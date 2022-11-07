Democrats, GOP make urgent final pitches as U.S. midterm election campaigns wrap up

Donald Trump teases 'big announcement' Nov. 15

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a 'big announcement' next week in Florida as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio ahead of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.

