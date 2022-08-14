Brothers dead after SUV crashes into North Carolina restaurant, police say
A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. at a Hardee’s restaurant in the city of Wilson, around 40 miles (65 kilometres) east of the state capital, Raleigh.
The Lincoln Aviator struck brothers Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62, both from Wilson, according to a police news release. Christopher Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene, while his brother died at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
Photos from the scene showed the silver SUV appeared to have gone through the front windows, coming to a stop inside the dining area atop broken glass and window frames.
Another customer was examined by emergency medical personnel but didn't go to the hospital, said police Sgt. Eric McInerny.
Police identified the driver as Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson, who was treated at Wilson Medical Center and released. The investigation was still ongoing, but police said they didn't believe the crash to be medical- or impairment-related.
No charges had been announced late Sunday afternoon.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | U.S. actor Anne Heche to be taken off life support, 9 days after car crash
American actor Anne Heche will be taken of life support on Sunday, nine days after suffering severe injuries in a fiery car crash, as a compatible person was found to receive her donated organs, a spokesperson said.
Weapon in deadly 'Rust' film set shooting could not be fired without pulling the trigger, FBI forensic testing finds
FBI testing of the gun used in the fatal shooting on the movie set of 'Rust' found that the weapon handled by actor Alec Baldwin could not be fired without pulling the trigger while the gun was cocked, according to a newly released forensics report.
About 4,000 beagles destined for drug experiments finding new homes
About 4,000 beagles are looking for homes after animal rescue organizations started removing them from a Virginia facility that bred them to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments.
Republicans demand to see affidavit that justified FBI search of Trump's home
Republicans stepped up calls on Sunday for the release of an FBI affidavit showing the underlying justification for its seizure of documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Warming climate could see a future California flood become the world's costliest disaster, study suggests
A new study is offering a dire prediction for the U.S. state of California, where scientists say catastrophic flooding could become twice as likely in the future due to the effects of climate change.
Norway puts down Freya the walrus that drew Oslo crowds
Authorities in Norway said Sunday they have euthanized a walrus that had drawn crowds of spectators in the Oslo Fjord after concluding that it posed a risk to humans.
Antarctica ice melt is accelerating, and research says an overlooked coastal current is to blame
A new study suggests that Antarctica’s ice shelves may be melting faster than previously believed, which is causing sea levels to rise at a more rapid pace and accelerating the dangers of climate change.
Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 15 children
A fire ripped through a packed Coptic Orthodox church during morning services in Egypt's capital on Sunday, quickly filling it with thick black smoke and killing 41 worshippers, including at least 15 children.
Canada
-
Senegalese embassy challenges reports on diplomat beaten by Quebec police as 'false'
The Senegalese Embassy in Ottawa is contradicting Quebec's rental board ruling against one of their diplomats arrested and allegedly beaten by the provincial police.
-
'Clearly a breakdown': Kenney condemns controversial essay, links firestorm to slow news week
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney condemned a controversial prize-winning essay that's been criticized for being sexist and racist during his provincewide radio call-in program, but also appeared to downplay the controversy it generated.
-
'Fanaticism is a danger to free expression everywhere': Ignatieff on Rushdie attack
After Indian-born British novelist Salman Rushdie was attacked during a writing conference in western New York on Friday, current and former Canadian politicians are weighing in on what such attacks mean for freedom of expression and thought.
-
Canadian literary figures double down on free speech following Salman Rushdie attack
Canadian writers, publishers and literary figures doubled down on the right to freedom of thought and expression on Saturday, one day after an attack on award-winning author Salman Rushdie that left him hospitalized and on a ventilator.
-
Two people from Ottawa killed in Port Hope, Ont. plane crash
Two people from Ottawa were killed when their small plane crashed in Port Hope, Ont. this weekend.
-
Quebec towns protecting right to serve residents in English after new language law
Quebec's new language law has dozens of municipalities in the province shoring up their bilingual status, with few considering giving up the right to serve their citizens in both English and French.
World
-
-
-
-
A year on, ex-Afghan leader defends role in Taliban takeover
On the eve of the anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan's former president on Sunday defended what he said was a split-second decision to flee, saying he wanted to avoid the humiliation of surrender to the insurgents.
-
-
Man killed himself after ramming U.S. Capitol barrier: police
A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself, police said.
Politics
-
Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to sign hydrogen deal in Newfoundland
The German government on Friday issued a statement confirming the agreement will be signed Aug. 23 in Stephenville, where a Newfoundland based company plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen for export.
