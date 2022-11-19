Biden granddaughter gets married, offering youthful spin for U.S. president turning 80
U.S. President Joe Biden is turning 80 this weekend, but the big bash at the White House is for an entirely different and more youthful occasion. Naomi Biden, Biden's oldest granddaughter, married Peter Neal on the White House South Lawn on Saturday.
One day following the nuptials, Biden will mark his spot in American history as the only octogenarian president, a numerical milestone that shines a spotlight on a primary issue plaguing Biden with his opponents: his age. Despite a spate of recent wins -- better-than-projected midterm elections for Democrats, a relatively gaffe-less trip to Egypt and Asia, and a lackluster presidential announcement from his old rival, Donald Trump -- Biden cannot shake being the oldest commander-in-chief America has ever had.
But a glossy wedding of two twenty-somethings, kicking off a fresh life chapter with music and dancing and revelry, could put a youthful spin on the 80th birthday weekend. Two people familiar with the planning of the wedding say it was not a coincidence Naomi Biden's wedding weekend coincides with the president's day -- noting the "age issue" is never something Biden wants to highlight.
"The wedding gives some cover," says one of the people.
The wedding, which CNN is told includes the extended Biden clan on the guest list, as well as friends and family of the couple, also marks a kickoff of sorts for the tight-knit Bidens to begin earnest discussions over whether Joe Biden should run for a second term.
Shortly after the wedding, Jill Biden and Joe Biden will travel to Nantucket, Massachusetts, for the Thanksgiving holiday; Christmas follows quickly on its heels, as the clock ticks toward Biden's need to say whether he will be in for 2024, or out. Both the president and the first lady have said they will weigh the pros and cons of a second run, something Biden has previously said he "intends" to undertake.
A FAMILY AFFAIR
The wedding itself consists of three parts, a person familiar with the planning told CNN. The ceremony, which was set to begin at approximately 11:15 am ET and ended at 11:50 am, took place on the South Lawn -- a location that hadn't previously been used for a White House wedding. There is no tent, the source confirmed, which made for a chilly outdoor morning, with the temperature at 39 degrees. Guests arrived early Saturday morning to the White House complex, where they were all administered Covid-19 tests, two people familiar told CNN. They were given blankets and shawls at their seats to keep warm.
According to two people familiar with the wedding details, the bride's parents, Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, walked her down the aisle. As Naomi Biden walked down the aisle, the band played "Bitter Sweet Symphony" by The Verve. The bride wore a long-sleeved gown with a veil and train, designed by Ralph Lauren, the same sources said.
Joe Biden escorted Neal's two grandmothers -- Paulita Neal and Betty Thum -- down the aisle to their seats, a source said. The president then turned back and did a "classic Biden jog" up the aisle, according to the source, to meet the first lady and walk her down the aisle to their seats.
The program, which was seen by CNN, listed Naomi's sister Finnegan James Biden as her maid of honor and her sister Roberta Mabel Biden, also known as Maisy, and Katherine Elizabeth Neal as bridesmaids. The groom's best man was his brother Robert Eliot Neal, and groomsmen were listed as Joseph Robinette Biden IV and Charles W. Gerdts.
Peter's father, Dr. William Neal, who was accompanied by vocalists, sang a song during the ceremony, the source said. There was also a reading of the poem "I Carry Your Heart With Me" by E.E. Cummings, which was read by Amy D'Amato.
The bride and groom wrote their own vows for the ceremony, according to the source.
Notable attendees included former Sens. Chris Dodd of Connecticut and Ted Kaufman of Delaware, and Secretary of State Tony Blinken and his wife, Evan Ryan, who has served as White House Cabinet secretary.
Following the exchange of vows, a smaller, family-and-wedding-party-only luncheon was expected to take place in the White House, and later, in the evening, guests will return for a black-tie reception with dessert and dancing, also to be held indoors.
THE GRANDCHILD CLOSEST -- LITERALLY -- TO HER GRANDFATHER
In a way, Naomi Biden, 28, is experiencing a White House wedding thanks in large part to her own gumption. Biden, an associate at the Washington, DC, law firm Arnold & Porter, pushed her grandfather to run the first time.
Though the patriarch, Joe Biden has always included his larger family circle, including his five oldest grandchildren when weighing life choices. His sensitivity to their feelings, and the invasive nature of a nasty political battle weigh heavy on his mind.
"I don't think there's been any decision, no matter how big or small, that we haven't decided as a family," said Naomi Biden in a video interview played at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Though typically called by the elder Biden family members, it was Naomi Biden who convened the most critical, in-person, all-hands-on-deck family meeting, the one that would have the most impact on Joe Biden's future. Biden was concerned -- they, however, were not.
"He thought we were calling a meeting sort of to discuss whether or not we wanted him to [run,] but really were calling it to be like, 'Get in that race! Hurry up!'" said Naomi Biden. In the years since, it has been Naomi who has been most publicly vocal on her social media channels about Democratic issues, and championing her grandfather. On November 12, she tweeted, "Democracy wins in the Senate. Never think your vote doesn't matter."
