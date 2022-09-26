Climate change is causing hurricanes to intensify faster than ever
Hurricane Ian is strengthening rapidly in the Caribbean as it passes over the ultra-warm waters of the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center had predicted the system would rapidly intensify from a tropical storm to at least a category 4 hurricane in less than 72 hours.
It is an unprecedented forecast, experts told CNN, but one scientists say is becoming more likely as the climate crisis advances, pushing ocean temperatures higher and laying the groundwork for tropical storms to explode at breakneck pace into deadly major hurricanes.
Rapid intensification is precisely what it sounds like -- a hurricane's winds strengthening rapidly over a short amount of time. Scientists have defined it as a wind speed increase of at least 35 mph in 24 hours or less.
The phenomenon played out with breathtaking speed in the Philippines this weekend. Super Typhoon Noru exploded in strength on its final approach toward the Pacific island nation, going from the equivalent of a category 1 hurricane to a category 5 overnight as residents around Manila slept.
Noru's rapid intensification right before landfall -- which was not predicted -- likely meant locals had no time prepare for the much stronger storm.
Hurricane Ian's has been in the forecast for days, giving Cuba and Florida the benefit of time. Winds in the storm increased from 45 mph Sunday evening to 80 mph late Monday morning, and more strengthening is in the forecast. Ian could intensify into at least a category 4 before it makes landfall in Florida midweek.
Rapid intensification has historically been a rare phenomenon, according to Allison Wing, an assistant professor of atmospheric science at Florida State University.
It "is really sort of at the extreme end of how quickly storms can intensify," Wing told CNN. "Only something like 6% or so of all forecast time periods have those types of rapid intensification rates observed associated with them. And so it's something that's by definition, a rare event. Sometimes it only happens a few times per season."
Live updates: Florida braces for Hurricane Ian
But human-caused climate change is stacking the deck in favor of more intense storms. So not only are they generating more rainfall and larger storm surge -- they are also more likely to be stronger and are intensifying faster.
"Climate change is increasing both the maximum intensity that these storms can achieve, and the rate of intensification that can bring them to this maximum," said Jim Kossin, a senior scientist at the Climate Service. "The intensification rates in Noru and Ian are good examples of very rapid intensification, and there have been many others recently."
Two ingredients must come together for rapid intensification to occur, Kossin told CNN. The first is that upper-level winds around the hurricane need to be weak -- strong winds can prevent a storm from intensifying or even tear a storm apart.
The second is that warm ocean water must extend well below the surface, going hundreds of feet deep, to provide enough fuel for the hurricane to strengthen.
More than 90 per cent of global warming over the past 50 years has taken place in the oceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The past five years have been the warmest on record for the world's oceans.
Scientists have shown humans are the dominant cause of the relentless warming trend. Planet-warming emissions from fossil fuels trap heat in the atmosphere, creating an energy imbalance. The oceans, in turn, absorb 90 per cent of the excess heat, which has led to an alarming increase in temperature.
And much of that warming has happened in the top levels of the ocean where hurricanes get their energy, said Jeff Masters, a meteorologist at Yale Climate Connections.
"Hurricanes and typhoons are heat engines, which means they take heat energy from the oceans and convert it to the kinetic energy that are winds," Masters told CNN. "So if you increase the amount of heat energy in the ocean by warming it up, you're going to increase not only the maximum intensity they can get, but also the rate at which they get to that maximum intensity."
A 2019 study found that Atlantic hurricanes in particular showed a "highly unusual" increase in rapid intensification from the 1980s to the early 2000s -- a trend that could only be explained by human-caused climate change. And, concerningly, scientists found that the most significant changes were happening to the strongest storms, making the most life-threatening hurricanes even more dangerous.
"Climate change increases the odds that you'll get a rapid intensifier," Masters said.
Some of the United States' most devastating recent hurricanes were ones that rapidly intensified right before landfall -- something Hurricane Ian is not expected to do. Most recently, Hurricane Ida in 2021 strengthened from a category 1 to a strong category 4 in the 24 hours before it made landfall in Louisiana and left a trail of destruction in its wake from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.
Forecasters are getting better at seeing the signs of this phenomenon before it happens, though, which gives people along the coast more time to prepare for the worst.
Kossin said there are several reasons for this. One is that meteorologists are becoming more confident in the computer forecast models, which are improving at seemingly light speed. The other is that they have seen more extreme cases of rapid intensification in recent years, which makes it easier to forecast them in the future.
Masters told CNN it all adds up to better forecasts.
"The forecasts are unprecedented primarily because the [National] Hurricane Center is getting better at doing their job," Master said. Weather models "have gotten so much better. And our techniques for forecasting are getting better."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Data shows Fiona's impact across Atlantic Canada as all-time records broken
Fiona, a category 4 hurricane turned post-tropical cyclone storm, barrelled through Atlantic Canada leaving behind flooded streets, wrecked homes and towns in darkness. CTVNews.ca looks at the data behind the destruction.
Port aux Basques woman swept up in Fiona storm surge shares her survival story
A woman from Port aux Basques, N.L., is sharing her story of survival after she was swept under a Jeep and had to be rescued as post-tropical storm Fiona battered the small coastal town.
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
A young man shot a Russian military officer at close range at an enlistment office Monday, in an unusually bold attack reflecting resistance to the Russian leadership's efforts to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to wage war on Ukraine.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency raises alarm as spotted lanternfly pest nears border
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
MPs to hold emergency debate on Fiona response, PM Trudeau to visit impacted regions
Members of Parliament will be holding an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night, giving MPs a chance to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada' following the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm Fiona. And, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making plans to visit the regions impacted 'as soon as possible this week.'
