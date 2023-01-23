Concern over NYC police filming of people leaving Drake show

A police car drives through the Brooklyn borough of New York, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) A police car drives through the Brooklyn borough of New York, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social