup.
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Lethbridge police are investigating after a bullet hole was discovered in a southside home.
The judge in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., has cautioned the jury about an opening statement by a defence lawyer.
The chance to host the Memorial Cup in Lethbridge got one step closer on Thursday.
Here are the most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ontario to live in according to a new real estate report that explores numerous factors.
The driver of an ATV fled the area when police tried to stop them in the early morning last week.
The Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund is advising that the distribution of the multi-billion dollar treaty annuities settlement for past compensation may be “affected” by a pair of outstanding legal matters.
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.
The fire that forced thousands out of their homes in Labrador City Friday night was gently smoldering and under control this week, but a sudden change in conditions caused it to explode into 'an extremely aggressive inferno.'
A new government plan to expand the national parks system might bring some to your backyard.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.