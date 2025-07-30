World

Virginia city councilman set on fire in workplace attack, suspect charged with attempted murder

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Investigators believe the attack stemmed from a “personal matter” and was unrelated to his politics or work as councilman, authorities said.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.