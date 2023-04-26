Belarusians wary of being drawn into war with Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin embrace at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on April 5, 2023. (Pavel Byrkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin embrace at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on April 5, 2023. (Pavel Byrkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport

A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?

The theory fueling the ambition is that driverless cars will be safer than vehicles operated by frequently distracted, occasionally intoxicated humans -- and, in the case of robotaxis, be less expensive to ride in than automobiles that require a human behind the wheel.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social