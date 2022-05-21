Australian Labor topples conservatives, PM faces early tests

Australia's center-left opposition party toppled the conservative government after almost a decade in power, and Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese in his Saturday election victory speech promised sharper reductions in greenhouse gas emissions while he faces an early foreign policy test.

Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest

Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity 'and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.'

    Australia's center-left opposition party toppled the conservative government after almost a decade in power, and Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese in his Saturday election victory speech promised sharper reductions in greenhouse gas emissions while he faces an early foreign policy test.

    Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese, center, celebrates with his son Nathan, right, and his partner Jodie Haydon at a Labor Party event in Sydney, Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

  • Ousted Australian PM Morrison defends record despite election loss

    Scott Morrison said his conservative government had left Australia in a robust condition, even as voters on Saturday punished him for his handling of issues including climate change and the pandemic that helped return the centre-left opposition to power for the first time in almost a decade.

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacts during his address to a Liberal Party function in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nazanin Tabatabaee)

  • Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest

    Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity 'and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.'

  • Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

    Russia's claimed seizure of a Mariupol steel plant that became a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a badly wanted victory in the war he began, capping a nearly three-month siege that left the city in ruins and more than 20,000 residents feared dead.

  • Russia bans 26 new Canadians from entering the country

    Russia said on Saturday it has added 26 new names to a list of Canadians it has barred from travelling to Russia, including defence chiefs, defence industry executives and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    FILE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire wait for the arrival of Governor General Julie Payette before the Throne Speech at the Senate in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

  • Decision to ban Huawei and ZTE from 5G wasn't easy, PM Trudeau says

    On the heels of news that Canada is banning Huawei Technologies and ZTE from participating in the country’s 5G wireless networks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the decision wasn't easy to make. The prime minister also defended the timing of the decision, saying that while it will be years before all use of products from these Chinese companies will be outlawed, it's happening before the country is even more interconnected by the next-generation telecommunications infrastructure.