Office safety concerns grow as border restrictions ease, possible COVID-19 wave looms
Some Canadian workers are raising concerns about a full return to office and work travel as Ottawa lifts all remaining border restrictions and experts warn of a potentially large wave of new COVID-19 cases this fall.
Canada
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Port aux Basques woman swept up in Fiona storm surge shares her survival story
A woman from Port aux Basques, N.L., is sharing her story of survival after she was swept under a Jeep and had to be rescued as post-tropical storm Fiona battered the small coastal town.
-
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
-
Fiona fallout: Losses being tallied as hundreds of soldiers arrive for cleanup duty
Residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are coming to terms with the full scope of the damage left behind after post-tropical storm Fiona tore through the region over the weekend as one of the strongest storms Canada's East Coast has ever faced.
-
Man accused of killing his spouse, 2 children in Montreal-area triple homicide
Longueuil police (SPAL) say a man has been charged in the deaths of his spouse and their two children, aged five and two, in what they describe as a triple homicide and arson investigation on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Young Indigenous leaders offer senators new ideas to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Dr. Meghan Beals says she wants Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to resemble Remembrance Day. Beals told senators that the day should include a moment of silence to remember the past and feature events in communities across the country to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' contributions to Canada.
World
-
U.K. court to hold hearing in U.S. diplomatic immunity case after teen's road death
A court case against an American citizen who left Britain after being involved in a crash that killed a teenage motorcyclist more than three years ago will be heard this week, U.K. prosecutors said Monday.
-
Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Snowden
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday granted citizenship to former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, nine years after he exposed the scale of secret surveillance operations by the National Security Agency
-
How Giorgia Meloni's party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy
Here's a look at how Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy's biggest party.
-
Building collapse near Kenyan capital kills 3; more missing
A multi-storey building collapsed outside Kenya's capital Monday, killing a woman and two children, and rescuers picked through the debris in search of a family reported missing.
-
Climate change is causing hurricanes to intensify faster than ever
Hurricane Ian is strengthening rapidly in the Caribbean as it passes over the ultra-warm waters of the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center had predicted the system would rapidly intensify from a tropical storm to at least a category 4 hurricane in less than 72 hours.
-
White House announces Dec. 1 state visit for France's Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington in early December for the first state visit of President Joe Biden's tenure, an occasion marked by pomp and pageantry that is designed to celebrate relations between the United States and its closest allies.
Politics
-
MPs to hold emergency debate on Fiona response, PM Trudeau to visit impacted regions
Members of Parliament will be holding an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night, giving MPs a chance to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada' following the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm Fiona. And, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making plans to visit the regions impacted 'as soon as possible this week.'
-
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Health
-
B.C. radiologists warn of possible 'tsunami of cancer cases' due to delayed medical imaging
A letter sent to B.C.'s health minister from a society of radiologists is warning the province could see a 'tsunami of cancer cases' if a delay in medical imaging isn't addressed.
-
HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19 lockdown, research says
A new study says reduced access to HIV services during early COVID-19 lockdowns in British Columbia was associated with a "sharp increase" in HIV transmission among some drug users.
-
COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury, large U.S. study finds
People who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for a host of brain injuries a year later compared with people who were never infected by the coronavirus, U.S. researchers report.
Sci-Tech
-
Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter; launch on hold
Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, adding weeks of delay to the lunar-orbiting test flight.
-
Walmart enters the metaverse with Roblox experiences
Walmart announced Monday it is launching two immersive online experiences with Roblox, a metaverse mega-platform extremely popular with young kids.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency raises alarm as spotted lanternfly pest nears border
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
Entertainment
-
James Earl Jones is hanging up his cape as Darth Vader
James Earl Jones, who for decades has provided Darth Vader's iconic, menacing voice, will not record new lines for new "Star Wars" projects.
-
Krakow cancels Roger Waters gigs, urges him to visit Ukraine
The Polish city of Krakow cancelled gigs by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters because of his sympathetic stance toward Russia in its war against Ukraine, a local councilman said Monday, inviting the singer to visit Ukraine with him to see the extent of Russian crimes.
-
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna will take centre stage at February's Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday.
Business
-
Here's how the falling loonie may impact your personal finances
Along with a high inflation rate, Canadians are also contending with a loonie that's dropping in value. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew explains the impact this will have on your personal finances, and tips to make your money go further.
-
Scotiabank CEO Brian Porter to retire next year, Finning CEO will take over
Scotiabank says chief executive Brian Porter will retire at the end of January next year.
-
S&P/TSX composite index down on widespread losses, U.S. stocks also down
Canada's main stock index ended down on widespread losses driven by rising concerns about economic growth that also pushed U.S. markets lower.
Lifestyle
-
Flashes of bold UN talk on feminism, masculinity, patriarchy
Few men in power have delved deeply into gender equality on the main stage of the United Nations this month, but the ones who did went there boldly: claiming feminist credibility, selling 'positive masculinity' and resolutely demanding an end to The Patriarchy.
-
'You don't know until you try': Winnipeg artist still painting at age 90
A Winnipeg painter is still sharing her passion with others after decades in the field.
-
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
Kim Kardashian took Milan by storm on Saturday, curating a new collection for Dolce & Gabbana that took inspiration from 20 years of archival looks.
Sports
-
Brett Favre also sought welfare money for football facility: texts
After Mississippi spent millions of dollars in welfare money on Brett Favre's pet project, a university volleyball arena, the retired NFL quarterback tried two years later to get additional cash from the state's welfare agency for another sports facility, new court documents show.
-
Canada's Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles Sunday, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup.
-
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna will take centre stage at February's Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday.
Autos
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
-
Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.
-
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.