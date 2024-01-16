China's population falls for a 2nd straight year as births drop even after end of one-child policy

House ethics committee to meet to discuss Trudeau's Jamaica vacation
Members of the House ethics committee are set to meet later this morning to discuss the prime minister's December holiday trip to Jamaica.
China's population fell by 2 million people in 2023 in its second straight annual decrease, as births dropped for the seventh straight year and deaths jumped following the end of COVID-19 restrictions, the government said Wednesday.
The number of deaths rose by 690,000 to 11.1 million, more than double the previous year's increase. Demographers said the rise was driven by the aging of the population and the widespread COVID-19 outbreaks that started in December 2022 and continued into February of last year.
The total population stood at 1.4 billion, the statistics bureau said. China, long the most populated country in the world, dropped into second place behind India in 2023, according to UN estimates.
The falling births reflect a decline in the fertility rate that is a long-term economic and societal challenge for China. Women are having fewer babies despite government incentives and the easing of its one-child policy in recent years to allow up to three children.
The lower fertility rate, together with people living longer because of better health care, means China is slowly growing older, something that could slow economic growth over time and challenge the government's finances and its ability to provide for a larger elderly population with fewer workers.
Experts expect the population decline to continue for decades, even if the fertility rate rebounds.
Demographer Zuo Xuejin, former executive vice president of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences., estimated that the proportion of the population that is 65 or older could double to more than 30% by 2050.
The government issued guidelines earlier this week on developing the “silver” economy and enhancing the well-being of older people. They included expanding geriatric hospital and nursing care, encouraging the development of clothing, food and other products suitable for older people, cracking down on scams that target the elderly and making it easier to operate a TV.
The number of births fell by 540,000, or 5.6%, which was smaller than the double-digit percent drops the previous three years. The 9 million babies born in 2023 were less than half the total in 2016. All the figures are estimates based on surveys and do not include Hong Kong and Macao. China conducts a full census every 10 years.
China, which once sought to control population growth with its one-child policy, is now facing the opposite problem. The government has sought to encourage births since gradually easing the policy over 2014 to 2016 to allow a second child and then a third child in 2021, but with little success.
Many people are delaying marriage or choosing not to have children. Even those who do often have only one child because of the high cost of educating children in cities in a highly competitive academic environment. The population of women of child-bearing age has also fallen.
Local governments are offering incentives for new children. A municipality in China's Inner Mongolia region has started offering payments of 2,000 yuan ($280) for a second child and 5,000 yuan (US$700) for a third, as well as requiring that employers give an extra 60 and 90 days of paid maternity leave for the second and third child respectively, according to an online report by state-owned China National Radio.
President Xi Jinping told the new leadership of the All-China Women's Federation last October that it is necessary to strengthen the guidance of young people's views on marriage, parenthood and family and promote policies that support parenthood and cope with the aging of the population, according to a report on a government website.
“We must tell good stories about family customs, guide women to play a unique role in promoting the traditional virtues of the Chinese nation ... and create a new culture of family civilization,” he was quoted as saying.
The working-age population, defined as those between 16 and 59 years old, fell to 61% of the total population, continuing a gradual decline. The proportion of those aged 60 and older ticked up to 21%. The official retirement age in China is 60 years old for men and 50 or 55 for women.
It is not clear how many people died from COVID-19 because of the sudden end to China's “zero-COVID” restrictions in December 2022. The government has reported about 80,000 COVID-related deaths from early December to mid-February but experts believe the total was much higher. Studies have estimated deaths could have reached 1.4 million or 1.9 million.
The drop in population is expected to be less this year, because of the waning effects of the pandemic and the fact that the year of the dragon, which begins in February, is considered an auspicious year to have children, an expert said at a forum earlier this week, according to the English-language state-owned China Daily newspaper.
But Yuan Xin, a professor at Nankai University and vice-president of the China Population Association, added that “the downward trend in China's total population is bound to be long-term and become an inherent characteristic.”
Associated Press researchers Wanqing Chen and Yu Bing contributed to this report.
