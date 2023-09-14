Close call as alligator swims toward children in a Texas lake

A weekend swim could have taken a dramatic turn in a Texas state park last Saturday when an alligator headed straight for a group of children.

Eyewitness David Siljeg recorded video of the three-metre alligator as it was moving toward kids playing on the platform and in the water at Huntsville State Park.

Siljeg said he first thought the alligator would change course when he saw the people playing in the water, but instead, it moved quickly toward the kids.

The video shows a man running frantically into the water to help the children as the reptile gets closer. Another woman holding a board is seen wading in the direction of the alligator. The alligator eventually changed direction but stayed close.

The beach was closed by the local sheriff and nobody was injured.

Texas Parks and Wildlife said state park visitors should be aware that they are visiting a natural habitat and should be cautious around alligators.

"Do not assume that alligators are slow and sluggish," TPWD says on its website. "They are extremely quick and agile and will defend themselves when cornered. They rarely chase people, but they can outrun or outswim the fastest person for the first 30 feet."