Biden lands in Cambodia to meet Asian allies ahead of Xi meeting
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday morning local time for a series of summits and meetings between the U.S. president and leaders of Southeast Asian nations.
The weekend of meetings in Cambodia comes ahead of the highly anticipated Group of 20 summit next week in Indonesia where Biden will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the first time in person since he took office. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings -- along with Sunday's East Asia Summit, which is also being held in Phnom Penh -- will be a chance for the president to speak with U.S. allies before sitting down with Xi.
Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen as he looks to build on a summit between Biden and ASEAN leaders in Washington earlier this year.
Biden, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One, "was intent on elevating our engagement in the Indo-Pacific" from the start of his presidency, and his attendance at the ASEAN and East Asia summits this weekend will highlight his work so far, including the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework announced earlier this year and security partnership efforts.
"He's coming into this set of summits with that record of accomplishment and purpose behind him, and he wants to be able to use the next 36 hours to build on that foundation to take American engagement forward, and also to deliver a series of concrete, practical initiatives," Sullivan said.
Among those practical initiatives, Sullivan noted, are new initiatives on maritime cooperation, digital connectivity, and economic investment. Biden is set to launch a new maritime domain effort "that focuses on using radio frequencies from commercial satellites to be able to track dark shipping, illegal and unregulated fishing, and also to improve the capacity of the countries of the region to respond to disasters and humanitarian crises," Sullivan said.
Biden will also highlight a "forward-deployed posture" toward regional defence, Sullivan added, to show that the U.S. was on the front foot in terms of security cooperation.
There will also be a focus on Myanmar and discussions on coordination "to continue to impose costs and raise pressure on the junta," which seized power from the country's democratically elected government in a February 2021 coup.
Four defining global threats are looming over Biden's trip: Russia's war in Ukraine, escalating tensions with China, the existential problem of climate change and the potential for a global recession in the coming months. Other flashpoints, like North Korea's rapidly accelerating provocations and uncertainty over Iran's nuclear program, will also factor in.
While in Phnom Penh, Biden will be meeting with the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday following multiple weapons tests by North Korea, Sullivan said. The meeting is notable given the historic tensions between Japan and South Korea, and the relationship between the two staunch U.S. allies has been one that Biden has attempted to bridge.
Both the Japanese and the South Koreans find themselves united in concern about Kim Jong Un's missile tests, as well as the prospect of a seventh nuclear weapons test. North Korea has ramped up its tests this year, having carried out missile tests on 32 days in 2022, according to a CNN count. That's compared to just eight in 2021 and four in 2020, with the latest launch coming on Wednesday.
Sullivan suggested the trilateral meeting will not lead to specific deliverables, but rather, enhanced security cooperation amid a range of threats.
The trio of world leaders, Sullivan told reporters, will "be able to discuss broader security issues in the Indo-Pacific and also, specifically, the threats posed by North Korea's missile and nuclear programs."
Sullivan said Thursday that the administration is concerned about the North Koreans conducting a seventh nuclear test but can't say if it will come during the weekend of meetings.
"Our concern still remains real. Whether it happens in the next week or not, I can't say," Sullivan said earlier this week. "We are also concerned about further potential long-range missile tests in addition to the possibility of a nuclear test. And so, we'll be watching carefully for both of those."
But the Monday meeting with Xi in Bali, Indonesia, will undoubtedly hang over the summits in Cambodia, and will be part of those trilateral conversations.
"One thing that President Biden certainly wants to do with our closest allies is preview what he intends to do, and also ask the leaders of (South Korea) and Japan, 'what would you like me to raise? What do you want me to go in with?'" Sullivan said, adding that it "will be a topic but it will not be the main event of the trilateral."
Biden and Xi have spoken by phone five times since the president entered the White House. They traveled extensively together, both in China and the United States, when both were serving as their country's vice president.
Both enter Monday's meeting on the back of significant political events. Biden fared better than expected in U.S. midterm elections and Xi was elevated to an unprecedented third term by the Chinese Communist Party.
U.S. officials declined to speculate on how the two leaders' political situations might affect the dynamic of their meeting.
The high-stakes bilateral meeting between Biden and Xi will centre on "sharpening" each leader's understanding of the others priorities, Sullivan told reporters.
That includes the issue of Taiwan, which Beijing claims. Biden has vowed in the past to use U.S. military force to defend the island from invasion. The issue is among the most contentious between Biden and Xi.
Sullivan suggested the meeting will focus on a better understanding of positions on a series of critical issues, but is not likely to result in any major breakthroughs or dramatic shifts in the relationship.
Instead, "it's about the leaders coming to a better understanding and then tasking their teams" to continue to work through those issues, Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden traveled to Cambodia.
The meeting, set to take place on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, was the result of "several weeks of intensive" discussions between the two sides, Sullivan said, and is viewed by Biden as the start of a series of engagements between the leaders and their teams.
