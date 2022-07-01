Distrust remains after U.S. Navy report on tainted Hawaii water

Distrust remains after U.S. Navy report on tainted Hawaii water

Lauren Wright, a Navy spouse whose family was sickened by jet fuel in their tap water, shows her supply of bottled water at her home in Honolulu, Friday, July 1, 2022. A Navy investigation says shoddy management and human error caused fuel to leak into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year. The leak poisoned thousands of people and forced military families to evacuate their homes for hotels. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Lauren Wright, a Navy spouse whose family was sickened by jet fuel in their tap water, shows her supply of bottled water at her home in Honolulu, Friday, July 1, 2022. A Navy investigation says shoddy management and human error caused fuel to leak into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year. The leak poisoned thousands of people and forced military families to evacuate their homes for hotels. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa

Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.

Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill on Friday evening, as Canadians celebrated Canada's 155th birthday. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social