Daring dog jumps into water and scuffles with 12-foot hammerhead shark in The Bahamas

Passengers on a boat tour in The Bahamas witnessed a dramatic moment when a daring dog dove from a nearby dock and tried to jump on the back of a hammerhead shark.

The intense moment was captured on camera as passengers can be heard shouting and pleading with the pup to turn back.

The dog and the shark scuffled for a few seconds until the feisty pooch escaped the incident, unharmed, and the shark swam away, much to the relief and applause of the people on the boat.

Watch the moment it unfolded in the video at the top of this article.