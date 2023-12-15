China defends bounties offered for Hong Kong dissidents abroad
China on Friday defended controversial bounties offered for the capture of Hong Kong dissidents who have fled abroad that have been heavily criticized by foreign governments and human rights groups.
Rewards of 1 million Hong Kong dollars (US$128,000) have been offered for information leading to the capture of 13 opposition figures accused of violating the semi-autonomous Chinese city's sweeping National Security Law.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China rejected the outside criticism, saying the arrest orders were "necessary and justified and ... in line with international law and practice."
Without directly mentioning the bounties, Mao said other countries also have extraterritorial aspects to their laws on national security, adding that foreign governments' support for those on the list was merely cover for their aim of destabilizing Hong Kong, an Asian financial centre that was roiled by 2019 anti-government protests.
"We strongly oppose and deplore the individual countries slandering Hong Kong's national security law and interfering in the judicial system," Mao told reporters at a daily briefing.
A day earlier, Hong Kong police accused another five overseas-based activists of violating the National Security Law imposed by Beijing, and offered rewards for their arrests.
Mao said the five "endangered national security by destabilizing Hong Kong under the guise of democracy and human rights."
One of the five, Joey Siu, is a United States citizen who was born in North Carolina and moved to Hong Kong as a child.
"This morning I, a U.S. citizen, woke up to the news that an arrest warrant & a HKD $1 million bounty have been placed on my head by the Hong Kong govt. for exercising my freedoms in my own country," Siu posted on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
"More to say later but for now: I will never be silenced, I will never back down," Siu wrote. The police notice listed her alleged crimes as "colluding with a foreign nation or overseas forces to endanger national security."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement dated Friday that Hong Kong authorities displayed their "disregard for international norms and human rights in Hong Kong."
"We strongly oppose any efforts to intimidate and silence individuals who choose to make the United States their home and will not waver in standing up for those who are targeted simply for exercising their human rights," he said.
The Hong Kong government in response said that the measures taken were "in line with the international practice," and said no country should "harbour criminals nor exonerate these people with different excuses."
The bounties further intensify the Hong Kong government's crackdown on dissidents following the 2019 demonstration that grew increasingly violent and were harshly suppressed by police.
Many leading pro-democracy activists were arrested, silenced or forced into self-exile after the introduction of the security law in 2020, in a drastic erosion of the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to China in 1997. Later legal changes effectively demolished any political opposition, with all seats on representative bodies either appointed by the government or reserved for those vetted and certified as "patriots."
The latest arrest warrants were issued for Johnny Fok and Tony Choi, who host a YouTube channel focusing on current affairs, and pro-democracy activists Simon Cheng, Hui Wing-ting and Joey Siu. Those on the wanted list are believed to be living in self-exile mainly in Britain, the U.S. and Australia.
In July, Hong Kong warned eight other activists who now live abroad that they would be pursued for life with bounties put on them. It was the first such use of bounties under the security law, and the authorities' announcement drew criticism from western governments.
Police have arrested people on suspicion of providing funds for some of those who have fled abroad.
Both the U.S. and British governments have denounced the arrest warrants and bounties as flying in the face of human rights and democratic norms.
Mao responded Friday, saying, "The U.S. and U.K.'s support to these anti-China elements exposed their sinister intention of messing up Hong Kong."
"China's determination to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests is unwavering. The countries concerned should respect China's sovereignty and the rule of law in Hong Kong and stop interfering in China's internal affairs," Mao said.
Amnesty International described the bounties as "absurd" and "designed to sow fear worldwide."
"This is further confirmation that the Hong Kong authorities' systematic dismantling of human rights has officially gone global. The brazen tactic of placing 'Wild West'-style bounties on activists' heads seems to be emerging as a method of choice to silence dissent," Sarah Brooks, Amnesty International's deputy director for the region, said Thursday in an emailed statement.
Meanwhile, pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow left Hong Kong for Canada earlier in December and doesn't plan to return to fulfill her bail conditions.
Chow is one of Hong Kong's most prominent young activists and was arrested in 2020 under the National Security Law. While she has not been charged and was released on bail, police confiscated her passport before returning it to her this year under certain conditions, including a visit to mainland China with authorities.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Israeli military mistakenly kills 3 hostages, U.S. envoy meets Palestinian president
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, autopsy report says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday.
Vancouver couple fined by strata for having babies, violating occupancy limits in unit
A B.C. couple was repeatedly fined by their strata for violating occupancy limits after the births of their children, according to a complaint filed with the human rights tribunal.
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
The Vancouver Art Gallery spent years confirming 10 of its paintings are fakes. That process is now an exhibit.
The Vancouver Art Gallery has determined 10 paintings in its collection are, in fact, fakes – and is showcasing the years-long investigative process that led to that conclusion in a new exhibit.
LIVE UPDATES Israeli military mistakenly kills 3 hostages, U.S. envoy meets Palestinian president
The Israeli military mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, military officials said.
Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
China defends bounties offered for Hong Kong dissidents abroad
China on Friday defended controversial bounties offered for the capture of Hong Kong dissidents who have fled abroad that have been heavily criticized by foreign governments and human rights groups.
Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people
Mexico's Health Department on Friday ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed five people in Canada and three in the United States.
