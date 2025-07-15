ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson wants full release of Epstein files ‘for transparency’

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., listens as a fellow Republican speaks after Johnson signed President Donald Trump's signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts, Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.