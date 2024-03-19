World

    • At least 13 Russian miners are trapped in a collapsed gold mine, officials say

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on the screens as he attends a concert marking his victory in a presidential election and the 10-year anniversary of Crimea's annexation by Russia on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on the screens as he attends a concert marking his victory in a presidential election and the 10-year anniversary of Crimea's annexation by Russia on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    Share
    MOSCOW -

    At least 13 miners have been trapped in a collapsed gold mine in far eastern Russia, regional officials said Tuesday.

    Part of the mine collapsed in Zeysk district, authorities in the Amur region said. The Emergencies Ministry reported that 13 miners were trapped, but the regional prosecutor's office said that up to 15 could remain underground.

    A rescue operation has been launched. Emergency responders were trying to reach the miners, who were trapped at a depth of 125 meters (410 feet), via a ventilation shaft, Russian media reported.

    Officials didn't immediately say what caused the accident. Most mining accidents in the past have been blamed on violations of safety rules.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'

    The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News