Naomi is also the grandchild closest -- literally -- to her grandparents. She and Neal, 25, a recent University of Pennsylvania Law School graduate who works at Georgetown University Law Center on National Security, moved into the White House last August, a person familiar with the living arrangements tells CNN.
The close proximity to the couple's wedding site has only increased their involvement in the planning. Jill Biden was primarily the person involved in the wedding planning, CNN is told, working with wedding planner Bryan Rafanelli, founder of Rafanelli Events. Rafanelli is no stranger to whipping up fantastical parties at the White House; he oversaw seven State Dinners during Barack Obama's presidency, including the final of the administration for Italy, which included a tent with a glass ceiling on the South Lawn and a performance by Gwen Stefani.
He also planned and orchestrated the wedding of Chelsea Clinton in 2010.
A Rafanelli-produced wedding is not an inexpensive endeavor. The price tag for many of his events starts at around $300,000 and can go into the millions of dollars. "Consistent with other private events hosted by the First Family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior Administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House," Jill Biden's communications director Elizabeth Alexander told CNN.
Naomi Biden's parents, who divorced in 2017, have each written memoirs about struggles in their relationship, many of which involved Hunter Biden's yearslong struggle with addiction.
Neal's family is from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the couple was engaged in September 2021. (The engagement ring includes the band of Neal's grandmother's engagement ring and was designed by a DC jeweler, a person with knowledge of its construction told CNN.)
THE SOCIAL EVENT OF THE WHITE HOUSE THIS YEAR
Naomi Biden's choice of a Ralph Lauren as the designer of her wedding dress was not a total surprise; several fashion insiders previously contacted by CNN had speculated that the job had gone to Lauren, perhaps the most iconic American fashion designer alive today. Joe Biden is partial to Lauren's suits, having worn one on Inauguration Day, and Jill Biden has also been photographed wearing the label. In March, Naomi and her sister Finnegan, 23, and Neal, attended Ralph Lauren's Fall 2022 fashion show in New York City, which sparked most of the chatter that she will wear the designer for at least one of her wedding looks. The White House did not comment on the dress speculation, but two people familiar told CNN the bride would wear two different wedding looks, one for the ceremony and one for the reception.
Photographs of the wedding are set to be released to the press on Saturday afternoon, at some point between the morning ceremony and the evening reception, the person familiar with the planning said. Despite several protestations from the White House Correspondents' Association, asking that press coverage be allowed as the wedding is taking place at the people's house, the White House was adamant that the bride and groom wanted privacy for their nuptials.
Without question, the wedding will be the social event of the White House this year, perhaps of the entire Biden administration. Floral garlands of white roses and other blooms have been hung from the Truman Balcony, and woven along the staircases down to the South Lawn; large matching wreaths and a floral arch surround the entrance to the Diplomatic Room. It is only the 19th wedding to ever take place at the White House, the last one was for Obama's chief photographer, Pete Souza, who in 2013 was married in the Rose Garden. The last presidential daughter to celebrate a wedding at the White House was Jenna Bush in June 2008. Bush held her wedding and reception months prior at the Bush family's Texas ranch, but her father, George W. Bush, hosted approximately 600 guests at the White House for his daughter's second reception.
But the scope and scale of the Biden wedding most correlates with that of Luci Johnson, who held her reception in the East Room after marrying Patrick Nugent, and Lynda Johnson, who in 1967 married Charles Robb in the East Room of the White House. Tricia Nixon in June 1971 married Edward Finch Cox under a flower-laden white gazebo erected in the Rose Garden. All of these weddings were media catnip, with newspapers printing the recipes for the 6-feet tall wedding cakes.
Pieces of the Johnson daughters' and Nixon's cakes were sent to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. (Nixon's hardened to a 2-inch by 2-inch piece that now looks like a dried sponge, according to the White House Historical Association.)
No word yet on Biden's cake flavor, or whether like the aforementioned White House weddings, guests will take home a slice as a party favor at the end of the evening.
This story has been updated with additional details.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children's series 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,' has died. He was 49.
What Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario look like after being walloped by snowstorm
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hit the region.
Day 1 at World Cup 2022: Controversy surrounds Ecuador’s win over Qatar; Opening ceremony dazzles
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know on Day One.
Qatar riot police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone
The fan zone set up in central Doha turned into a chaotic scene on Sunday on the opening day of the World Cup as tens of thousands of fans pushed and shoved against police lines to enter the venue.
Analysis: The income you need to buy a house in these major Canadian cities
A home buyer would need less income now to qualify for an average-priced home in a major Canadian city when compared to how much it was costing in the summer, according to new data from mortgage brokerage Ratehub.ca.
WATCH LIVE | Ontario education minister speaks as strike deadline passes
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
Gunman kills 5 at LGBTQ2S+ nightclub, subdued by patrons, Colorado police say
A 22-year-old gunman opened fire in an LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 before he was subdued by 'heroic' patrons and arrested by police who were on the scene within minutes, authorities said Sunday.
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant Sunday morning, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement, calling for 'urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident' in the Russian-occupied facility.
