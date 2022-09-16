'Carolean era:' Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom has entered a new era, which British Prime Minister Liz Truss called the “Carolean age” on Sept. 9.

If historians follow suit, this will actually be the second Carolean era the U.K. has seen. Just as the first and second Elizabethan eras refer to the reigns of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Elizabeth II, and the Victorian era refers to the reign of Queen Victoria, the Carolean era refers to the reign of the new monarch, King Charles III.

“Typically, you'll borrow from often a Latin name, so Carolus is called Carolean not after the female named Caroline but after the Latin word for Charles, which is Carolus,” Daniel Woolf, professor of history at Queen’s University, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Friday.

“Similarly, when James the First was on the throne, 1603-25, that's called the Jacobean era because the Latin for James is Jacobus.”

The first Carolean era is actually associated with Charles II, who ruled from 1660 to 1685. The reign of Charles I, which ended abruptly with his execution in 1649, is usually referred to as the Caroline Age, based on the feminine form of the same name.

According to Woolf, the practice by historians of labelling time periods after rulers makes it easier to contextualize those periods.

“‘Victorian’ will come up with images of you know, George Eliot and Thomas Hardy and industrialization and Dickens and all that,” he said.

“If I say ‘Elizabethan’ – meaning the first Elizabeth – you’ll think of things like Sir Francis Drake and Sir Walter Raleigh, Shakespeare and all that.”

Justin Vovk agrees. He’s a PhD candidate in early modern history at McMaster University who specializes in, among other things, royal funerals. In an interview with CTVNews.ca on Friday, he said it’s typical to define an era by a few key traits linked to a certain ruler.

“Historians like giving those names,” he said. “They like tying up those loose ends and it lets people have a microscope to look at her reign and pull out some key traits we can use to define this era.”

As for how the second Carolean era will be defined compared to the second Elizabethan era, Vovk said it’s still too early to tell, but he has some ideas.

First, he believes the period that ended with the death of Queen Elizabeth II could be defined by rapid technological development, globalization, the rise of mass and social media and the monarchy’s efforts to navigate those things, all while trying to remain relevant.

“I think (King Charles III’s) will be a period in which we really see the monarchy enter the 21st century. I think we’ll see the first major eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives within the monarchy, and I think this is the period that will mark the streamlining of the Royal Family,” he said.

“At the moment, it’s tricky to try to pin things down, especially when we’re one week into the new reign. It’ll be telling to see what happens in the months after the funeral, once the mourning periods end and once we get towards the new coronation.”

In the meantime, both Vovk and Woolf agree there are some short-term changes the public can expect to see soon that will signify a new age. From the changing of portraits hanging in schools, courts and arenas to the minting of new coins and the issuing of new Royal Warrants, the face of the monarchy is changing.

With files from Solarina Ho