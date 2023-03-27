Dash cam captures dramatic moment loose tire sends car flying in air on L.A. freeway

Dramatic video shows a loose tire crashing into a vehicle and launching it several feet into the air on a Los Angeles freeway.

The incident, which was captured on a dash cam on March 23, shows the white pickup truck’s tire pop off and collide into another vehicle in an adjoining lane on the 118 freeway.

On colliding with the tire, the dark-coloured vehicle flies into the air before flipping upside down. Debris scattered the roadway as the vehicle faced heavy damage.

In a statement to Storyful, the Los Angeles Police Department said there were no major injuries following the incident.