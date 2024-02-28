Biden is having his annual physical exam. The results will be closely watched as he seeks re-election

From heavy rain to flash freezing, weather alerts in all 10 provinces and 2 territories
From heavy rain to flash freezing, Environment Canada issued weather alerts for all 10 provinces and two territories on Wednesday.
U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday for his annual physical exam - and the results are sure to be closely watched as the 81-year-old president seeks re-election.
Biden is already the oldest president in U.S. history and would be 86 by the end of a second term, should he win one. After his last physical, performed in February 2023, doctors declared Biden “healthy, vigorous” and “fit” to handle his White House duties.
But voters are approaching this year's election with misgivings about Biden's age, having scrutinized his gaffes, his coughing, his slow walking and even a tumble off his bicycle.
“I'm going to Walter Reed to get my physical,” Biden told reporters as he left the White House, which said it will release a written summary of the “routine” checkup later in the day.
Former president Donald Trump, 77, is the favourite to lock up the Republican nomination later this month, which would bring him closer to a November rematch against Biden. Trump was 70 when he took office in 2017, which made him the oldest American president to be inaugurated, until Biden broke his record by being inaugurated at 78 in 2021.
A recent special counsel's report investigating Biden's possession of classified documents repeatedly derided Biden's memory, calling it “hazy,” “fuzzy,” “faulty,” “poor” and having “significant limitations.” It also noted that Biden could not recall defining milestones in his own life such as when his son Beau died or when he served as vice president.
But addressing reporters the evening of the report's release, Biden said, “My memory is fine” and grew visibly angry as he denied forgetting when his son died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.
Testing of memory and cognitive skills is not usually part of routine physicals like the one Biden is underdoing. His last physical showed that the president had a lesion removed from his chest over the previous year, but the results then otherwise largely matched the findings after Biden's previous exam in November 2021. That report said his occasional coughing was due to acid reflux, while his stiffened gait was the result of spinal arthritis, a previously broken foot and neuropathy in his feet.
Biden had a colonoscopy in 2021, in which a 3-millimetre “benign-appearing polyp” was identified and removed.
In 1988, Biden had surgery to repair two brain aneurysms, which are weak bulges in arteries, and one of them leaking. Biden has never had a recurrence, his doctor said, citing a test in 2014 that examined his arteries.
Many Americans, including Democrats, have expressed reservations about Biden seeking a second term during this fall's election. Only 37% of Democrats say Biden should pursue re-election, down from 52% before the 2022 midterm elections, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Polls have shown similar reluctance about Trump too, however, and that hasn't stopped either from closing in on their party's nominations.
Biden won Michigan's Democratic primary handily on Tuesday, but an “uncommitted” campaign organized by activists disillusioned with the president's handling of the war in Gaza far surpassed the 10,000-vote margin by which Trump won Michigan in 2016. That was a goal set by organizers and it was seen as a potential source of embarrassment for Biden's re-election campaign.
Mac Sinise, the son of 'Forrest Gump' actor Gary Sinise, has died at the age of 33 following a long illness with a rare form of cancer, his family has announced.
Five workers are in hospital after scaffolding collapsed on the site of a seniors' residence that was under construction in Trois-Rivieres.
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
Prince Harry was not improperly stripped of his publicly funded security detail during visits to Britain after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and moved to the U.S., a London judge ruled Wednesday.
The hour of Thomas Eugene Creech's death has been set, and it is rapidly approaching. Creech has been convicted of five murders in three states and is suspected in several more.
Police in Nova Scotia have issued a clarification about the last known location of a 36-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were found dead on Tuesday.
Stunting, street racing and high-speed offences will come with new hefty penalties for Saskatchewan drivers beginning this spring.
Thomas Kingston, the financier husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died suddenly at the age of 45, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.
Most Canadians can look forward to a warmer-than-normal spring, but they should also brace for the season’s "profound mood swings," according to The Weather Network's latest outlook.
Food banks and charities across the country are bracing for an increase in demand in 2024, with more than one-third already reporting they have to turn people away.
The number of people living rough on Vancouver streets could spike to 4,700 people by 2030 according to a new study by advocates with the Carnegie Housing Project.
Pope Francis, who has been suffering from influenza, made a brief trip to a Roman hospital for medical checks on Wednesday but was able to return to the Vatican, his office said in a statement. Two medical sources told Reuters he had a CT scan.
The number of abortions performed each month is about the same as before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the nationwide right to abortion more than a year and a half ago, a new report finds.
The first lawsuit brought amid reports that a nurse at a southern Oregon hospital replaced intravenous fentanyl drips with tap water seeks up to US$11.5 million on behalf of the estate of a 65-year-old man who died.
Two mayoral hopefuls in the Mexican city of Maravatio have been gunned down within hours of each other, as experts warn the June 2 national elections could be the country's most violent on record.
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
A former Facebook employee, who blew the whistle on the tech company by accusing it of prioritizing profit over public safety, says Canada's new online harms legislation isn't just good, it's 'one of the best bills that has been proposed today.'
Alberta's health minister is questioning the need for a national pharmacare plan, saying the province already has a comprehensive program for seniors, as well as for those who have low incomes and receive disability benefits.
The Canadian Cancer Society is calling on Ontario to fund take-home cancer drugs in the same way as medications to treat cancer that are administered through IV in hospital.
Ontario’s education minister said he does not support a decision by a Toronto area school board to end classes early due to the upcoming solar eclipse.
OpenAI has asked a federal judge to dismiss parts of the New York Times' copyright lawsuit against it, arguing that the newspaper 'hacked' its chatbot ChatGPT and other artificial-intelligence systems to generate misleading evidence for the case.
A small species of fish that measures no more than half an inch in length is capable of producing sounds louder than an elephant, according to a new study.
A former employee of Sean 'Diddy' Combs has filed a lawsuit against the producer and businessman, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual harassment and 'grooming.'
Two men were convicted of murder Tuesday in the death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, a brazen 2002 shooting in the rap legend's studio.
Wendy's says that it has no plans to increase prices during the busiest times at its restaurants.
Multiple offers are mounting for houses under the $1 million mark in Toronto while prices stay steady and competition moves faster and fiercer, according to real estate agents in the city.
More than 20 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a home with a family member in order to break into the housing market, according to a new report by Re/Max.
The Swedish-born executive head chef of Nordic-Asian restaurant Villa Frantzen explains how being forced to give up Muay Thai eventually led him to the kitchen.
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to transfer from Bayern Munich, The Athletic reported Monday. It's the latest turn in Davies' journey to soccer stardom -- a success story that began on the other side of the world.
The New York Knicks escaped Madison Square Garden with a 113-111 victory over the lowly Detroit Pistons on Monday, but not without an abundance of controversy involving what the Pistons head coach called the 'absolute worst call of the season.'
The 2004 brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators still holds the NHL record for the most penalty minutes in a game in NHL history with 419.
Consumer Reports has released its annual 10 Top Picks for the best cars on the road in 2024 and this year there is a definite drive towards hybrids and plug-in hybrids.
Apple has cancelled work on its electric car, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, a decade after the iPhone maker kicked off the project.
BYD is a Chinese carmaker that recently unseated Tesla as the world's leading seller of electric vehicles. Its new all-electric Yangwang U9 has nearly 1,300 horsepower and is designed to compete directly with Lamborghini and Ferrari.
