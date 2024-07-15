Trump rally shooting casts shadow over Canadian political scene

OTTAWA -

The shadow of violence in the United States will be hanging over Canada's political scene this week in the wake of an attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump.

A shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday left one rally attendee dead and two others critically injured, while the shooter was also killed.

Trump has said he's fine, and is now in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention.

Canadian politicians have condemned the act of violence and called for unity, with the public safety minister saying the country's security apparatus is "exercising increased vigilance."

The Prime Minister's office said Sunday that Justin Trudeau has spoken with the former president, reiterating there's no place for political violence and expressing condolences for the victims.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday he has ordered an independent security review of the events leading up to the attack on his political rival.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.