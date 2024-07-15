A timeline of the assassination attempt on former U.S. president Trump

Trump rally shooting casts shadow over Canadian political scene
The shadow of violence in the United States will be hanging over Canada's political scene this week in the wake of an attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday that set off panic as a bloodied Trump was surrounded by Secret Service and hurried into his vehicle.
A former fire chief attending the rally with family was killed, as was the gunman. Two other people were critically wounded.
An AP analysis of more than a dozen videos and photos from the scene of the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as well as satellite imagery of the site, shows the shooter was able to get astonishingly close to the stage where the former president was speaking.
Here's what's known so far about the timeline of the shooting.
Trump takes the stage to the strains of "God Bless the U.S.A." He waves at the cheering crowd and begins his regular rally speech, with spectators both in front of him and behind him on risers.
Trump turns back to the crowd and again raises a fist right before agents put him into a vehicle and he is taken to a local hospital.
Secret Service says "the former President is safe."
Trump posts on his social media site that he was injured in the upper part of his right ear. "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," he said.
Trump's private jet lands at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Video posted by an aide showed the former president deplaning, flanked by U.S. Secret Service agents and heavily armed members of the agency's counter assault team. It was an unusually visible show of force by his protective detail.
Trump travels to his private golf club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey, to spend the night.
Donald Trump's campaign chiefs designed the convention opening this week to feature a softer and more optimistic message, focusing on themes that would help a divisive leader expand his appeal among moderate voters and people of colour.
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
Some Canadians will receive another instalment of the 2024 Canada Carbon Rebate in their bank accounts or in the mail this Monday. But who exactly is eligible? And how much could you receive?
King Charles III is preparing to visit Australia and Samoa in October, an itinerary that will span 12 time zones and test the monarch’s stamina as he recovers from cancer treatment.
The LCBO has reversed its plan to open select stores on Friday as retail workers continue to strike across the province, according to a statement from the Crown corporation on Sunday.
A volunteer human chain was walking the water’s edge in Port Stanley, Ont. Sunday in search of a boy went missing in Lake Erie. Around 2:30 p.m. OPP and Central Elgin Fire were dispatched to the main beach after a 14 year old entered the water and did not resurface.
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' has died at age 53 following a years-long battle with cancer.
A horse was euthanized after suffering an injury during the chuckwagon races Saturday night at the Calgary Stampede.
The University of British Columbia is investigating a now-deleted social media post from one of its faculty members that appeared to be wishing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump had been successful.
Canada's security apparatus is 'exercising increased vigilance' in the wake of this weekend's deadly shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, the federal public safety minister said Sunday.
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.
Four people died in a shooting at a Birmingham, Ala., nightclub late Saturday, while an earlier shooting outside a home in the city killed three people including a young child, authorities in Alabama said.
The company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic is undertaking its first expedition to the ship's wreckage in years, and those involved in the mission said they have both heavy hearts and lofty goals for a trip happening a year after a submersible disaster involving another firm killed five people.
Within minutes of the gunfire, the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump spawned a vast sea of claims — some outlandish, others contradictory — reflecting the frightening uncertainties of the moment as well as America's fevered, polarized political climate.
A bombing outside a cafe Sunday in the Somali capital of Mogadishu killed at least five people, police said.
The Prime Minister's office says Justin Trudeau spoke this afternoon with former president Donald Trump in the wake of a deadly shooting at one of his campaign rallies on Saturday.
In the years following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, women are more likely than men to treat anxiety or depression, according to a new report.
With temperatures rising for the oncoming summer, many shutdowns due to the toxic blue-green algae has made for a tough time finding a safe spot to swim in the region – with one of the most recent shutdowns at Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax.
Sex and gender are often conflated or equated in everyday conversations, and most American adults believe a person’s gender is determined by sex assigned at birth. But a new study of nearly 5,000 nine and 10-year-olds found that sex and gender map onto largely distinct parts of the brain.
The Federal Court of Canada is being asked to declare that only humans — and not artificial intelligence — can be considered authors under Canada’s copyright law.
The Webb Space Telescope has captured a pair of intertwined galaxies glowing in the infrared.
A SpaceX rocket has failed for the first time in nearly a decade, leaving the company's internet satellites in an orbit so low that they're doomed to fall through the atmosphere and burn up.
A wedding reception on Sunday wrapped up the monthslong celebrations as the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, married his longtime girlfriend with a price tag running into the millions.
Alec Baldwin made his first public comments to thank his supporters Saturday after the stunning early end to his involuntary manslaughter trial.
The provincial regulator responsible for policing B.C.'s real estate industry has ordered a former Realtor to pay $130,000 and cancelled her licence after determining that she committed a variety of professional misconduct.
A Black man has filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against a hotel in Detroit, Mich., alleging the hotel only offered him a job interview after he changed the name on his resume, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
One writer used to make do with deli sandwiches and brought-from-home snacks, but now they have a secret weapon for quick but satisfying road trip lunches.
As North America navigates what U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy described last year as a loneliness epidemic, employers and employees are trying to address what for many people is a lack of real friendships at work.
Argentina won its second straight Copa America championship, overcoming Lionel Messi’s second-half leg injury to beat Colombia 1-0.
Spain is the king of European soccer for a record fourth time. For England, it's another agonizing near-miss in the team's decades-long tale of underachievement.
