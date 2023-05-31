Bizarre crash shows car driving up a truck and flipping into the air

A bizarre crash that looked like a scene from an action film was captured on a police officer's body camera in Georgia.

In the video released by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, a driver is seen approaching a tow truck stopped at the scene of another crash on Highway 84. The car drives up the back of the tow truck, goes airborne, and then flips before crash landing.

An officer immediately jumps into action and rushes to help the driver.

Georgia State Patrol confirmed the driver survived the crash but suffered serious injuries.