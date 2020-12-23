Members of the British royal family have been photographed seemingly contravening U.K. coronavirus regulations on an outing to a park in Sandringham, England.

The royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, were photographed in close proximity to other family members in a park on Sunday, according to British media outlet the Mail Online.

Prince William and his family were walking alongside his uncle Prince Edward and his family while visiting a Christmas-themed woodland walk near the Queen's Norfolk residence Sandringham, according to the Mail Online.

Photos shared by the outlet appear to show more than six individuals present, with the two families standing in close proximity while visiting Luminate Sandringham.

Norfolk falls under England's Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions, limiting outdoor gatherings to six people.

Visitors to the attraction are asked to remain in groups of no more than six throughout their visit, according to guidance issued by the organizers of the woodland walk, Luminate Sandringham.

In response to the article, a source at Sandringham told CNN that "there were moments on the 90 minute walk where it was difficult to keep the two family groups apart, particularly at bottlenecks on the trail."

"The two families were given separate consecutive slots to visit the trail just before it opened to the general public. They arrived, and departed in their own family groups," the source added.

The U.K. is currently grappling with a rise in coronavirus cases and the emergence of a potentially more contagious variant.

At the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed stricter measures -- Tier 4 -- on London and other areas in southeastern England.

Those living in Tier 4 areas have been asked to not visit the attraction, which is located in a Tier 2 area, according to the organizers.

"Please be assured, that the health and safety of our visitors and staff remains at all times our paramount consideration, particularly with regards the ever evolving Covid 19 pandemic," Luminate said in a statement on its website.

"We would ask that all of our visitors be respectful of other visitors and our colleagues throughout your visit," Luminate added.

As part of new coronavirus regulations issued by the government ahead of Christmas, those residing in Tier 2 areas have been asked to limit outdoor meetings to no more than six, including children of any age.

"You can continue to meet in a group larger than six if you are all from the same household or support bubble or another legal exemption applies," the U.K. Department of Health and Social Care said Saturday.