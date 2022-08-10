Donald Trump 'took the Fifth.' What does it actually mean?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump showed up Wednesday for questioning under oath in New York's civil investigation into his business practices. But he quickly made clear he wouldn't be answering.
The ex-president issued a statement saying he had done nothing wrong but was invoking the Fifth Amendment's protection against self-incrimination. It's a constitutional right that gets high-profile exposure in settings from Congress to TV crime shows, but there are nuances. Here's what it means -- and doesn't -- to "plead (or `take') the Fifth."
WHAT IS `THE FIFTH'?
The Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution establishes a number of rights related to legal proceedings, including that no one "shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself."
In the most direct sense, that means criminal defendants don't have to give damning testimony in their own cases. But it has come to apply in non-criminal contexts, too.
WHAT'S THE THINKING BEHIND IT?
"It reflects many of our fundamental values and most noble aspirations," the Supreme Court wrote in 1964.
Among those ideals: preventing people from being tortured into confessing or being shoehorned into a "cruel trilemma of self-accusation, perjury or contempt" of court.
Many decades earlier, the court also questioned the reliability of confessions made under duress.
THE AMENDMENT SPECIFICALLY REFERS TO CRIMINAL CASES. HOW CAN IT APPLY TO A CIVIL INVESTIGATION?
Over time, the Fifth Amendment's protections have been understood to cover witnesses -- not just defendants -- in criminal and civil courts and other government settings. The Supreme Court has even held that Fifth Amendment rights protected the jobs of public employees who were fired after refusing to testify in investigations unless they got immunity from prosecution.
The Fifth Amendment also underpins the famous Miranda warning about the right to remain silent and have an attorney on hand while being questioned in police custody.
SO ARE THERE ANY LIMITATIONS?
Under what has become the legal standard, the witness has to be facing a genuine risk of criminal prosecution, said Paul Cassell, a criminal law professor at the University of Utah. That means prosecution on any charge in any U.S. court.
There are sometimes disputes over whether the right is being invoked inappropriately. The questioning side can ask a judge to declare that someone needs to answer or face contempt of court and possible penalties.
But "the courts have generally thought that they should give the benefit of the doubt to someone who might be criminally prosecuted, rather than force someone to testify and then learn: `Whoops!"' Cassell said.
OK. CAN SOMEONE WHO TAKES THE FIFTH DECIDE TO ANSWER SOME QUESTIONS, BUT NOT OTHERS?
Yes, it's not necessarily all-or-nothing. But even deciding to answer selectively could be risky: Responding to one question can enable the other side to argue that the witness can't refuse to answer other, related questions. Another concern: seemingly safe questions could be meant to build evidence about an allegation that's not on the witness' radar yet.
IF YOU INVOKE THE PROTECTION, DOES THAT WORK AGAINST YOU?
Legally, it depends. In a criminal case, prosecutors can't comment on a defendant's refusal to testify, and a jury can't be advised that it's OK to take defendants' silence as a sign of guilt. The Supreme Court has said that allowing that inference penalizes defendants for simply availing themselves of a constitutional protection.
But in civil cases, jurors generally are allowed to hold silence against a defendant or witness.
Then there's the court of public opinion.
"Does it look bad? In the general public's understanding, yes," says Howard University criminal law professor Lenese Herbert. "But that's just a result of poor civics education."
The former federal prosecutor often reminds her students that while jurors might want to hear a defendant's side of the story, it's a defense attorney's job to make sure the jury understands that the client has the right not to take the stand.
CAN WE GET BACK TO TRUMP? HE'S BEING QUESTIONED IN A CIVIL INVESTIGATION. CAN HE CLAIM THERE'S POTENTIAL FOR CRIMINAL PROSECUTION?
Indeed, his lawyers have already asserted that New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil inquiry is essentially a fact-finding mission for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's parallel criminal probe.
James has said her investigation found evidence that the businessman-turned-politician's company, called the Trump Organization, puffed up the value of real estate assets to snag loans, insurance and tax breaks for land donations. Trump has denied the allegations, and the Republican has slammed the investigation as a political "witch hunt" by Democratic officials.
Meanwhile, other fruits of James' probe led the DA's office to bring criminal tax fraud charges against the Trump Organization and its finance chief. The defendants have pleaded not guilty in that case, which involves claims of off-the-books compensation.
WHAT HAS TRUMP SAID ABOUT ALL THIS?
In the past, Trump has repeatedly suggested that only people with something to hide avail themselves of the protection against self-incrimination. He once declared that "the mob takes the Fifth."
But on Wednesday, he said he had no choice but to do so.
