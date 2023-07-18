Divisions over the Ukraine war cause a rift at EU-LatAm summit that was supposed to be a love-in

Leaders, front row from left: Bolivia's President Luis Arce, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, arrive for a group photo during the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Gustavo Garello/AP Photo) Leaders, front row from left: Bolivia's President Luis Arce, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, arrive for a group photo during the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Gustavo Garello/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country

With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.

She planted more than 4,500 trees in a day and found an audience of millions

To plant more than 4,500 trees in one day, you don't move like a gardener, you move like a machine. In a video viewed millions of times on social media, Leslie Dart walks across a desolate and burnt landscape in Saskatchewan. She plunges a small spade into the ground, levers open a hole, drops in a seedling, then stomps the hole shut, barely breaking stride as she does it again, and again, and again.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social