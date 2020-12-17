A new family portrait of Prince William and Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, has been released for their official Christmas card this year.

The photo, shot in the autumn by photographer Matt Porteous, shows the family in front of a pile of wood at Anmer Hall, their residence in Norfolk, eastern England.

The royal family usually spends the holiday period at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth II's country estate in rural Norfolk, around 100 miles northeast of London, where the Queen is usually joined by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

But with the country gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, this festive season will play out a little differently.

The Queen and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, will be celebrating this year's Christmas "quietly" in their residence at Windsor Castle, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

"Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," the press statement said.

The royal family was directly affected by the pandemic, with both the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, and the second in line, Prince William, testing positive for COVID-19.

The Queen and Prince Philip have spent most of their time this year at Windsor Castle, having moved away from Buckingham Palace during the first wave of COVID-19 in the spring.