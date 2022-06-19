Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth

    As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history.

    About 20 people of African descent living abroad gather for dinner at a Jamaican restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand to celebrate America's newest federal holiday, Juneteenth, on June 18, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history. (AP Photo/Annika Wolters)

  • Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

    Several of Donald Trump's former top advisers have told a special U.S. House committee investigating his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection that they didn't believe his lies about the 2020 election. But instead of convincing Trump's most stalwart supporters, testimony about the attack on the U.S. Capitol is prompting many of them to simply reassert their views that the former president was correct in his false claim of victory.

  • Brazil police arrest 3rd suspect in Amazon shooting deaths

    Brazil's federal police said Saturday that a third suspect in the deaths of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira has been arrested. The pair, whose remains were found after they went missing almost two weeks ago, were shot to death, according to an autopsy.

