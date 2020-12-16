TORONTO -- Nine months after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, Canadian hospitals received the first doses of vaccines and started giving shots to those most vulnerable.

Canada has secured more than 400 million vaccine doses from multiple manufacturers. Once approved by Health Canada, vaccines will be given to Canadians as new shipments arrive. More delivery sites are expected to be added from coast to coast as more vaccines become available.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his target is to immunize all Canadians by the end of 2021.

Every province is responsible for their own vaccine rollout plan, but guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization suggests that those at risk of severe illness or death, those living in vulnerable communities and essential frontline workers receive vaccinations before the general population. Most provinces have prioritized health-care workers and those living in long-term care homes.

With vaccines shipped to every province, here’s a look at where doses are being distributed.

Can't see the map? Click here for the full experience.