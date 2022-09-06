California and the Western U.S. broil in record heat wave
A record-setting heat wave made life miserable in much of the Western U.S. on Tuesday, with California stretching into its second week of excessive heat that taxed the state's power supply and threatened power shortages that could prompt blackouts while people were desperately trying to stay cool.
The California Independent System Operator, the entity that oversees the state's electrical grid, said there could be "rotating power outages" Tuesday evening when demand for power could reach an all-time high.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom urged residents to conserve, warning in a video message that "the risk for outages is real and it's immediate."
"This heat wave is on track to be both the hottest and the longest on record for the state and many parts of the West for the month of September," Newsom said. "Everyone has to do their part to help step up for just a few more days."
California's state capital of Sacramento tied a record Tuesday with its 41st day of temperatures reaching at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). And there was a chance the city would break its all-time high temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) set in 1925, according to the National Weather Service.
Sacramento native Debbie Chang was out walking in Capitol Park on Tuesday morning, pulling a wagon of Pop-Tarts and water to hand out to homeless people. She lives in an old house that relies on wall-mounted units that she says don't work so well. The temperature reached 91 degrees (33 C) in her house Monday night.
"The past few years in California, it's really rough," she said. "I really love this state. And growing up I never imagined I'd exactly want to live outside of California, unless maybe internationally. But this is very difficult."
In San Francisco, temperatures hit 94 degrees (34 C) just before noon on Tuesday in a region known for its mild summer weather where most people don't have air conditioning. In Los Angeles, temperatures were in the upper 90s on Tuesday, prompting the nation's second-largest school district to limit the use of asphalt and concrete playgrounds.
In neighboring Nevada, Reno set a record of 102 degrees (39 C) on Monday while in Utah's Salt Lake City -- a city at more than 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) elevation -- temperatures were about 20 degrees higher than normal, hitting 105 degrees (40.5 C) on Tuesday, the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874.
Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the last five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive fires in state history.
A wildfire that started Friday in the Northern California community of Weed killed two people and one that erupted Monday and spread rapidly in the Hemet area of Southern California also killed two people. Authorities said they were found in the same area and apparently died while trying to flee the flames.
Though the heat wave was likely to peak in most places on Tuesday, extremely high temperatures are expected to continue for several more days.
"It is a genuinely dangerous event from a human health perspective," said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles Institute for Environment and Sustainability
Sacramento County officials were using the air-conditioned lobbies of some of their public buildings as cooling centers for people with nowhere else to go and offering free transportation for people who could not get there. Officials even handed out motel vouchers to some homeless people through a program they normally reserve for the winter, according to county spokeswoman Janna Haynes.
"While a lot of people can stay home, a lot of people do not have a home to stay in," Haynes said.
In state office buildings, thermostats were being set at 85 degrees (29 C) at 5 p.m. to conserve electricity.
Sacramento native Ariana Clark said she couldn't remember it ever being this hot for this long before. She said she turned her air conditioner off in the afternoons to conserve energy and kept her 9-month old son, Benito, cool by filling up a bucket for him to play in outside.
"As long as he's keeping cool that's all that matters," Clark said.
Juliana Hinch, who moved to Sacramento from San Diego 2 1/2 years ago said she has never seen heat like this before. She said some wetlands by her house have mostly dried up, so she leaves water in her front yard "for other random animals," including cats, squirrels and coyotes.
Hinch said she once lived in Washington state but moved away because it was too cold. Now, she said "that sounds like a good problem to have."
------
Associated Press reporters Sophie Austin and Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento, California; Brady McCombs in Salt Lake City, John Anctzak in Los Angeles and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina: police
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray announced that Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina during an update to the public Tuesday evening.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
Customer accuses Rogers of enforcing 'discriminatory' carding policy after being denied entrance to store
A Toronto man is accusing Rogers of enforcing a “discriminatory” carding policy after he was denied entrance at a store in Chatham, Ont. despite being a customer.
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Family still searching for missing Victoria man in Spain, blames Canadian embassy for inaction
The family of a Victoria senior who’s missing in Spain without life-saving medication feels the system designed to help Canadians in an emergency has failed them.
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should care about the provincial election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Family of Toronto man who died 8 months ago waiting to bury remains amid court battle with cemetery
A Toronto man who died more than eight months ago has still not been buried in a Richmond Hill cemetery amid an ongoing court battle between his family and the landowners.
Majority of Canadians view a politician's open support of trucker protest as negative: survey
Most Canadians say they would hold a negative view of a politician who openly supported the trucker protest that took place in Ottawa earlier this year, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
Sask. police end 3rd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to mass stabbings
A dangerous persons alert issued by Maidstone RCMP has been cancelled.
Canada
-
Family still searching for missing Victoria man in Spain, blames Canadian embassy for inaction
The family of a Victoria senior who’s missing in Spain without life-saving medication feels the system designed to help Canadians in an emergency has failed them.