This story has been corrected to say that 690,000 was the annual increase in the number of deaths, not the total number of deaths, and that the easing of the one-child policy began in 2014.
As the federal government's national dental insurance program continues to roll out, a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives argues that the plan leaves too many Canadians without coverage and need an additional $1.45 billion in funding.
Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, according to Hogan's social media posts.
A viral disease that can cause squirrels to break out in unsightly skin lesions has been reported in Ontario, but poses no threat to humans or pets.
Heavy snow is expected to fall across wide swaths of southern British Columbia, and parts of southern Alberta, as winter continues to cause havoc from coast to coast.
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
A woman was killed outside of an elementary school in Calgary, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley plans to step down and a look at the spread of tiny shelter communities. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
The family of a woman alleged to have been slain by a Winnipeg serial killer has filed a pair of complaints to the Human Rights Commission of Manitoba, alleging discrimination against Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGSBTQQIA+ people and their families.
There was one winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $70 million draw.
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the need for a "pathway to a Palestinian state" Wednesday at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos, saying that Israel would not "get genuine security absent that."
A shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas was en route to Gaza on Wednesday after France and Qatar mediated the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong ceasefire in November.
Three people died and 77 others were injured after a massive blast caused by explosives rocked more than 20 buildings in one of Nigeria's largest cities Tuesday night, authorities said Wednesday, as rescue workers dug through the rubble in search of those feared trapped.
An explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand killed at least 20 people on Wednesday, the government's disaster relief agency said.
Pakistan on Wednesday condemned Iran for launching airstrikes the previous day that Tehran claimed targeted bases for a militant Sunni separatist group. Islamabad angrily denounced the attack as a “blatant violation” of its airspace and said it killed two children.
Ukraine is locked in an existential battle for its survival almost two years into its war with Russia and Western armies and political leaders must drastically change the way they help it fend off invading forces, a top NATO military officer said on Wednesday.
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who announced Tuesday she plans to step down from the job she's held for nearly a decade, says running for the federal NDP or 'any other party' is 'not going to happen.'
A bulging lump on someone's tongue. A big toe that has turned greenish-black from gangrene. A smoker's infant in hospital, connected to a breathing tube. These are some of the 14 new graphics and photos now starting to appear on cigarette packages to warn about smoking-related harms.
When it comes to being exposed to extremely loud sounds at concerts, researchers have long warned about the consequences for your hearing. But these risks may also come with playing video games, according to new research.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
Researchers have identified a specific single-celled microbe that they say may be key in helping coral survive disastrous ocean-warming events such as coral bleaching.
For one night at least, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk was not the biggest star in his family. All it took was pop superstar-turned-Chiefs fan Taylor Swift wearing a puffy winter coat designed by Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, that looked like the jersey of Swift's boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, to a playoff game in frigid Kansas City on Saturday night.
It was Wild West meets melting pot America at the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2024 men's show Tuesday, where musician-turned-designer Pharrell Williams unveiled his highly-anticipated sophomore collection.
Music festival obsessives, the wait is over. The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup is here.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed a court order to take effect that could loosen Apple's grip on its lucrative iPhone app store, threatening to siphon billions of dollars away from one of the world's most profitable companies.
Apple is prepared to remove the blood-oxygen sensor from its internet-connected watches if a court doesn't give it more leeway while it pursues a bid to overturn a ruling that has blocked its use of the technology.
Uber is working with Tesla to promote use of electric vehicles by its drivers in the United States as it works towards becoming emission-free in U.S. and Canadian cities by 2030, the ride-hailing platform told Reuters on Tuesday.
People from around the world were invited to post pictures of their dehydrated grass to social media in a bid to scoop the dubious accolade.
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year. The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.
Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur is out of the Australian Open in the second round after being beaten by 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday.
Terry Ryan’s birthday celebrations were interrupted last weekend with the news that he would get one last professional hockey game.
The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed catcher Brian Serven off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, the Major League Baseball team announced Tuesday.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
