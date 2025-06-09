ADVERTISEMENT

World

What to know about Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles protests

By The Associated Press

Published

Protesters confront a line of U.S. National Guard in the metropolitan detention centre of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.