Hawaii governor wants 3,000 vacation rentals converted to housing for Maui wildfire survivors
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Friday said he wants 3,000 condos and homes that are normally rented to Maui tourists converted to long-term housing for displaced wildfire survivors who are now living in hotels.
Canada
-
Vancouver couple fined by strata for having babies, violating occupancy limits in unit
A B.C. couple was repeatedly fined by their strata for violating occupancy limits after the births of their children, according to a complaint filed with the human rights tribunal.
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
The Vancouver Art Gallery spent years confirming 10 of its paintings are fakes. That process is now an exhibit.
The Vancouver Art Gallery has determined 10 paintings in its collection are, in fact, fakes – and is showcasing the years-long investigative process that led to that conclusion in a new exhibit.
-
More homeless people in B.C. are dying than ever, coroner's report says
Deaths among British Columbians experiencing homelessness have risen dramatically in recent years, a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed
-
Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
-
Winnipeg high school reports 'explicitly altered' photos of students shared online
A high school in Winnipeg is warning parents that explicit photos of its students taken from social media and then altered with artificial intelligence are circulating online.
World
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Israeli military mistakenly kills 3 hostages, U.S. envoy meets Palestinian president
The Israeli military mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, military officials said.
-
China defends bounties offered for Hong Kong dissidents abroad
China on Friday defended controversial bounties offered for the capture of Hong Kong dissidents who have fled abroad that have been heavily criticized by foreign governments and human rights groups.
-
Jury awards US$148 million in damages to Georgia election workers over Rudy Giuliani's 2020 vote lies
A jury awarded US$148 million in damages on Friday to two former Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.
-
Al Jazeera says cameraman killed in Gaza by drone strike on school building
A cameraman for Al Jazeera was killed by a drone strike on Friday while reporting on the earlier bombing of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the southern Gaza Strip, the Arabic broadcaster said.
-
Hawaii governor wants 3,000 vacation rentals converted to housing for Maui wildfire survivors
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Friday said he wants 3,000 condos and homes that are normally rented to Maui tourists converted to long-term housing for displaced wildfire survivors who are now living in hotels.
-
Dad who said 'If I can't have them neither can you' pleads guilty to killing 3 kids
A suburban Chicago man who told his estranged wife "If I can't have them neither can you" pleaded guilty but mentally ill Friday to three counts of first-degree murder for killing their three young children, a prosecutor said.
Politics
-
Online News Act funding capped for private broadcasters, CBC: regulations
The Liberal government has put a cap on how much money CBC and other broadcasters can get from Google after the tech company agreed last month to pay $100 million annually to compensate Canadian news companies.
-
House of Commons rises after tumultuous fall sitting, begins six-week winter break
The House of Commons has wrapped up its work for 2023 after an intense fall sitting, with MPs returning to their ridings for a six-week holiday break.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Health
-
Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people
Mexico's Health Department on Friday ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed five people in Canada and three in the United States.
-
New research suggests 'long flu' could have lasting impacts
As flu season sweeps across Canada and new research suggests the disease could come with a more long-term burden for some, health officials and experts are reminding the public of the importance of getting your shot.
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
Sci-Tech
-
Biggest solar flare in years temporarily disrupts Earth's radio signals
Multiple pilots reported communication disruptions, with the impact felt across the country, according to the space weather forecasting centre.
-
Indigenous woolly dogs of B.C. were forced into extinction: study
For thousands of years, a breed of white, woolly dog played an important and cultural role for Coast Salish people in Western Canada but when colonists moved in the animal quickly became extinct, a new study says.
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
Entertainment
-
Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, autopsy report says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday.
-
Mayim Bialik says she's out as a host of TV quiz show 'Jeopardy!'
'The Big Bang Theory' actor Mayim Bialik says she will no longer host the TV quiz show.
-
Biden tapes podcast interview with former late-night host Conan O'Brien
U.S. President Joe Biden sat down on Friday with former late-night television host Conan O'Brien for an interview on the comedian's podcast.
Business
-
Bank of Canada governor says 2024 likely to be 'transition' year as economy slows, inflation falls
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says he expects 2024 to be a transition year as higher interest rates slow down the economy, making way for lower inflation.
-
Activision to pay US$50M to settle workplace discrimination lawsuit
Activision Blizzard will pay roughly US$50 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit by a California regulator that alleged the video game maker discriminated against women employees, including denying them promotion opportunities and underpaying them.
-
CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in Canada down 22% in November
The annual pace of housing starts in Canada fell 22 per cent in November as work began on fewer multi-unit projects, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
-
No turkey, no cannabis: Here's what to know about crossing the Canada-U.S. border during the holidays
The Canada Border Services Agency is urging Canadians to be prepared before crossing the border ahead of one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
Sports
-
Donald Trump says LIV Golf is headed back to his Doral course in April
Donald Trump is getting another LIV Golf event at one of his courses.
-
Maritime fans cheer Q-league name change
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is now known as the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, a change supported by some fans in the Maritimes.
-
Bianca Andreescu says her back isn't ready for the Australian Open
Bianca Andreescu says she won't play in next month's Australian Open because of a nagging back injury. The 2019 U.S. Open champion from Mississauga, Ont., has been dealing with a stress fracture in her back since the summer.
Autos
-
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.
-
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.