-
Customer accuses Rogers of enforcing 'discriminatory' carding policy after being denied entrance to store
A Toronto man is accusing Rogers of enforcing a “discriminatory” carding policy after he was denied entrance at a store in Chatham, Ont. despite being a customer.
-
Family of Toronto man who died 8 months ago waiting to bury remains amid court battle with cemetery
A Toronto man who died more than eight months ago has still not been buried in a Richmond Hill cemetery amid an ongoing court battle between his family and the landowners.
-
Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina: police
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray announced that Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina during an update to the public Tuesday evening.
-
'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole
A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.
-
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
World
-
Judge grants Trump's request for a 'special master' to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has granted former U.S. President Donald Trump's request to appoint a 'special master' to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
-
Putin attends joint military drills with China, others
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday attended sweeping war games in his country's far east involving troops from China and other nations, in a show of military muscle amid the tensions with the West over Moscow's action in Ukraine.
-
Taiwan leader cites threat of Chinese 'cognitive warfare'
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Tuesday that China is conducting 'cognitive warfare' by spreading misinformation in addition to its regular incursions into nearby waters and airspace intended at intimidating the self-governing island.
-
California and the Western U.S. broil in record heat wave
A record-setting heat wave made life miserable in much of the Western U.S. on Tuesday, with California stretching into its second week of excessive heat that taxed the state's power supply and threatened power shortages that could prompt blackouts while people were desperately trying to stay cool.
-
'Fat Leonard' escapes house arrest in San Diego: police
The military contractor who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the 'Fat Leonard' corruption scandal and was under house arrest in San Diego is now on the run after cutting off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet over the weekend, federal authorities said.
-
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning.
Politics
-
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should care about the provincial election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
-
What kind of support is the federal government offering Sask. First Nation after stabbings?
The federal government promised support to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree First Nation in the aftermath of a deadly mass stabbing, but what does that look like?
-
PM Trudeau holding affordability-focused cabinet retreat in Vancouver
Kicking off a three-day meeting with members of the federal cabinet to plot out their plans for the fall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a key focus will be on coming up with 'solutions' to ease Canadians' affordability concerns.
Health
-
Juul to pay nearly US$440M to settle states' teen vaping probe
Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly US$440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.
-
India and China clear needle-free COVID-19 vaccines
China has become the first country to green-light an inhaled COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for potential use of the needle-free product in the country, where suppressing the spread of COVID-19 remains a top priority.
-
Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no
Is the coronavirus on its way out? Scientists say no and predict the scourge that's already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future.
Sci-Tech
-
Stunning new 8K footage shows Titanic as it's never been seen before
New footage has been released showing the wreck of the RMS Titanic as it's never been seen before: in full 8K quality, the highest screen resolution currently available.
-
Webb telescope captures stunning new image of young stars in the Tarantula Nebula
A giant space tarantula has been caught by a Webb -- NASA's highly sensitive James Webb Space Telescope, that is.
-
What to expect at Apple's 'far out' iPhone 14 event
Apple is expected to debut its iPhone 14 lineup at the company's annual September keynote event on Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder makes surprise appearance at Ottawa sports club
Rock and roll stars are known for making a racket, but on Friday in Ottawa, one big name frontman turned up to a local sports club without one.
-
Harry Styles and Chris Pine 'spit take'? 'Don't Worry Darling,' we'll explain
The latest internet conversation connected to the film 'Don't Worry Darling' involves stars Harry Styles, Chris Pine and an (alleged) spit-take.
-
Red carpets are back at TIFF, but big questions loom about the future of cinema
A motorcade of Hollywood glitterati and steady flow of cinematic hype descends on the Toronto International Film Festival this week, but a dark cloud looms over the celebration as the battered movie industry faces crucial questions about its future.
Business
-
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide
The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday.
-
Germany plans to drop mask-wearing mandate on planes
The German government plans to drop a requirement for people to wear masks on flights to and from the country, though the health minister said Tuesday that it could be reimposed if coronavirus cases rise sharply.
-
Average non-mortgage debt tops $21,000, up 2.4 per cent from last year, Equifax says
Equifax Canada says total consumer debt rose to $2.32 trillion in the second quarter, up 8.2 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.
Lifestyle
-
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
-
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
-
Hillary Clinton describes the moment she decided to switch to her famous pantsuits
Hillary Clinton revealed that the origins of her trademark penchant for pantsuits trace back to 'suggestive' photos from a public appearance in Brazil that ultimately led to her photo being used in lingerie advertisements.
Sports
-
After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams
Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.
-
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.
-
U.S. Open: Tiafoe ousts Nadal, Jannik Sinner beats Ivashka
Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal's 22-match Grand Slam winning streak Monday and reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time.
Autos
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
-
U.S. Student pilot lands plane on highway following malfunction
Boulder City Police Department and Nevada State Police responded to an aircraft emergency landing on US 95 near Eldorado Valley Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday night.
-
Manitoba lithium mine ready for electric vehicle boom
Canada is poised to become a major supplier of lithium in North America as the auto industry transitions from fossil fuel to electric vehicles over the next few years, and a mine in northern Manitoba is ready to take advantage.