"I once asked, `If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question," he said in his statement, calling the probe "a vindictive and self-serving fishing expedition."
"The United States Constitution exists for this very purpose, and I will utilize it to the fullest extent to defend myself against this malicious attack."
Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti had said he'd advise Trump to take the Fifth unless given legal immunity for his answers, though Fischetti complained that publicity surrounding such a choice now could harm Trump's defense if there's a criminal charge down the road.
"How can I possibly pick a jury in that case?" Fischetti said in trying, unsuccessfully, to block Wednesday's testimony.
Three of Trump's adult children -- Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- have already been questioned. Eric Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 500 times during his 2020 deposition, according to a court filing. Donald Jr. and Ivanka reportedly gave their depositions recently, and it's yet unclear whether they took the Fifth.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation
Donald Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn't answer questions under oath in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former president said in a statement Wednesday.
Ontario nurse facing charges after alleged assault that left 2-year-old in hospital
An Ontario nurse is facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of a two-year-old boy with “significant medical limitations” in Niagara Region.
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Donald Trump 'took the Fifth.' What does it actually mean?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump showed up Wednesday for questioning under oath in New York's civil investigation into his business practices. But he quickly made clear he wouldn't be answering.
Exposure to synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer, study finds
Exposure to synthetic ‘forever chemicals’ often polluting the environment has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, according to a recent study.
Domino's tried to sell pizza to Italians. It failed
Seven years after its debut in Italy, the American pizza giant Dominos has formally shut its stores after it failed to win over locals who preferred homegrown options, according to a report by Milano Today.
Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.
Is Canada's 'historic' housing correction affecting your plans to buy or sell? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you
Following a series of interest rate hikes, Canada's housing market is now facing a 'historic' correction. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians looking to buy or sell homes in a changing market landscape.
Poilievre preferred among Conservatives, but Charest favoured by Canadians: poll
Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre remains the heavy favourite to be the next Conservative party leader but he trails opponent Jean Charest for support among Canadians as a whole.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
Essential Newfoundland highway to stay open as out-of-control wildfires grow
Two out-of-control wildfires in central Newfoundland covered more than 200 square kilometres on Wednesday morning, and Environment Canada warned the flames could cover much of the island in smoke.
-
Ontario set to introduce 'strong mayor' legislation today
Ontario is set to introduce legislation today to give large municipal leaders so-called strong mayor powers as a way to get housing built more quickly.
-
Some gas stations run out as prices drop across B.C.
Drivers were so eager to fill up before gas prices rise again that some stations across British Columbia ran out.
-
How one Canadian family of five is coping with the highest inflation in years
With inflation rising at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the cost of everything from food to gas has skyrocketed. Canadians across the country are feeling squeezed, but big families with multiple children are at times shouldering much of the higher costs — and changing demographics and consumer patterns have left some of them more exposed to inflation than in previous generations.
-
Canadian Tire cordless blinds recalled due to potential hazards of exposed cords
Health Canada has recalled about 110,000 Canadian Tire cordless blinds because the not-so-cordless blinds pose a strangulation hazard for young children.
World
-
Greece: Dozens missing after migrant boat sinks, 29 rescued
Greek authorities were conducting a major search and rescue operation Wednesday for dozens of people believed missing at sea east of the island of Karpathos after a boat reportedly carrying up to 80 migrants towards Italy sank during the night.
-
No declaration Wednesday in Kenya's vote, commission says
Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close but calm presidential election in which the turnout was notably lower than usual, and the electoral commission indicated it would be at least Thursday before a winner is declared.
-
China reaffirms threat of military force to annex Taiwan
China on Wednesday reaffirmed its threat to use military force to bring self-governing Taiwan under its control, amid threatening Chinese military exercises that have raised tensions between the sides to their highest level in years.
-
Seoul dismisses Beijing's concerns over anti-missile system
South Korea's government stressed Wednesday it will make its own decisions in strengthening its defences against North Korean threats, rejecting Chinese calls that it continue the polices of Seoul's previous government that refrained from adding more U.S. anti-missile batteries that are strongly opposed by Beijing.
-
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
Ukraine's air force said Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly string of explosions at an air base in Crimea, amid speculation the blasts were the result of a Ukrainian attack that would represent a significant escalation in the war.
-
Sri Lanka introduces reform bill to clip presidential powers
Sri Lanka's justice minister submitted a proposed constitutional amendment to Parliament on Wednesday that would clip the powers of the president, a key demand of protesters calling for political reforms and solutions to the country's worst economic crisis.
Politics
-
Poilievre preferred among Conservatives, but Charest favoured by Canadians: poll
Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre remains the heavy favourite to be the next Conservative party leader but he trails opponent Jean Charest for support among Canadians as a whole.