Gareth Southgate is leaving his future as England manager open for now after his team's 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
The University of British Columbia is investigating a now-deleted social media post from one of its faculty members that appeared to be wishing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump had been successful.
Volunteers with North Shore Rescue were kept busy Saturday, responding to four calls for help and working into the early hours of Sunday morning.
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
Sweltering conditions have returned to the city, which remains under a heat alert Monday. Environment Canada says the temperature is expected to climb to 29 C, feeling closer to 37 with the humidity.
A man is dead after he was found injured in a southeast Calgary alley on Sunday.
Water consumption dropped again Saturday in Calgary as city officials consider turning up the flow in coming days.
OC Transpo says the Confederation Line will not operate between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau stations between Monday, July 15 and Sunday, July 28. The O-Train will continue to operate normally between Blair and uOttawa stations.
A heat event from the weekend will continue to bring sweltering temperatures to Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Monday.
For the 10th day in a row, all Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) retail stores in the province were closed as negotiations between the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) and the provincial government reached a standstill earlier this month.
A young Montreal woman says she had the shock of her life when she returned to her Chinatown-area home to find a naked man inside her apartment.
A dozen vehicles, as well as the storefront of a business, were damaged in a fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
There has been an outpouring of support for a Canada Post worker who says he was the victim of homophobic harassment in the workplace.
Two people are in hospital in critical condition after an apartment fire in northeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
With Alberta currently in the peak of tornado season, here is what you need to know if you're camping and caught in a severe storm.
Local NFL player Chuba Hubbard was in Sherwood Park on Sunday to hold a free football camp for kids.
One man was sent to hospital following a fire on a boat at the marina on the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf early Sunday afternoon.
Canada's premiers will be in Halifax Monday to begin three days of scheduled meetings in Nova Scotia's capital.
Heat warnings blanketing the Maritimes Monday are expected to continue through to Wednesday for most parts of the region.
The University of Manitoba has asked pro-Palestinian protesters to take down their encampment by Monday morning, or face legal action.
A severe thunderstorm is bringing hail, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba on Monday morning.
Some Winnipeg residents are being asked to stay inside and close their windows overnight as the city prepares to start fogging for mosquitoes.
‘Be brave’: Bella Thomson passed away at the age of 10
As Country Thunder Saskatchewan wrapped up on Sunday, officials believe over 25,000 people walked through the gates over the four-day-long festival.
A man is dead following a water-related incident at Waskesiu Lake, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Emergency services are searching for two people who may have been in distress on the Grand River in Kitchener.
The warm July weather drove boaters out for the annual Pottahawk weekend.
Out in front of the Bessborough Hotel, Britannia rules the roads with the annual Brits by the Bess car show. Dozens of cars of British make and model are on public display, drawing enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike.
Saskatoon fire crews were on scene of fiery incident early Sunday morning.
Here are the most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ontario to live in according to a new real estate report that explores numerous factors.
A 27-year-old Powassan resident was killed late Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa., as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
When completed, the roundabout will be at the intersection of Oxford Street West, and Gideon Drive – however, the work will require the closure of Gideon Drive and Kains Road at Oxford Street West to facilitate the construction.
The urgent care centre at St. Joseph hospital in London will reopen Monday morning following reported mechanical issues.
It's been three years since a tornado stormed through a Barrie neighbourhood on July 15, 2021, leaving destruction in its wake in what Environment Canada called a sneak attack.
A 75-year-old man is dead after an incident at a Barrie home on Saturday night.
A heat wave alert has been issued for Newmarket across to Caledon.
In a notice posted to social media, Unifor Local 444 said all employees on day shift must return to their regulary scheduled shift on Tuesday.
Information presented will include information about the required process in the sale of the properties, as well as advantages and disadvantages that the Town of Kingsville would see should it choose to purchase the properties.
“I’m sick and tired of having to leave my town to go find culture and art and large scale installations,” said artist Sarah Steele. “I think it's time for our little small town to have something neat to happen”.
A brush fire caused by youths setting off fireworks at a popular park in Nanaimo, B.C., the day the ban took effect has the city's mayor on edge about the province's vulnerability to wildfires as the season heats up.
At Okini Restaurant and Bar in Vancouver, co-owners Steph Wan and Kevin Lin craft gorgeous plates of AAA steak served with duck fat potatoes and broccolini, and golden eagle sablefish doused in a fuji apple broth and adorned with zucchini.
A recent attack on a Victoria paramedic and the subsequent threats against cops who were called in to help mark the latest incidents of violence against local first responders, the city's police chief said in announcing emergency personnel would no longer respond to calls from a specific neighbourhood without police backup.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Lethbridge police are investigating after a bullet hole was discovered in a southside home.
The judge in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., has cautioned the jury about an opening statement by a defence lawyer.
The chance to host the Memorial Cup in Lethbridge got one step closer on Thursday.
The driver of an ATV fled the area when police tried to stop them in the early morning last week.
The Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund is advising that the distribution of the multi-billion dollar treaty annuities settlement for past compensation may be “affected” by a pair of outstanding legal matters.
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.
The fire that forced thousands out of their homes in Labrador City Friday night was gently smoldering and under control this week, but a sudden change in conditions caused it to explode into 'an extremely aggressive inferno.'
A new government plan to expand the national parks system might bring some to your backyard.