-
Ottawa should offer Indigenous-language training, exemptions to public servants: memo
Senior civil servants explored offering Indigenous-language training to federal employees and possible exemptions to those who already speak one from requiring fluency in both English and French, newly released documents show.
-
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to meet with Justin Trudeau, business leaders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will accompany the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on a brief Canadian visit later this month that will include stops in Montréal, Toronto and Stephenville in western Newfoundland, his office announced on Saturday.
Health
-
Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles
Canadian Blood Services says it is in talks with companies that pay donors for plasma as it faces a decrease in collections.
-
Parent of child with rare form of epilepsy distressed over N.S. ER closures
Kristen Hayes lives close to the hospital in Yarmouth, N.S., but she says that twice in the past month, her son, who has a rare form of epilepsy, has been taken by ambulance to the emergency room there, only to be left waiting.
-
More than 10,000 Canadians received a medically-assisted death in 2021: report
More Canadians are ending their lives with a medically-assisted death, says the third federal annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAID). Data shows that 10,064 people died in 2021 with medical aid, an increase of 32 per cent over 2020.
Sci-Tech
-
Backing up Ukraine's history: App creates 3D models of important cultural heritage
Volunteers armed with smartphones are using a 3D-modelling app to preserve Ukraine's cultural heritage one snap at a time.
-
Last month was 6th hottest July on record in 143 years
Last month was the Earth’s sixth-warmest July on record in 143 years, according to the U.S. federal agency that studies oceans, the atmosphere, and coastal areas.
-
China's Huawei says sales down but new ventures growing
Chinese tech giant Huawei said Friday its revenue fell in the first half of 2022 but new ventures in autos and other industries helped to offset a decline in smartphone sales under U.S. sanctions.
Entertainment
-
-
-
'Bullet Train' repeats No. 1 while 'Top Gun' flies back up ranks
The Brad Pitt action film 'Bullet Train' led all movies in ticket sales for a second straight weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while a quiet spell in theatres and incredible staying power allowed 'Top Gun: Maverick' to rocket back into third place in its 12th week of release.
Business
-
Veteran Indian investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62
Veteran stock market investor and Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, nicknamed India's own Warren Buffett, died Sunday in Mumbai city, Press Trust of India news agency reported. He was 62.
-
Experts weigh in on what tech companies can do to grow amid downturn
One of the best-performing sectors during the pandemic, the technology sector is now facing a challenging time as a reversal in fortunes has companies tightening their belts.
-
Telus wants to charge customers a fee for credit card payments
Telus Corp. wants to pass on credit card fees to customers and plans to add a 1.5 per cent 'processing fee' starting this fall.
Lifestyle
-
B.C. seniors keep love alive with romantic rides on wheelchair
Since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Peter Foran takes his wife Janice for romantic rides on his wheelchair. They travel along Vancouver's bike lanes and waterfront paths, with her sitting sideways across his lap.
-
'The Netflix effect': Why Western women are heading to South Korea in search of love
There was something puzzling about the young Western women staying at the youth hostels in Seoul, thought researcher Min Joo Lee. After visiting eight hostels and interviewing 123 women, mostly from North America and Europe, Lee came to the conclusion that many had been drawn to the country by what she calls "the Netflix effect."
-
B.C.'s first dumpling festival bridges cultures through food
On the surface it's a food festival, but the purpose of the inaugural B.C. Dumpling Festival is to fight racism by bridging cultures through dumplings.
Sports
-
Pablo Carreno Busta beats Hubert Hurkacz to win National Bank Open
Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the men's singles final at the National Bank Open on Sunday.
-
Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia
Simona Halep has won the National Bank Open for a third time. The Romanian beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final.
-
Stark claims 3rd LET title and gets LPGA Tour membership
Maja Stark of Sweden closed with a 10-under 63 on Sunday and won the ISPS Handa World Invitational for her third victory this year on the Ladies European Tour, and this one with an additional perk.
Autos
-
Kia/Hyundai seat belt pretensioners under investigation
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation has opened a query into seat belt pretensioners on certain 2020-2022 Kia/Hyundai vehicles, saying that they may rupture or explode.
-
Man arrested in death of co-worker at Michigan GM plant
A cleaning service employee who was working at a General Motors plant in Michigan was killed Thursday during an altercation with a co-worker, authorities said.
-
Gas prices dip just below US$4 for the first time in 5 months
Gasoline prices in the U.S. dipped to just under the US$4 mark for the first time in more than five months -- good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.