-
Delivering new services 'complicated,' Freeland says of planned dental care program
The government is working hard to meet its end-of-year deadline to deliver dental-care coverage to kids, the deputy prime minister said Tuesday, but added providing new services is 'complicated.'
-
RCMP's spyware tools are 'extremely intrusive,' privacy experts say
Expressing concerns over the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, privacy and civil liberties experts say the previously undisclosed tools are 'extremely intrusive' and they are calling for stronger oversight and regulation of spyware Canada-wide.
Health
-
Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion
A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators obtained Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward.
-
Exposure to synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer, study finds
Exposure to synthetic ‘forever chemicals’ often polluting the environment has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, according to a recent study.
-
Heavier flow, breakthrough bleeding reported among some individuals after COVID-19 vaccine: study
A new study found that people with regular menstruation cycles and those who typically do not menstruate either experienced a heavier flow or breakthrough bleeding after being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sci-Tech
-
Social media offers parents more controls. But do they help?
As concerns about social media's harmful effects on teens continue to rise, platforms from Snapchat to TikTok to Instagram are bolting on new features they say will make their services safer and more age appropriate. But the changes rarely address the elephant in the the room -- the algorithms pushing endless content that can drag anyone, not just teens, into harmful rabbit holes.
-
WhatsApp will start rolling out two big changes to all users this month
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
-
2,300-year-old Chinese chemistry formula deciphered after analyzing ancient coins
The ingredients in a 2,300-year-old ancient Chinese chemistry formula have finally been identified, revealing new secrets about metallurgy in ancient China.
Entertainment
-
-
Tragically Hip, Barbara Frum among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees
Socially conscious rockers The Tragically Hip, eminent broadcaster Barbara Frum and music video visionary Director X are among the homegrown icons set to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame.
-
Tanya Tagaq doc, Indigenous romance among Canadian titles added to TIFF slate
The Toronto International Film Festival is rounding out its Canadian slate with titles including a film by Inuk throat singer Tanya Tagaq, an Indigenous romance and a documentary about the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in Iran.
Business
-
Cuba brings oil depot fire under control, worst in island's history
Firefighters on Tuesday finally overcame what officials described as the worst fire in Cuba's history that over five days destroyed 40% of the Caribbean island's main fuel storage facility and caused massive blackouts.
-
EU to stop Greek budget watch in formal end to major crisis
The European Union's budget watchdog announced Wednesday that it is winding up years of surveillance of Greek government spending. The move marks a formal end to a major crisis that threatened to see Greece ejected from the euro single currency group, imposed severe hardship on its citizens and roiled global financial markets.
-
U.S. inflation slips from 40-year peak but remains high 8.5 per cent
Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though overall price increases slowed only modestly from the four-decade high that was reached in June.
Lifestyle
-
Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.
-
'I think we can retire': Toronto man wins $6 million in Lotto 6/49 draw
A Toronto man who’s been playing the lottery since the late '70s is set to retire after he won big in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.
-
Meet Wyatt Sharpe, 13, journalist who's interviewed some of the biggest names in Canadian politics
At the age of 13, Wyatt Sharpe has interviewed the prime minister, a premier, party leaders and cabinet ministers -- and he's not even in high school yet.
Sports
-
Team Canada prepares for unusual world junior hockey championship
Not only will Team Canada be playing on home soil when they face Latvia in their first game of the tournament on Wednesday, they'll be doing so during a period of intense scrutiny for Canadian hockey.
-
FIFA looks to start World Cup in Qatar 1 day earlier
The World Cup in Qatar could start one day earlier than scheduled with FIFA looking at a plan to let the host nation play Ecuador on Nov. 20, a person familiar with the proposal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
-
Stepping up to the plate: N.S. baseball community rallies around young player who suffered stroke
There has been a remarkable show of support for a young baseball player from the Halifax area who suffered a stroke during a game late last month.
Autos
-
Bolivia's 'Death Road' once haunted drivers. Now it's a wildlife haven
Bolivia's decision to open an alternate route to its historic 'Death Road' - a serpentine dirt path across the towering Andes hills known for its deadly cliffs - has led to a resurgence of wildlife in the area, according to an environmental group.
-
Some gas stations run out as prices drop across B.C.
Drivers were so eager to fill up before gas prices rise again that some stations across British Columbia ran out.
-
Pandemic fuels sports biking boom in cycling nation China
Bicycles have long been a means of transport in China and once outnumbered cars on city streets. Now cycling is increasingly also seen as a sport by an urban middle class that has benefited from China's growth into the world's second largest economy.