Canada
-
What Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario look like after being walloped by snowstorm
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hit the region.
-
Newfoundland archdiocese gives update on its process for dealing with abuse claims
The Archdiocese of St. John's, N.L., says it has nearly completed the process of selling off church properties in the city as it deals with sexual abuse claims.
-
B.C. public safety plan includes focus on repeat offenders, more mental health teams
British Columbia's premier says a new public safety plan for the province includes more mental health response teams and an increased focus on tackling repeat offenders.
-
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
-
Climate Changed: Rising oceans, storm surges 'disaster in slow motion' for coasts
Tides are rising, sands are shifting and coastlines are crumbling. As studies warn of rising seas and accelerated erosion resulting from climate change, coastal communities in Canada are wondering what the future holds.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario education minister speaks as strike deadline passes
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
World
-
Haitian political parties must all agree to Canadian military intervention: Trudeau
Canadian military intervention in Haiti can't happen unless all political parties in the troubled nation agree to it, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday.
-
G7 calls for 'significant' UN response to North Korea missile launches
The United Nations' Security Council needs to take 'significant measures' in response to the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major industrialized nations said on Sunday.
-
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant Sunday morning, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement, calling for 'urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident' in the Russian-occupied facility.
-
U.S. Vice-President Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris will underscore America's commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that started Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations.
-
Sporadic violence, low turnout mar Nepal's elections
Sporadic violence and lower-than-expected turnout on Sunday marred Nepal's parliamentary elections, which many hoped would bring political stability in the Himalayan nation that has changed 13 governments in the last 16 years.
-
Leader of Argentina's Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93
Hebe de Bonafini, who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons were arrested and disappeared under Argentina's military dictatorship, died Sunday, her family and authorities reported. She was 93.
Politics
-
With the final week of Emergencies Act inquiry hearings ahead, here's what's been said so far
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet are set to take the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
-
Elizabeth May elected Green Party leader again, plans to co-lead with Jonathan Pedneault
Elizabeth May has once again been named leader of the Green Party of Canada, after three years away from the job. She ran with Jonathan Pedneault, and the two plan to share the leadership.
-
Haitian political parties must all agree to Canadian military intervention: Trudeau
Canadian military intervention in Haiti can't happen unless all political parties in the troubled nation agree to it, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday.
Health
-
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
-
No more mad cow worries, banned U.S. blood donors can give again
U.S. Army veteran Matt Schermerhorn couldn't give blood for years because he was stationed in Europe during a deadly mad cow disease scare there. Now, he's proud to be back in the donor's chair.
-
Despite dangerous pregnancy complications, abortions denied in U.S.
Weeks after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Dr. Grace Ferguson treated a woman whose water had broken halfway through pregnancy. The baby would never survive, and the patient's chance of developing a potentially life-threatening infection grew with every hour.
Sci-Tech
-
Rogers, Shaw merger will hurt low-income Canadians the most, tribunal hears
An economics professor says the big winners of Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. would be the telecoms' families and that low-income Canadians would be hit the hardest.
-
India's first private rocket Vikram-S is launched into space
Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace launched the country's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, into space on Friday with support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
-
Meteor's brilliant flash over Calgary caught on camera
A Calgary family's backyard camera caught a spectacular sight early Thursday morning.
Entertainment
-
'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children's series 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,' has died. He was 49.
-
Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general in 3 U.S. states
With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift's upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
-
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift and her fans for ticketing debacle
Ticketmaster apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans late Friday night after a ticketing debacle this week that made it difficult for consumers to buy tickets to the pop star's new tour.
Business
-
Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?
The company that makes Jack Daniel's is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey's signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the Supreme Court.
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Toys will be 'shining star' of lacklustre holiday shopping season: experts
It's the most resilient holiday spending category: Toys. But even toy stores are expected to feel the fallout from inflation during the biggest shopping season of the year.
Lifestyle
-
Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?
The company that makes Jack Daniel's is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey's signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the Supreme Court.
-
Otters in the bathtub: How a Montana zookeeper is living her dream
Allyson Dredla is living her childhood dream as she trains otters commands at ZooMontana, focusing on simple tricks with food as rewards.
-
Woody wakes up: Beloved talking tree returns to Dartmouth mall for another Christmas season
In Nov. 2021, Woody the Talking Christmas Tree returned to Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, N.S., after 15 years away -- and now he’s back to spread even more Christmas cheer.
Sports
-
Qatar riot police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone
The fan zone set up in central Doha turned into a chaotic scene on Sunday on the opening day of the World Cup as tens of thousands of fans pushed and shoved against police lines to enter the venue.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.
-
Hockey Canada's incoming board to be selected by committee, not a wider vote
Hockey Canada's independent nomination committee will select eight directors and a new board chair from more than 550 applicants instead of putting candidates up for a wider vote, according to a letter sent to provincial and territorial members.
Autos
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.
-
Canada electric-vehicle sales falling behind rest of the world
Electric-vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one third in the first half of this year but they are not keeping pace with the rest of the world.
-
Formula One to launch new racing series for women
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidized by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.